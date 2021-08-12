Log in
Cardinal Health : TerraPower and Cardinal Health announce manufacturing and distribution agreement for Actinium-225

08/12/2021 | 10:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
TerraPower and Cardinal Health announce manufacturing and distribution agreement for Actinium-225
08/12/2021

Cardinal Health is pleased to announce an agreement with TerraPower that will help advance the next generation of cancer treatment. Working together, the companies will develop and produce Actinium-225, which will be utilized in drug trials involving targeted alpha therapy for diseases such as breast, prostate, colon and neuroendocrine cancers, melanoma and lymphoma. Learn more in today's press release

Disclaimer

Cardinal Health Inc. published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 14:31:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 160 B - -
Net income 2021 652 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 091 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,3x
Yield 2021 3,80%
Capitalization 14 998 M 14 998 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,11x
EV / Sales 2022 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 48 000
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cardinal Health, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 51,69 $
Average target price 57,85 $
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael C. Kaufmann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason M. Hollar Chief Financial Officer
Gregory B. Kenny Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Brian S. Rice Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Jessica L. Mayer Chief Compliance & Legal Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.-4.76%14 998
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.24.67%43 007
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-44.70%33 978
MCKESSON CORPORATION13.45%30 519
HUADONG MEDICINE CO., LTD35.96%9 752
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.13.20%8 565