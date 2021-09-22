Cardinal Health : reinvents hospital claims remittance with comprehensive approach

DUBLIN, Ohio-Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) today launched the Reimbursement Solution-a comprehensive approach designed to help hospitals and health systems minimize their number of claim rejections and denials by up to 80%.

The Cardinal Health Reimbursement Solution utilizes a three-pronged approach-proactive coverage verification, patient financial assistance support and ongoing analysis and action-to identify and correct potential claims issues before treatment begins.

"Rejected and denied claims take a significant toll on the bottom line for sites of care with high-cost specialty drug spends, and create an administrative burden on hospital, health system and infusion center staff," said Peter J. Siavelis, Cardinal Health Senior vice president of Acute Care Distribution and Services. "Our Reimbursement Solution relieves administrative burdens, minimizes claim rejections and denials and improves workflows, allowing sites of care to focus their time on patient interactions and care."

According to estimates from the U.S. Department of Labor, more than 200 million claims are denied each year in the U.S., representing millions of dollars in losses for the average hospital. Two-thirds of these denied claims are recoverable, yet many hospitals lack the resources to recover them1.

Designed by clinical experts with more than 35 years of combined experience in coding, billing and patient assistance, the Cardinal Health Reimbursement Solution provides patients with support from third-party payers and offers screening for individual insurance program requirements.

More information is available at cardinalhealth.com/rethinkrevenueprocess.

