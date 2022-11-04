Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cardinal Health, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAH   US14149Y1082

CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.

(CAH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-04 pm EDT
79.52 USD   +5.09%
12:24pCardinal Health Tops Fiscal First-Quarter Views on Pharmaceutical Strength, Affirms Full-Year Outlook
MT
12:02pCardinal Health : 1Q FY2023 Earnings Presentation
PU
08:30aTranscript : Cardinal Health, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 04, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Health Care Edges Higher Amid Cyclical Demand -- Health Care Roundup

11/04/2022 | 05:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Health-care companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into cyclical sectors.

Drug and medical-equipment wholesaler Cardinal Health rose after it posted robust quarterly revenue growth.

China agreed to approve BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccines for foreign residents, the first overseas-made vaccine approved in the nation.

Sean "Diddy" Combs agreed to buy licensed marijuana operations in three states for up to $185 million.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-22 1703ET

All news about CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.
12:24pCardinal Health Tops Fiscal First-Quarter Views on Pharmaceutical Strength, Affirms Ful..
MT
12:02pCardinal Health : 1Q FY2023 Earnings Presentation
PU
08:30aTranscript : Cardinal Health, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 04, 2022
CI
07:13aCardinal Health Fiscal Q1 Non-GAAP Earnings Fall, Revenue Rises
MT
07:07aCardinal : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:04aCardinal Health Inc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclos..
AQ
06:57aEarnings Flash (CAH) CARDINAL HEALTH Posts Q1 Revenue $49.60B, vs. Street Est of $48.16..
MT
06:56aEarnings Flash (CAH) CARDINAL HEALTH Reports Q1 EPS $1.20, vs. Street Est of $0.97
MT
06:56aCardinal Health Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results
PR
06:01aMarketmind: Laboring markets get China fillip
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 200 B - -
Net income 2023 1 193 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 157 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,3x
Yield 2023 2,70%
Capitalization 19 827 M 19 827 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,10x
EV / Sales 2024 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 46 035
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cardinal Health, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 75,67 $
Average target price 71,15 $
Spread / Average Target -5,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jason M. Hollar Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patricia M. English Chief Financial Officer
Gregory B. Kenny Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Michelle D. Greene Chief Information Officer
Jessica L. Mayer Vice President-Managing Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.46.96%19 827
MCKESSON CORPORATION59.95%56 374
HUADONG MEDICINE CO., LTD9.40%10 309
SHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CO., LTD-6.84%8 231
SINOPHARM GROUP CO. LTD.-11.32%5 979
EBOS GROUP LIMITED-8.25%4 108