Cardinal Health : TerraPower and Cardinal Health announce manufacturing and distribution agreement for Actinium-225
08/12/2021 | 10:32am EDT
08/12/2021
Cardinal Health is pleased to announce an agreement with TerraPower that will help advance the next generation of cancer treatment. Working together, the companies will develop and produce Actinium-225, which will be utilized in drug trials involving targeted alpha therapy for diseases such as breast, prostate, colon and neuroendocrine cancers, melanoma and lymphoma. Learn more in today's press release
