Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cardinal Health, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAH   US14149Y1082

CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.

(CAH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-08 pm EST
80.11 USD   -1.07%
04:16pCardinal Health Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend
PR
11/07Cardinal Health : 1Q FY2023 Transcript
PU
11/07Baird Adjusts Price Target on Cardinal Health to $82 From $74, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cardinal Health Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend

11/08/2022 | 04:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBLIN, Ohio, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.4957 per share out of the Company's capital surplus. The dividend will be payable on January 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 3, 2023.

About Cardinal Health 
Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for health care facilities. With 50 years in business, operations in more than 30 countries and approximately 44,000 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care. Information about Cardinal Health is available at cardinalhealth.com.

Contacts
Media: Erich Timmerman, erich.timmerman@cardinalhealth.com and 614.757.8231
Investors: Kevin Moran, kevin.moran@cardinalhealth.com and 614.757.7942

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cardinal-health-board-of-directors-approves-quarterly-dividend-301672169.html

SOURCE Cardinal Health


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.
04:16pCardinal Health Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend
PR
11/07Cardinal Health : 1Q FY2023 Transcript
PU
11/07Baird Adjusts Price Target on Cardinal Health to $82 From $74, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
11/07North American Morning Briefing: Bulls Shrug Off -3-
DJ
11/07North American Morning Briefing: Bulls Shrug Off -2-
DJ
11/04Health Care Edges Higher Amid Cyclical Demand -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
11/04Cardinal Health Tops Fiscal First-Quarter Views on Pharmaceutical Strength, Affirms Ful..
MT
11/04Cardinal Health : 1Q FY2023 Earnings Presentation
PU
11/04Transcript : Cardinal Health, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 04, 2022
CI
11/04Cardinal Health Fiscal Q1 Non-GAAP Earnings Fall, Revenue Rises
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.
More recommendations