Cardinal Health : 3Q FY2020 Transcript

Q3 FY20 Cardinal Health, Inc. Earnings Conference Call May 11th, 2020 8:30AM Eastern

Kevin Moran: Good morning. This is Kevin Moran, Vice President of Investor Relations. We hope that you and your loved ones are healthy and safe, and we thank you for joining us as we discuss Cardinal Health's third quarter fiscal 2020 results and expectations for the remainder of the fiscal year. Joining me on the call today are Mike Kaufmann, Chief Executive Officer, Dave Evans, Interim Chief Financial Officer and Jason Hollar, our Incoming Chief Financial Officer.

During the call, we will be making forward-looking statements. The matters addressed in the statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied. Please refer to our SEC filings and the forward-looking statements slide at the beginning of our presentation for a description of these risks and uncertainties. Please note that during the discussion today, our comments will be on a non-GAAP basis, unless they are specifically called out as GAAP. GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations for all relevant periods can be found in the schedules attached to our press release.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to Mike.

Michael C. Kaufmann: Thanks, Kevin. Good morning to everyone joining us. I hope you and your families are safe and well.

your questions. During the Q&A, we kindly ask that you try and limit yourself to one question, so that we can try and give everyone an opportunity. With that, I'll now turn the call over to Mike. Michael C. Kaufmann: Thanks, Kevin. Good morning to everyone joining us. I hope you and your families are safe and well. These past several weeks, we've had a heightened focus on both keeping our Cardinal Health family healthy and safe and on effectively serving our customers. As one of the largest suppliers of medical and pharmaceutical products, now, more than ever, we are committed to fulfilling our mission of supporting healthcare providers and the patients they serve. Keeping our distribution and manufacturing facilities functioning smoothly remains a key priority. To do so, we have implemented measures to protect and retain our frontline employees and maintain the continuity of our operations. And early on, we proactively and successfully implemented remote work policies for office employees. As the pandemic unfolds in different ways, and on different timetables around the world, our teams across the company are adapting to new working environments and responding to industry-wide challenges with tenacity, speed, and creativity. Our global manufacturing, procurement and logistics teams are finding innovative ways to consistently produce and ship medical products. Faced with significantly increased demand for masks, gowns, and other products, our R&D, manufacturing, engineering, quality and regulatory teams have been working together to increase supply in creative ways. For example, we have invested in, retrofitted and redeployed equipment to manufacture additional surgical masks, procedure gowns and face shields in our North American facilities. We have also repurposed production lines to make items like hand sanitizer and wipes for use in our facilities. We're grateful for the opportunity to serve our communities and healthcare providers, and we are using the full scale and breadth of our distribution, sourcing and manufacturing capabilities to provide essential medical supplies and pharmaceuticals to customers each day. Page 2 of 31

Demand for masks and other facial protection, gowns and gloves have spiked 2 to 12 times normal levels in the last 90 days. Supporting the delivery of these critical products is a priority for us and we will continue to do all we can to address these increases in demand. I will share more about how we will continue to navigate this challenging environment to perform our essential role in healthcare. Now, I'll turn to Dave to discuss the financials. David C. Evans: Thanks, Mike. I'd also like to recognize all of our teams for their incredible efforts serving our customers during these extraordinary times and I want to express appreciation for our suppliers and partners who've worked diligently with us to support healthcare providers. I've been proud to be associated with Cardinal Health and all its employees over these past nine months. Before I dive into specific results, I will share the macro level financial impact of COVID-19 as I think this will help put appropriate context around my subsequent commentary on third quarter results in FY 2020 guidance. We saw a modest net positive impact related to COVID-19 in Q3. We expect a more significant, net negative impact to both earnings and margin rate in Q4. This fourth quarter impact will be primarily due to a full quarter of reduced revenues, related to declines in elective procedures in the United States and an expected reversal of accelerated Pharmaceutical sales, which I'll discuss in a moment. Turning to our results, in Q3 we delivered earnings of $1.62 per share, an increase of 2% from the prior year. Total company revenue increased 11% versus last year to $39.2 billion, with consolidated gross margin up 7% to $1.9 billion. SG&A increased 6% to $1.2 billion. The net result was growth in consolidated operating earnings of 8% from the prior year to $719 million. Moving below operating earnings, interest and other income and expense increased 28% to $79 million. This was primarily driven by the decline in the value of our deferred compensation plan investments, partially offset by lower interest expense as we continue to reduce our long-term debt. As a reminder, changes to deferred compensation reported in other income and expense are fully offset in corporate SG&A and have no bottom line impact. Page 3 of 31

We continue to place a high priority on reducing debt leverage. In Q3, we paid down approximately $90 million of long-term debt and have now paid down approximately $880 million through the first nine months of fiscal 2020. Our effective tax rate for the quarter was 25.7%, approximately 4 percentage points higher than the prior year, which included some net favorable discrete tax items. Average diluted shares outstanding were 294 million, about 5 million fewer than the prior year quarter, reflecting the $350 million accelerated share repurchase program completed in our second fiscal quarter. Moving on to cash flow, operating cash flow for the quarter was approximately $1.7 billion as we focused foremost on addressing our customer needs. Keep in mind that the timing of inventory purchases and the collections on those sales as well as the day of the week in which the quarter ends all have the potential to impact point-in-time cash flows. We ended the quarter with a cash balance of $2.3 billion and we continue to have access to an additional $3 billion of liquidity in the form of our commercial paper program and AR securitization facility. Moving on to segment results, starting with Pharma. Segment revenue increased 12% to $35.1 billion due to sales growth from Pharmaceutical Distribution customers, and to a lesser extent, Specialty Solutions customers. Segment profit was flat at $534 million, reflecting both the strong performance of our generics program and the adverse impact of customer contract renewals. In the quarter and more specifically in March, we saw a surge in Pharmaceutical sales. We believe this was driven by accelerated purchases related to the COVID-19 pandemic and we are experiencing below-average sales early in the fourth quarter. Though not a material driver in the third quarter, activity in our Nuclear and Specialty businesses started to slow in March, as elective procedures and physician office visits began to be impacted by the virus. While we expect these activities to gradually rebound over the calendar year, the reduced activity will be more impactful to our fourth quarter, particularly in our Nuclear business which has higher margin products and a more fixed cost structure. Page 4 of 31

Before closing out on Pharma, a quick note on generics. We were encouraged to see another quarter of consistent dynamics within the generics market. Recall, we first began to see this in the fourth of our fiscal 2019. If these dynamics remain consistent going forward, we don't expect a year-over-year comparison to be as beneficial. As always, factors like mix and new launches could influence quarter- to-quarter comparability. Turning now to the Medical segment, revenue increased 5% to $4.1 billion, due to growth in products and distribution and Cardinal Health at-Home Solutions. Segment profit increased 15% to $178 million due to an increase in products and distribution, including benefits from global manufacturing and cost savings initiatives. In the quarter, we saw the global pandemic affect the segment in various ways. We've seen an unprecedented increase in demand for PPE products that we both source and manufacture. Because the surge quickly outstripped inventories on-hand and available market capacity to supply new PPE, we implemented disciplined allocation procedures. This was done in collaboration with our customers to balance demand and available supply, taking into account geographic areas experiencing the greatest impacts. Due to ongoing market-wide supply constraints, we do not expect to see a similar increase in PPE- related sales in the fourth quarter, despite elevated demand. We continue to maximize our internal manufacturing capacity and collaborate with our supplier partners to address this dramatic increase. Inversely, given the broader declines in elective procedures, we have seen a decrease in demand for many of our higher margin offerings, like customer surgical kits, Cordis and legacy Patient Recovery products. As we look to Q4, I will remind you that we'll be lapping the large charge we booked in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 in the Med segment. Recall that this related to an exclusive distribution agreement with the Cordis supplier. Turning briefly to fiscal 2020 guidance, we're pleased with our performance to-date. Our underlying business fundamentals have been strong, as have the momentum and progress of strategic initiatives across the company. Page 5 of 31

