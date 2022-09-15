Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cardinal Health, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAH   US14149Y1082

CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.

(CAH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-14 pm EDT
66.74 USD   -0.13%
08:01aPayrHealth Announces Collaboration with Cardinal Health
PR
09/14Cardinal Health introduces new solutions to improve financial health for specialty practices
AQ
09/14EBlu Solutions Announces Collaboration with Cardinal Health
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PayrHealth Announces Collaboration with Cardinal Health

09/15/2022 | 08:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Launching a New, Robust Offering Leveraging Cardinal Health's Advanced Practice Analytics Technology Platform and PayrHealth's Payor Contracting Solution.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PayrHealth, a proactive payor contracting and relationship management solution, is pleased to announce a collaboration with Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) to help specialty physician practices simplify payor contracting and maximize financial performance. These solutions will help practices achieve their financial goals and create efficiencies so staff members can increase their focus on patient care.

This new offering leverages PayrHealth's deep expertise across specialties and the robust data from Cardinal Health's Advanced Practice Analytics to manage the entire payor contracting process on the practice's behalf. Initially, the joint offering will focus on rheumatology and ophthalmology practices, with plans to expand to other therapeutic areas in the future.

"Cardinal Health is a trusted partner in the healthcare space," said Armando Cardoso, CEO at PayrHealth. "We look forward to combining our expertise in payor contracting with Cardinal Health's strong network to enable providers to better serve their patients."

"Specialty physician offices spend significant time navigating changing requirements, gathering data for payor contract negotiations, supporting prior authorizations, and keeping track of where the process stands for each payor and each patient," said Amy Valley, vice president, Clinical Strategy & Technology Solutions at Cardinal Health. "We are very excited to partner with PayrHealth to bring meaningful efficiencies and cost savings to practices so they can focus on patient care."

If you are interested in learning more, please visit Cardinal Health's Revenue Cycle Management Optimization Solutions webpage or visit the PayrHealth website to learn more. The Cardinal Health team will also be attending the National Organization of Rheumatology Management conference, September 15-17th, to help promote the new offering. 

About PayrHealth    

PayrHealth provides analytics, contracting, credentialing, reimbursement negotiation, network development, and revenue cycle management solutions to healthcare organizations across the United States. PayrHealth is integrated relationship management solution - proactively managing contracts and optimizing revenue cycle management to enable purposeful provider-payor relations. PayrHealth supports informed decisions for a strengthened healthcare system. PayrHealth is an Osceola Capital Management portfolio company. To learn more, visit www.payrhealth.com

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for health care facilities. With 50 years in business, operations in more than 30 countries and approximately 46,500 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care. Information about Cardinal Health is available at cardinalhealth.com.

Contact: Chris Tofalli
Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC  
914-834-4334

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/payrhealth-announces-collaboration-with-cardinal-health-301625106.html

SOURCE PayrHealth


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.
08:01aPayrHealth Announces Collaboration with Cardinal Health
PR
09/14Cardinal Health introduces new solutions to improve financial health for specialty prac..
AQ
09/14EBlu Solutions Announces Collaboration with Cardinal Health
AQ
09/13TRANSCRIPT : Cardinal Health, Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcar..
CI
09/13CARDINAL HEALTH INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
09/13CARDINAL HEALTH, INC. : SEC Filing 8K
CO
09/09Cardinal Health awarded Strategic National Stockpile contract for PPE storage and distr..
AQ
09/08Cardinal Health Names Weitzman CEO of Pharmaceutical Segment
MT
09/08CARDINAL HEALTH INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure,..
AQ
09/08Cardinal Health Announces Executive Changes
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.
More recommendations