  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cardinal Health, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAH   US14149Y1082

CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.

(CAH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-03 pm EDT
81.64 USD   -0.87%
07:23aCardinal Health : Q3 2023 Press release
PU
07:23aCardinal Health : 3Q FY2023 Earnings Presentation
PU
07:11aCardinal : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cardinal Health : 3Q FY2023 Earnings Presentation

05/04/2023 | 07:23am EDT
Q3 FY23

Cardinal Health, Inc. Earnings Call

May 4, 2023

Forward-looking statements and GAAP reconciliation

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements addressing expectations, prospects, estimates and other matters that are dependent upon future events or developments. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will," "should," "could," "would," "project," "continue," "likely," and similar expressions, and include statements reflecting future results or guidance, statements of outlook and various accruals and estimates. These matters are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated or implied. These risks and uncertainties include risks arising from ongoing inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints, including the risk that our plans to mitigate such effects may not be as successful as we anticipate; the possibility that our Medical unit goodwill could be further impaired due to increases in global interest rates, possible unfavorable changes in the U.S. statutory tax rate or additional changes to our long-term financial plan; competitive pressures in Cardinal Health's various lines of business; the performance of our generics program, including the amount or rate of generic deflation and our ability to offset generic deflation and maintain other financial and strategic benefits through our generic sourcing venture or other components of our generics programs; ongoing risks associated with the distribution of opioids, including the financial impact associated with the settlements with governmental authorities, the risk that challenges to our plans to take tax deductions for opioid-related losses could adversely impact our financial results; risks arising from the Department of Justice investigation which we believe concerns our anti-diversion program and risks associated with the injunctive relief requirements under the national settlement, including the risk that we may incur higher costs or operational challenges in the implementation and maintenance of the required changes; risks associated with the manufacture and sourcing of certain products, including risks related to our ability and the ability of third-party manufacturers to import or export certain products or component parts and to comply with applicable regulations; our ability to manage uncertainties associated with the pricing of branded pharmaceuticals; and risks associated with our cost savings initiatives or other business process initiatives, such as the Medical Improvement Plan, including the possibility that they could fail to achieve the intended results. Cardinal Health is subject to additional risks and uncertainties described in Cardinal Health's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports and exhibits to those reports. This presentation reflects management's views as of May 4, 2023. Except to the extent required by applicable law, Cardinal Health undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are aspirational and not guarantees or promises that goals, targets or projections will be met, and no assurance can be given that any commitment, expectation, initiative or plan in this report can or will be achieved or completed. Cardinal Health provides definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures and their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at ir.cardinalhealth.com.

2 © 2023 Cardinal Health. All Rights Reserved.

Q3 results

3

Q3 FY23 financial summary

GAAP Basis ($M)

Non-GAAP Basis ($M)

Q3 FY23

Q3 FY23

Revenue

$50,487

N/A

% change

13%

Gross Margin

$1,785

$1,785

% change

6%

6%

SG&A

$1,179

$1,179

% change

4%

4%

Operating Earnings

$572

$606

% change

N.M.

11%

Interest and Other1

$28

N/A

% change

(32)%

Net Earnings2

$345

$447

% change

11%

N.M.

Diluted EPS2

$1.34

$1.74

% change

N.M.

20%

1The sum of "other (income)/expense, net" and "interest expense, net" 2Attributable to Cardinal Health, Inc.

Please see appendix for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.

4 © 2023 Cardinal Health. All Rights Reserved.

Q3 FY23 Pharmaceutical segment results

Q3 FY23 ($M)

Q3 FY22 ($M)

YoY change

Revenue

$46,809

$40,957

14%

Segment profit

$600

$487

23%

Segment profit margin

1.28%

1.19%

+9 bps

Drivers:

Revenue

  • Brand and specialty pharmaceutical sales growth from existing customers

Segment profit

  • Generics program
  • Brand and specialty products

The sum of the components and certain computations may reflect rounding adjustments.

5 © 2023 Cardinal Health. All Rights Reserved.

Disclaimer

Cardinal Health Inc. published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 11:22:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 203 B - -
Net income 2023 562 M - -
Net Debt 2023 788 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 40,7x
Yield 2023 2,44%
Capitalization 21 034 M 21 034 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,11x
EV / Sales 2024 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 46 035
Free-Float 78,8%
