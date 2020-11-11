Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cardinal Health, Inc.    CAH

CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.

(CAH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cardinal Health : Partners with CDC to Support Vaccine Access for Pharmacies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/11/2020 | 02:16pm EST

DUBLIN, Ohio, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) has reached an agreement with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to act as a network administrator in Phase 2 of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership Strategy for COVID-19, which will enable retail independent, small chains and long-term care pharmacy customers to participate in the vaccination effort. The COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed by the CDC's central distributor.

"Cardinal Health is committed to working with the CDC and our pharmacy customers to ensure a safe and secure COVID-19 vaccine administration network across the United States. The breadth and expertise of Cardinal Health makes us a vital partner to help the country move forward," said Victor Crawford, CEO Pharmaceutical Segment. "Pharmacists are serving on the front line of the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic and are an important part of our nation's fight against the pandemic."

As one of the top healthcare distributors and services providers in the U.S., Cardinal Health will add broad scale, knowledgeable pharmacy expertise and longstanding relationships with pharmacies to this nationwide vaccine distribution effort. Cardinal Health will continue to work with suppliers as well as federal, state and local governments as a trusted healthcare partner to effectively disseminate a COVID-19 vaccine to patients.

About Cardinal

Health
Cardinal Health, Inc. is a global, integrated healthcare services and products company, providing customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories and physician offices worldwide. The company enhances supply chain efficiency for clinically proven medical products, pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions. To combat prescription drug misuse, the Cardinal Health Foundation and its education partners created Generation Rx, a national drug prevention education and awareness program. The Foundation actively supports an array of other solutions, including efforts to reduce opioid prescribing, promote drug take back and safe disposal and expand collaborative community work.

Cardinal Health is backed by nearly 100 years of experience with operations in nearly 46 countries. For more information, visit cardinalhealth.com. Follow us on TwitterFacebook and LinkedIn.

Contacts
Media: Victor Scott at victor.scott01@cardinalhealth.com and 614.783.2408
Investor relations: Kevin Moran at kevin.moran@cardinalhealth.com and 614.757.7942

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cardinal-health-partners-with-cdc-to-support-vaccine-access-for-pharmacies-301171228.html

SOURCE Cardinal Health


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.
02:16pCARDINAL HEALTH : Partners with CDC to Support Vaccine Access for Pharmacies
PR
11/09CARDINAL HEALTH : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matte..
AQ
11/05CARDINAL HEALTH : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
11/05CARDINAL HEALTH : 1Q FY2021 Earnings Presentation
PU
11/05CARDINAL : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/05CARDINAL HEALTH INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
11/05CARDINAL HEALTH : Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
PU
11/05CARDINAL HEALTH : Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
PR
11/03McKesson says states seek $21 billion from drug distributors in opioid settle..
RE
10/28Combined Market Cap of Five Largest MedTech Companies Surged by $40bn YoY
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group