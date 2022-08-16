Cardinal Health : 4Q FY2022 Transcript

Q4 FY22 Cardinal Health, Inc. Earnings Conference Call August 11, 2022 8:30AM Eastern Operator: Good day and welcome to the fourth quarter and full year 2022 Cardinal Health, Inc, Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Kevin Moran, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir. Kevin Moran: Good morning. And welcome. Today we will discuss Cardinal Health's fourth-quarter and year end fiscal 2022 results along with our outlook for fiscal year 2023. You can find today's press releases and earnings presentation on the IR section of our website at ir.cardinalhealth.com. Joining me today are Mike Kaufmann, Chief Executive Officer, Jason Hollar, Chief Financial Officer, and Trish English, Chief Accounting Officer. During the call we will be making forward-looking statements. The matters addressed in the statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied. Please refer to our SEC filings and the forward-looking statement slide at the beginning of our presentation for a full description of these risks and uncertainties. Please note, that during the discussion today, our comments will be on a non-GAAP basis unless they are specifically called out as GAAP. GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations for all relevant periods can be found in the schedules attached to our press release. During the Q&A portion of today's call, we kindly ask that you please limit yourself to one question, so that we can try and give everyone an opportunity. With that, I will now turn the call over the Mike. Mike Kaufmann: Thanks, Kevin, and good morning, everyone. As I am sure many of you have seen, a short time ago we issued a press release announcing that I am stepping down as CEO and as a board member of Cardinal Health, but will continue to serve through August 31st. Effective September 1st, Jason will become Cardinal's new CEO. He has also been appointed as a board member, effective today. They say timing is everything, and I believe as we start a new fiscal year, the time is right for me to step away as CEO and open the door for a new leader to take Cardinal Health forward over the coming years. I have been blessed to be a part of the Cardinal Health family for 32 years. In that time, I've seen our company grow and evolve in many ways. We are truly essential to care and I'm honored to have been a part of it. Jason has been a tremendous partner over the past 2-plus years, and has been instrumental in many of our strategic initiatives. He deeply understands our business, priorities, and industry landscape, and the Board and I are confident that he is the right person for the job. With that, I would like to turn the call over to Jason. Page 1 of 18

Jason Hollar: Thanks Mike, I really appreciate the kind words and the opportunity to work closely with you these past few years. Let me start by saying how excited I am to be taking on this new responsibility. I am grateful for the trust and the confidence the Board of Directors is placing in me. I would also like to thank you, Mike, for the leadership and the many contributions to the company over the years. I hope to preserve the culture that you've helped engrain into the fabric of our organization and I look forward to what I know will be a smooth transition. I also want to welcome Trish English, who will be serving as our Interim Chief Financial Officer. Trish most recently served as our Chief Accounting Officer and has been a valuable member of the Cardinal Health family for over sixteen years. I look forward to continuing to work with her in this new capacity while we conduct an external search for a permanent CFO. Before stepping into the details of our financial performance for the quarter, let me step back and summarize the key points for this past year. Within our Pharma segment, while we experienced the effects of industry-wide inflation and incurred incremental technology investments, we grew the business 5%, consistent with both our original guidance for the year as well as our long-term growth targets. The Medical business was more significantly impacted by these inflationary dynamics, which drove a significant impact on our results. However, we have strong mitigation actions in place, including pricing, and will present a plan to you today that mitigates all of the inflationary and global supply chain constraint impacts, plus an additional 8% of compounded annual growth by fiscal '25. Underlying these operating results this past year was a significant focus on cash flow, which results in increased financial flexibility. We are absolutely focused on shareholder value and intend to deploy these incremental funds to additional share repurchases for fiscal '23. While we remain in a dynamic environment, I am excited to share further details of our plans with you today and commit to continuing to provide increased clarity to the drivers and the key metrics underlying our performance. So, let's now turn to some of the details driving our results in the fourth quarter, beginning with the Pharma segment on slide 6… Fourth-quarter revenue increased 13% to $43 billion, driven by branded pharmaceutical sales growth from existing and net new PD and Specialty customers. Segment profit increased 26% to $451 million, driven by generics program performance and a higher contribution from brand sales mix, partially offset by inflationary supply chain costs. As we've previously noted, this also reflects a favorable comparison due to prior year inventory adjustments. During the quarter, our generics program, including Red Oak, saw strong performance and continued to experience consistent market dynamics. Regarding the inflationary supply chain costs, we saw impacts in areas such as transportation and labor, which we expect to continue into next year. We also incurred higher costs supporting sales growth. Page 2 of 18

And, with ongoing progress in opioid litigation matters, we saw a decrease of approximately $15 million in opioid-related legal costs. Turning to Medical on slide 7… Fourth-quarter revenue decreased 11% to $3.8 billion, due to the divestiture of the Cordis business and lower products and distribution volumes. Medical segment loss of $16 million in the fourth quarter was due to net inflationary impacts and global supply chain constraints in products and distribution. On a year-over-year basis, the favorable comparison to the prior year $197 million PPE inventory reserve was mostly offset by the net inflationary and global supply chain constraint impacts, a lower contribution from PPE, and the Cordis divestiture. During the quarter, our Products and Distribution business saw an approximate $100 million impact from net incremental inflation and supply chain constraints. This reflects a gross impact of approximately $125 million and approximate $25 million offset from our mitigation actions, which includes our initial wave of price increases on five Cardinal Health Brand categories that went into effect back in March. I'll elaborate on our plans for further mitigation in fiscal '23 and beyond shortly. As mentioned, it continues to be a highly dynamic Medical environment, and our Q4 results came in lower than we had previously expected. This primarily reflects overall volume softness in our Products and Distribution business, including a lower contribution from PPE. Stepping back, demand for PPE has fluctuated significantly over the past couple years. We saw lower volumes as we exited Q3, and the fourth quarter experienced further declines. We believe this primarily reflects customers' higher inventory levels, and to a lesser extent, some PPE category-specific customer losses driven by supply constraints during the pandemic. We continue to have strong conviction in our overall value proposition which includes leading brands and clinically-differentiated products. For context, PPE represents approximately 15% of sales in our overall Cardinal Health Brand portfolio, as you'll see on slide 20. Moving below the line, interest and other increased by $36 million to $64 million, due to a decrease in the value of our deferred compensation plan investments compared to gains in the prior year. As a reminder, deferred compensation gains or losses reported in Interest and Other are fully offset in corporate SG&A and net neutral to our bottom line. Additionally, in the fourth quarter a one-time write- down of an equity investment impacted EPS by $0.06 per share. The increase in Other expense was partially offset by lower interest due to debt reduction actions. As indicated, we repaid the $280 million of remaining June 2022 notes at maturity. Our fourth quarter effective tax rate finished at 25.4 percent, approximately 3 percentage points higher than the prior year. The net result was fourth quarter EPS of $1.05, an increase of 36%, primarily reflecting the growth in Pharma segment profit. Page 3 of 18

Now, transitioning to our consolidated results for the year… Fiscal '22 revenues increased 12% to $181 billion, driven by the Pharma segment. Gross margin decreased 3% to $6.5 billion due to the Cordis divestiture. Total company SG&A increased 1%, reflecting inflationary supply chain costs, our previously- mentioned IT investments and higher costs to support sales growth, mostly offset by the Cordis divestiture and benefits from cost savings initiatives. Operating earnings decreased 12%, which primarily reflects a year-over-year headwind of approximately $300 million related to net inflationary impacts and global supply chain constraints in Medical, partially offset by Pharma segment profit growth. Interest and other increased 24% to $165 million, largely due to the items affecting the fourth quarter. Of note, this came in higher than our guidance primarily due to the equity investment write-down in the quarter. Our annual effective tax rate finished at 22.1%. The net result was fiscal '22 EPS of $5.06. Now, turning to the balance sheet. In fiscal '22, we generated robust operating cash flow of $3.1 billion. This includes the previously-defined tax refund of nearly $1 billion and favorable timing of working capital. Additionally, in fiscal '22 we made approximately $500 million in litigation payments, primarily related to opioid settlements. In July, we made our second annual payment under the national opioid settlement agreement of approximately $375 million, which will be reflected in Q1 fiscal '23 operating cash flow. We are focused on deploying capital in a balanced, disciplined, and shareholder-friendly manner. This year we invested approximately $385 million of capex back into the business to drive future growth, paid down approximately $850 million in debt to reduce leverage, and returned $1.6 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. We ended the year with a cash position of $4.7 billion, which does reflect some timing favorability, with no outstanding borrowings on our credit facilities. As for the segment's full year results, beginning with Pharma on slide 10... Pharma revenue increased 14% to $165 billion, reflecting consistent drivers with the fourth quarter. Pharma segment profit increased 5% to $1.8 billion, driven primarily by generics program performance and an improvement in volumes compared to the prior year. This was partially offset by investments in technology enhancements and inflationary supply chain costs. To be helpful, the tailwind from improved volumes and the headwind from incremental IT investments effectively offset in fiscal '22, each approximately $80 million on a year-over-year basis. Additionally, Page 4 of 18