Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cardinal Health, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAH   US14149Y1082

CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.

(CAH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cardinal Health : Investing in Medical Inventory Solutions

05/25/2021 | 08:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Investing in Medical Inventory Solutions
05/25/2021
Our replenishment center in Channahon, Ill., which stores customer-owned inventory.

As a distributor of pharmaceutical products and global manufacturer and distributor of medical products and supplies, we are laser focused on our mission of getting critical medicines and supplies into the hands of our healthcare customers, so they can effectively care for their patients.

That's why we're investing $50 million in medical inventory management throughout the United States. This investment will add nearly 1.5 million square feet to our regional replenishment centers, which store products that our nearby distribution centers can access quickly to restock their own inventory, then ship to our customers.

'Our investment in expanding our replenishment centers means that our customers can more readily get the critical medical products they need,' explained Mike Zatlukal, Vice President of Replenishment Center Operations at Cardinal Health. 'It strengthens our on-hand inventory and our ability to rapidly restock our distribution centers. At the same time, the expansion allows us to acquire and store more Cardinal Health Brand inventory to further improve our customer service levels.'

The expansion began in May 2020 when we opened a one million-square-foot facility in Riverside, Calif., which stores inventory for all of our western U.S. distribution centers and our large high-volume customers. This facility also provides a unique cross-dock capability, meaning that when Cardinal Health™ brand products and materials sourced from our Latin America and Asia-Pacific operations arrive, they can be shipped directly to other replenishment centers without handling, stocking or picking the product. This represents a significant reduction in both lead time and cost.

Over the next year, our expansion investment will continue, including:

  • An additional one million-square-foot facility in Channahon, Ill. for customer-owned inventory, allowing customers to store their own products and access them quickly for their health systems.
  • The construction of a new replenishment center connected to our existing distribution center in Montgomery, N.Y., adding 310,000 square feet of storage space.
  • The expansion of our Elwood, Ill. facility, adding 90,000 square feet of inventory space.

'We're continually evaluating and advancing every aspect of our supply chain to ensure that product moves as quickly and reliably as possible, so that our healthcare customers can care for their patients,' said Zatlukal. 'Investing in inventory expansion opportunities is just one of the ways we focus on our mission of delivering the products and solutions that improve the lives of people every day.'

More Company News
05/25/2021

As a distributor of pharmaceutical products and global manufacturer and distributor of medical products and supplies, we are laser focused on our mission of getting critical medicines and supplies...

05/14/2021

Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) announced today that it is sending an irrevocable notice of early redemption to the holders of all of the Company's 3.200% notes due June 2022 that are outstanding as...

05/11/2021

By Robert Rajalingam, President, U.S. Sales, Medical Solutions

05/10/2021

May is Mental Health Month - a time to raise awareness of mental health issues and to reduce stigma about them. The COVID-19 pandemic has given new urgency to these goals. The pandemic triggered...

View all company news »

* Required Fields
* First Name
* Last Name
* Email

Disclaimer

Cardinal Health Inc. published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 12:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.
08:51aCARDINAL HEALTH  : Investing in Medical Inventory Solutions
PU
05/18INSIDER TRENDS : Cardinal Health Insider Continues Selling Trend with Tax Sale
MT
05/14CARDINAL HEALTH  : announces redemption of outstanding notes
PR
05/11Data expert testifies at landmark West Virginia opioid trial
AQ
05/11CARDINAL HEALTH  : Simply improving
PU
05/11CARDINAL HEALTH  : 3Q FY2021 Transcript
PU
05/10CARDINAL HEALTH  : Addressing Pandemic-Era Mental Health Issues
PU
05/10CARDINAL HEALTH  : Baird Downgrades Cardinal Health to Neutral From Outperform, ..
MT
05/07CARDINAL HEALTH  : UBS Adjusts Cardinal Health's Price Target to $66 From $68, M..
MT
05/07Accident Insurance Market to Get a New Boost | American Intl, Assicurazioni G..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 160 B - -
Net income 2021 1 051 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 155 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,9x
Yield 2021 3,48%
Capitalization 16 431 M 16 431 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,12x
EV / Sales 2022 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 48 000
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cardinal Health, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 62,19 $
Last Close Price 56,63 $
Spread / Highest target 25,4%
Spread / Average Target 9,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael C. Kaufmann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason M. Hollar Chief Financial Officer
Gregory B. Kenny Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Brian S. Rice Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Jessica L. Mayer Chief Compliance & Legal Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.5.73%16 431
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.37.49%47 395
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-26.00%45 519
MCKESSON CORPORATION14.79%31 580
HUADONG MEDICINE CO., LTD86.03%13 470
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.36.00%10 308