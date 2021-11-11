1Q FY2022 Transcript

Q1 FY22 Cardinal Health, Inc. Earnings Conference Call November 9th, 2021 8:30AM Eastern Operator: Good day, and welcome to the Cardinal Health, Inc. First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Kevin Moran, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead. Kevin Moran: Good morning, and welcome. Today, we will discuss Cardinal Health's First Quarter Fiscal 2022 results. You can find today's press release and presentation on the IR section of our Website at ir.cardinalhealth.com. Joining me today are Mike Kaufmann, Chief Executive Officer; and Jason Hollar, Chief Financial Officer. During the call, we will be making forward-looking statements. The matters addressed in the statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied. Please refer to our SEC filings and the forward-looking statement slide at the beginning of our presentation for a description of these risks and uncertainties. Please note that during the discussion today, our comments will be on a non-GAAP basis unless they are specifically called out as GAAP. GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations for all relevant periods can be found in the schedule attached to our press release. During the Q&A portion of today's call, we please ask that you try and limit yourself to one question so that we can try and give everyone an opportunity. With that, I will now turn the call over to Mike. Mike Kaufmann: Thank you, Kevin, and good morning, everyone. Our first quarter results were in line with our expectations. As we continue to manage through the global pandemic, we're staying focused on the near-term priorities and long-term strategies to drive growth and momentum across our businesses. In Pharma, we continue to see sequential volume improvement, and are encouraged by the profit growth that we saw in the first quarter. We believe our Pharma business -- inclusive of our strategic growth areas of Specialty, Nuclear and Outcomes -- is well positioned for growth in FY '22 and beyond. Our Medical segment continued to be impacted by the disruptions in the global supply chain that we called out last quarter. Recently, these pressures have rapidly escalated, and we are experiencing significantly elevated product costs due to international freight and commodities. While we believe the majority of these elevated supply chain costs are temporary, we do not expect them to return to normalized levels this fiscal year. As a result, we are lowering our FY '22 outlook for Medical segment profit to adjust for these increased headwinds. We are taking action to mitigate these impacts across the enterprise, and we are reaffirming our FY '22 EPS guidance of $5.60 to $5.90 per share. Page 1 of 15

We have been on a journey to simplify our portfolio and strengthen our core businesses so we are positioned for broad-based, sustainable growth, as noted in the long-term targets we're announcing today. We are prioritizing investment in our strategic growth areas and in innovative solutions to meet our customers' needs, today and tomorrow. And with our improved balance sheet, commitment to our dividend, and now an additional $3 billion share repurchase authorization, we're positioned to return capital to shareholders. Looking ahead, we remain confident in our strategy. Now, I'll turn it over to Jason to discuss our results. Jason Hollar: Thanks, Mike, and good morning everyone. I will review our first quarter results and updated expectations for fiscal '22 before closing with some comments on capital deployment. Beginning with total company results, first quarter revenue increased 13% to $44 billion, driven by sales growth from existing customers. Total gross margin decreased 4% to $1.6 billion driven by the Cordis divestiture and the net impact of elevated supply chain costs in Medical. As a reminder, the sale of Cordis was completed on August 2nd and impacted the quarter's results by approximately 2 months. SG&A increased 1%, reflecting information technology investments and higher costs to support sales growth, partially offset by the Cordis divestiture and benefits from cost savings initiatives. Overall, first quarter operating earnings tracked in line with our expectations, down 15%. Moving below the line, Interest and Other decreased by $2 million, driven primarily by lower interest expense from continued debt reduction actions. During the first quarter, we exercised a make-whole call provision to redeem $572 million of outstanding June 2022 debt maturities. We continue to expect to repay the approximately $280 million of remaining June 2022 notes upon maturity. Our first quarter effective tax rate was approximately 24%. Average diluted shares outstanding were 289 million, about 4 million shares fewer than the prior year. This reflects prior year share repurchases, as well as the $500 million share repurchase program initiated in the first quarter and recently completed. The net result for the quarter was EPS of $1.29. We ended the first quarter with a cash balance of $2.5 billion and no outstanding borrowings under our credit facilities. This cash balance also reflects our first annual settlement payment into escrow under the proposed opioid settlement agreement. Now turning to the segments, beginning with Pharma on slide 5… Page 2 of 15

Revenue increased 13% to $40 billion, driven primarily by branded pharmaceutical sales growth from large Pharmaceutical Distribution and Specialty customers. Segment profit grew 1% to $406 million, which reflects an improvement in volumes compared to the prior year quarter, which was adversely impacted by COVID-19. This was largely offset by investments in information technology enhancements. As a reminder, last quarter we began deploying new technology platforms across our Pharmaceutical Distribution business as a part of a multi-year journey to enhance our IT infrastructure. This rollout is tracking according to plan, and we continue to expect incremental implementation and depreciation costs through the first three quarters of fiscal '22. As Mike mentioned, during the quarter we saw broad-based sequential improvement in pharmaceutical demand, including generics. We continue to expect a recovery of generic volumes to pre-COVID levels by the end of the calendar year. Outside of volumes, our generics program continued to experience generally consistent market dynamics, along with strong performance from Red Oak. And, during the quarter, Pharma saw double-digit contributions from our growth businesses: Specialty, Nuclear and Outcomes. Transitioning to the Medical segment on slide 6… Medical revenue increased 5% to $4.1 billion, driven primarily by PPE sales, partially offset by the Cordis divestiture. Segment profit decreased 46% to $123 million, primarily due to elevated supply chain costs. To a lesser extent, this also reflects the impact of the Cordis divestiture, as well as net favorability in the prior year attributed to COVID-19. As Mike mentioned, Medical segment profit was negatively impacted by increased product costs due to significant inflationary pressures in our global supply chain, particularly in the areas of commodities and international freight. In commodities, we have seen spikes in some key resins, such as polypropylene, that are inputs into our self-manufactured and sourced products, with recent index prices nearly double where they were last year. And with international freight, we are seeing ocean container costs at roughly 8 to 10 times pre-COVID levels. We believe the majority of these headwinds are temporary, but we do not expect them to abate this fiscal year. We are taking action, including through pricing and aggressive cost management. I will discuss these impacts to our full year Medical outlook shortly. To wrap up the quarter, despite some impact from the Delta variant on elective procedure volumes, overall our customers continue to manage effectively and total elective volumes exited the quarter near 95% of pre-COVID levels. Additionally, Lab testing volumes remained significantly elevated above pre-COVID levels, but was not a material driver to the quarter due to the strong performance in the prior year. Page 3 of 15

Next, on slide 8, a few updates to our fiscal '22 outlook. We are reiterating our EPS guidance range of $5.60 to $5.90 per share. This reflects updated expectations for the Medical segment, as well as lower ranges for our tax rate and share count.We now expect our annual effective tax rate in the range of 23% to 25%. We also now expect diluted weighted average shares outstanding in the range of 280 million to 282 million. As for the segment outlooks on slide 9… First, we are adjusting our Pharma revenue outlook to low double-digit growth to reflect the strong branded pharmaceutical sales growth that we are seeing from large customers. For Medical, we now expect fiscal '22 segment profit to be down mid-single to low double digits. This change is driven by the significant increases in supply chain cost inflation that I previously discussed, which is expected to result in an incremental net headwind of approximately $100 million to $125 million on the year. Given the anticipated timing of realizing these cost increases and our mitigating actions, as well as the timing of selling higher cost PPE, we expect a sequential decline in Medical segment profit in the second quarter. Stepping back, the only large operational item that we see meaningfully different today compared to our original fiscal '22 guidance is the incremental impact of elevated supply chain costs in Medical. Notably, we do not anticipate any material net impact in Pharma from inflationary supply chain costs. And, as noted last quarter, we still expect the cadence of our EPS guidance to be significantly backhalf weighted. Now to close, an update on capital deployment… We are focused on deploying capital in a balanced, disciplined, and shareholder-friendly manner, and will continue to allocate capital through the lens of our priorities, which are unchanged. We have been on a journey to improve our balance sheet and our portfolio and have made tremendous progress. As we look forward, we see our debt paydown beginning to moderate, which will provide an increased ability to be more opportunistic with our return of capital to shareholders. On that note, two important updates: Our Board recently approved a new, three-year authorization to repurchase up to an additional $3 billion of our common stock, expiring at the end of calendar year 2024. And, we now expect approximately $1 billion of share repurchases in fiscal '22, which includes the $500 million of share repurchases executed to date.We believe that capital deployment, along with the future growth that we expect in both our segments, will be a key driver to the double-digit combined EPS growth and dividend yield that we are targeting over the long term. With that, I'll turn it back over to Mike. Page 4 of 15

Mike Kaufmann: Thanks, Jason.Throughout the pandemic we have responded to challenges with resilience and agility, approaching every situation with a focus of delivering for our customers, so they can care for their patients. We are continually reviewing our business and seeking areas to improve as we navigate the dynamic macroeconomic environment. We're taking action to mitigate elevated costs and manage through temporary supply chain disruptions in Medical. These actions include pricing adjustments, cutting additional costs throughout the organization and accelerating additional growth opportunities. Outside of a continual focus on the customer, we are directing our efforts to 3 main areas that will support our long-term target of mid-single to high-single digit growth for the Medical segment. First, we are simplifying our operating model. We continue to take decisive action to reposition the business for growth. We divested the Cordis business and have begun significantly reducing our international commercial footprint. We have announced and are in the process of exiting 36 initial markets, which will allow us to focus on the markets where we have a competitive advantage. Additionally, we are further streamlining our Medical manufacturing footprint and modernizing our distribution facilities. We expect these simplification initiatives to contribute to our $750 million enterprise cost savings target and position us to generate sustained long-term growth. Second, we are focused on driving mix through commercial excellence. Our Cardinal brand portfolio has significant breadth, with leading brands and clinically differentiated products such as Kendall™ compression, Kangaroo™ enteral feeding, and Protexis™ surgical gloves, among others. While we have made important changes to align our commercial organization's structure and incentives, we recognize that we are under-penetrated in Cardinal Health brand mix relative to our potential. An increase in private label penetration across our U.S. and in-channel customer base represents a significant profit opportunity, with even further opportunities out of channel and internationally. As we move past the pandemic, we see this as a significant opportunity to both deliver savings for our customers and grow our business over the mid to long term. And third, we're fueling our Medical segment growth businesses - at-Home Solutions and Medical Services, which includes OptiFreight Logistics and WaveMark. These growth businesses are aligned with industry trends and positioned to capture market share and grow double-digits in FY '22 and beyond. We continue to invest in technology enhancements and innovative solutions that give our businesses a competitive edge. In OptiFreight, we continue to expand our customer base and offerings. Page 5 of 15

