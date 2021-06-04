Theranostics: Reimagining the standard of care

06/03/2021

By Tiffany Olson, president of Nuclear & Precision Health Solutions at Cardinal Health.

From HealthCare Business News magazine:

Precision medicine is an area of healthcare that targets treatment for a well-defined patient population, with the goal of improving safety, efficacy and outcomes. Theranostics take the concept of precision medicine a step further, targeting care for individual patients. In fact, the field has been called the epitome of personalized medicine. Simply put, theranostics combine a diagnostic radiopharmaceutical and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical, which are tailored to the patient at the cellular level.

