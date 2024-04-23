Cardinal Health : and Subsidiaries Segment Information - Form 8-K
April 23, 2024 at 06:45 am EDT
Share
Cardinal Health, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Segment Information
Fiscal Year 2022
Fiscal Year 2023
Fiscal Year 2024
(in millions)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Full Year
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Full Year
Q1
Q2
YTD
Segment Revenue
Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions
$
39,614
$
41,166
$
40,727
$
43,080
$
164,587
$
45,550
$
47,395
$
46,496
$
49,379
$
188,820
$
50,683
$
53,190
$
103,873
Growth Rate
15
%
15
%
14
%
15
%
15
%
11
%
12
%
12
%
Global Medical Products and Distribution
3,532
3,404
3,241
3,119
13,296
3,096
3,055
2,989
3,054
12,194
3,032
3,119
6,151
Growth Rate
(12)
%
(10)
%
(8)
%
(2)
%
(8)
%
(2)
%
2
%
-
%
Other
838
904
887
920
3,549
976
1,037
1,025
1,039
4,077
1,069
1,156
2,225
Growth Rate
16
%
15
%
16
%
13
%
15
%
10
%
11
%
11
%
Total Segment Revenue 1,2
$
43,984
$
45,474
$
44,855
$
47,119
$
181,432
$
49,622
$
51,487
$
50,510
$
53,472
$
205,091
$
54,784
$
57,465
$
112,249
Growth Rate
13
%
13
%
13
%
13
%
13
%
10
%
12
%
11
%
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Full Year
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Full Year
Q1
Q2
YTD
Segment Profit
Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions
$
375
$
401
$
454
$
411
$
1,641
$
399
$
435
$
560
$
468
$
1,862
$
472
$
489
$
961
Growth Rate
6
%
8
%
23
%
14
%
13
%
18
%
12
%
15
%
Global Medical Products and Distribution
58
(24)
(2)
(81)
(49)
(75)
(54)
(46)
13
(162)
1
(3)
(2)
Growth Rate
N.M.
N.M.
N.M.
N.M.
N.M.
N.M.
N.M.
N.M.
Other
96
99
94
105
394
99
100
106
105
410
105
103
208
Growth Rate
3
%
1
%
13
%
-
%
4
%
6
%
3
%
5
%
Total Segment Profit 1,2
$
529
$
476
$
546
$
435
$
1,986
$
423
$
481
$
620
$
586
$
2,110
$
578
$
589
$
1,167
Growth Rate
(20)
%
1
%
14
%
35
%
6
%
37
%
22
%
29
%
1 These totals do not include certain items recorded in Corporate which are not allocated to the segments. There are no changes to the company's previously reported total consolidated revenue or operating earnings/(loss).
2 The recast segment results reflect changes in the elimination of inter-segment revenue and allocated corporate expenses for shared functions, which are driven by the reporting structure change effective in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. For example, reflecting the changes in allocated corporate expenses, segment profit for the former Pharmaceutical Segment would have decreased by $10M and $13M in fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022, respectively, with corresponding increases to segment profit for the former Medical Segment.
The sum of the components and certain computations may reflect rounding adjustments.
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Cardinal Health Inc. published this content on
23 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
23 April 2024 10:44:07 UTC.
Cardinal Health, Inc. is specialized in the distribution of products and health services to pharmacies, hospitals and medical practices. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- distribution of pharmaceutical products (92.7%);
- distribution of medical, surgical and laboratory products (7.3%). The group also develops a manufacturing of medical and surgical products activity (masks, overalls, gloves, diagnostic products, products of aspiration and collection of liquids, radiology intervention, respiratory assistance, etc.).
The United States accounts for 97.7% of net sales.