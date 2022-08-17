Log in
    CAH   US14149Y1082

CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.

(CAH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-17 pm EDT
69.11 USD   -1.47%
Cardinal Health : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

08/17/2022 | 04:44pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Kaufmann Michael C
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
CARDINAL HEALTH INC [CAH] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
CEO /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
7000 CARDINAL PLACE
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
DUBLIN OH 43017
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Kaufmann Michael C
7000 CARDINAL PLACE

DUBLIN, OH43017 		X
CEO
Signatures
/s/ James E. Barnett, Attorney-in-fact 2022-08-17
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Represents withholding of shares to satisfy tax withholding obligations of the reporting person in connection with the vesting of 81,922 restricted share units and 132,857 performance share units.
(2) Reflects closing price on prior business day.
(3) No shares were sold in this transaction. Reflects surrender of shares to satisfy the exercise price and tax withholding obligations due upon exercise of a stock option that was to expire on August 15, 2022.
(4) Stock option vested in three equal annual installments beginning on August 15, 2013.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Cardinal Health Inc. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 20:43:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 195 B - -
Net income 2023 1 193 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 122 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,9x
Yield 2023 2,90%
Capitalization 19 114 M 19 114 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,10x
EV / Sales 2024 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 46 035
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cardinal Health, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 70,14 $
Average target price 65,62 $
Spread / Average Target -6,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael C. Kaufmann Group President-Medical Distribution Business
Jason M. Hollar Chief Financial Officer & Director
Gregory B. Kenny Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Michelle Greene Chief Information Officer
Jessica L. Mayer Vice President-Managing Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.36.22%19 114
MCKESSON CORPORATION50.40%53 732
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-19.40%36 333
SHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CO., LTD-14.39%8 250
SINOPHARM GROUP CO. LTD.2.59%6 925
MATSUKIYOCOCOKARA & CO.26.29%5 639