Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cardinal Health, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAH   US14149Y1082

CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.

(CAH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cardinal Health : Voluntary Correction Announcement for Argyle™ UVC Insertion Trays containing Safety Scalpel N11

08/20/2021 | 11:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBLIN, OHIO - August 20, 2021 - Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) issued a voluntary Medical Device correction notice on June 16, 2021 for Argyle™ UVC Insertion Tray containing Safety Scalpel N11.

The Argyle UVC Insertion Tray is intended for use to insert an Umbilical Venous Catheter (UVC) into the umbilical artery or vein of neonates. The correction applies to all units that were manufactured between August 13, 2019 and March 20, 2021 and distributed between August 13, 2019 and May 21, 2021 to hospitals and wholesalers/distributors nationwide.

SKU

Description

43201

Argyle™ UVC Insertion Tray

We issued this voluntary correction to make users aware of the full Instructions For Use (IFU)for the Safety Scalpel N11, and, in particular, its permanent locking feature. Although the scalpel is functioning as intended, there is a potential risk for procedural delay due to unintentional permanent locking of the scalpel. In the case of a high-risk neonate population, this potential delay could result in death. We received two reports of death in which the Safety Scalpel within the UVC kit was unintentionally locked permanently during the surgical procedure, rendering the clinician unable to unlock for use during emergent UVC placement. The causes of the deaths have not been established to have been the result of the permanently closed (and locked) scalpel.

Customers and distributors who received recalled products began receiving notification on June 16, 2021. Distributors were asked to notify all customers to whom they may have distributed/forwarded affected product.

Our top priority is the safety of patients, our customers and their healthcare workers. We take any product concerns very seriously and are committed to helping ensure quality products for our customers and the patients they serve.

About Cardinal Health
Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for health care facilities. With 50 years in business, operations in more than 35 countries and approximately 44,000 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care. Information about Cardinal Health is available at cardinalhealth.com.

Contacts
Media: Andrew Stern, andrew.stern@cardinalhealth.com and (614) 339-4678

Disclaimer

Cardinal Health Inc. published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 15:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.
11:04aCARDINAL HEALTH : Voluntary Correction Announcement for Argyle™ UVC Insert..
PU
08/19CARDINAL HEALTH : Issues Nationwide Recall of Select Monoject™ Flush Prefi..
PU
08/17INSIDER TRENDS : Cardinal Health Insider Receives Shares Award Uses Portion to P..
MT
08/17INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Cardinal Health Awarded Shares Uses Portion to Pay T..
MT
08/17INSIDER TRENDS : Cardinal Health Insider Awarded Shares Uses Portion to Pay Taxe..
MT
08/17INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Cardinal Health Receives Stock Award Sells Portion f..
MT
08/17INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Cardinal Health Gets Stock Award Sells Portion for T..
MT
08/17INSIDER TRENDS : Cardinal Health Insider Receives Shares Award Sells Portion for..
MT
08/17INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Cardinal Health Awarded Shares Portion of Which is S..
MT
08/16CARDINAL HEALTH : Annual Report (SEC Filing - 10-K)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 172 B - -
Net income 2022 1 327 M - -
Net Debt 2022 888 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,4x
Yield 2022 3,87%
Capitalization 14 905 M 14 905 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,09x
EV / Sales 2023 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 46 827
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cardinal Health, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 51,32 $
Average target price 57,62 $
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael C. Kaufmann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason M. Hollar Chief Financial Officer
Gregory B. Kenny Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Brian S. Rice Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Jessica L. Mayer Chief Compliance & Legal Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.-3.79%14 905
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.19.23%41 130
MCKESSON CORPORATION14.57%30 820
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-54.77%27 751
HUADONG MEDICINE CO., LTD46.80%10 505
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.11.88%8 452