  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cardinal Health, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAH   US14149Y1082

CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.

(CAH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Theranostics: Reimagining the standard of care

06/04/2021 | 08:55am EDT
06/03/2021

By Tiffany Olson, president of Nuclear & Precision Health Solutions at Cardinal Health.

From HealthCare Business News magazine:

Precision medicine is an area of healthcare that targets treatment for a well-defined patient population, with the goal of improving safety, efficacy and outcomes. Theranostics take the concept of precision medicine a step further, targeting care for individual patients. In fact, the field has been called the epitome of personalized medicine. Simply put, theranostics combine a diagnostic radiopharmaceutical and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical, which are tailored to the patient at the cellular level.

https://www.dotmed.com/news/story/54838?utm_campaign=MagLink&utm_source=DMBusiness&utm_medium=print

More Company News
06/03/2021

By Tiffany Olson, president of Nuclear & Precision Health Solutions at Cardinal Health.

06/03/2021

Four years after the approval of the first CAR-T cell therapies, oncologists are referring more patients for treatment and becoming more comfortable with the cost. However, payer approvals and...

06/01/2021

The month of June marks the celebration of LGBTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and others) Pride in communities across the country. Pride Month commemorates the 1969 Stonewall...

05/28/2021

Like many pharmacists across the country, Jana Bennett, RPh, head pharmacist at a Medicine Shoppe pharmacy in Sherman, Texas, had to react quickly when she received only five days' notice of the...

View all company news »

Disclaimer

Cardinal Health Inc. published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 12:54:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.
08:55aTHERANOSTICS : Reimagining the standard of care
PU
06/03CARDINAL HEALTH  : Oncologists have grown more comfortable with CAR-T therapy, r..
PR
06/01PRIDE MONTH : Stronger Together. Ally for All
PU
06/01CARDINAL HEALTH  : Pending Sale of Cordis Business Receives European Commission'..
MT
06/01STOXX EUROPE 600  : European Commission OKs Hellman and Friedman's Purchase of C..
MT
05/28CARDINAL HEALTH  : New Digital Tool Helps Pharmacies Manage COVID-19 Vaccine Dem..
PU
05/28CARDINAL HEALTH  : and Telix Launch Gallium Awareness Campaign
AQ
05/27CARDINAL HEALTH  : The Future of Virtual Healthcare
PU
05/26Amazon looking at opening pharmacy stores in U.S. - Insider
RE
05/26CARDINAL HEALTH  : Distributing COVID-19 vaccines to vulnerable dialysis patient..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 160 B - -
Net income 2021 1 051 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 155 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
Yield 2021 3,50%
Capitalization 16 350 M 16 350 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,12x
EV / Sales 2022 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 48 000
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.
Technical analysis trends CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 62,19 $
Last Close Price 56,35 $
Spread / Highest target 26,0%
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael C. Kaufmann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason M. Hollar Chief Financial Officer
Gregory B. Kenny Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Brian S. Rice Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Jessica L. Mayer Chief Compliance & Legal Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.4.91%16 350
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.34.98%47 343
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-30.73%42 646
MCKESSON CORPORATION11.47%30 666
HUADONG MEDICINE CO., LTD77.86%12 908
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.41.83%10 760