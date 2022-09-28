Cardinal Health : 2022 Proxy Statement

LETTER TO CARDINAL HEALTH SHAREHOLDERS

Over the past year, the Board and management have remained focused on disciplined execution of our strategic priorities to drive long-term value in the face of global economic headwinds. Although performance fell short of our stated goals, the company demonstrated resilience in the face of unprecedented inflation and supply chain constraints and laid the groundwork for a clear path forward.

In August, we announced that Jason Hollar would become our next Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1. Jason served as our Chief Financial Officer beginning in May 2020 and brings a wealth of experience, including expertise in leading in dynamic and challenging environments. We look forward to leveraging Jason's experience and are confident in his ability to lead Cardinal Health on a path to long-term growth. We are grateful for all that Mike Kaufmann contributed to our company over his nearly 32 years of service.

In September, Cardinal Health entered into a cooperation agreement with Elliott Associates, L.P. and Elliott International, L.P. that included the addition of four new members to our Board and the formation of a new Business Review Committee to review the company's business, operations, and capital allocation policy. Cardinal Health and Elliott are aligned in our objective to create value for all shareholders, and I am pleased to welcome the new members to our Board who bring considerable experience and skills in areas like healthcare and technology.

In addition, Dean Scarborough and John Weiland will be leaving the Board following the annual meeting of shareholders. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Dean and John for their valuable contributions.

These changes will bring the total number of directors to thirteen, twelve of whom are independent and eight of whom are gender or racially or ethnically diverse.

FISCAL 2022 PERFORMANCE

In fiscal 2022, we grew revenue and operating cash flow, and continued to streamline our cost structure, once again surpassing our enterprise cost savings target. Fiscal year 2022 revenue was $181.4 billion, a 12% increase from the prior fiscal year, and we returned $1.6 billion to our shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. While our Pharmaceutical segment profit grew 5%, our Medical segment faced challenges primarily due to inflationary impacts and global supply chain constraints. Following the fiscal year-end, we announced a detailed Medical Improvement Plan that targets Medical segment profit of at least $650 million by fiscal 2025.