Cardinal Health, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Segment Information





Fiscal Year 2022 Fiscal Year 2023 Fiscal Year 2024 (in millions) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Full Year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Full Year Q1 Q2 YTD Segment Revenue Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions $ 39,614 $ 41,166 $ 40,727 $ 43,080 $ 164,587 $ 45,550 $ 47,395 $ 46,496 $ 49,379 $ 188,820 $ 50,683 $ 53,190 $ 103,873 Growth Rate 15 % 15 % 14 % 15 % 15 % 11 % 12 % 12 % Global Medical Products and Distribution 3,532 3,404 3,241 3,119 13,296 3,096 3,055 2,989 3,054 12,194 3,032 3,119 6,151 Growth Rate (12) % (10) % (8) % (2) % (8) % (2) % 2 % - % Other 838 904 887 920 3,549 976 1,037 1,025 1,039 4,077 1,069 1,156 2,225 Growth Rate 16 % 15 % 16 % 13 % 15 % 10 % 11 % 11 % Total Segment Revenue 1,2 $ 43,984 $ 45,474 $ 44,855 $ 47,119 $ 181,432 $ 49,622 $ 51,487 $ 50,510 $ 53,472 $ 205,091 $ 54,784 $ 57,465 $ 112,249 Growth Rate 13 % 13 % 13 % 13 % 13 % 10 % 12 % 11 % Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Full Year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Full Year Q1 Q2 YTD Segment Profit Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions $ 375 $ 401 $ 454 $ 411 $ 1,641 $ 399 $ 435 $ 560 $ 468 $ 1,862 $ 472 $ 489 $ 961 Growth Rate 6 % 8 % 23 % 14 % 13 % 18 % 12 % 15 % Global Medical Products and Distribution 58 (24) (2) (81) (49) (75) (54) (46) 13 (162) 1 (3) (2) Growth Rate N.M. N.M. N.M. N.M. N.M. N.M. N.M. N.M. Other 96 99 94 105 394 99 100 106 105 410 105 103 208 Growth Rate 3 % 1 % 13 % - % 4 % 6 % 3 % 5 % Total Segment Profit 1,2 $ 529 $ 476 $ 546 $ 435 $ 1,986 $ 423 $ 481 $ 620 $ 586 $ 2,110 $ 578 $ 589 $ 1,167 Growth Rate (20) % 1 % 14 % 35 % 6 % 37 % 22 % 29 %

1 These totals do not include certain items recorded in Corporate which are not allocated to the segments. There are no changes to the company's previously reported total consolidated revenue or operating earnings/(loss).





2 The recast segment results reflect changes in the elimination of inter-segment revenue and allocated corporate expenses for shared functions, which are driven by the reporting structure change effective in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. For example, reflecting the changes in allocated corporate expenses, segment profit for the former Pharmaceutical Segment would have decreased by $10M and $13M in fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022, respectively, with corresponding increases to segment profit for the former Medical Segment.

The sum of the components and certain computations may reflect rounding adjustments.







