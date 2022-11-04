Health Care Edges Higher Amid Cyclical Demand -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into cyclical sectors.

Drug and medical-equipment wholesaler Cardinal Health rose after it posted robust quarterly revenue growth.

China agreed to approve BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccines for foreign residents, the first overseas-made vaccine approved in the nation.

Sean "Diddy" Combs agreed to buy licensed marijuana operations in three states for up to $185 million.

