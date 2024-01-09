More about the company
Cardinal Health, Inc. is specialized in the distribution of products and health services to pharmacies, hospitals and medical practices. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- distribution of pharmaceutical products (92.7%);
- distribution of medical, surgical and laboratory products (7.3%). The group also develops a manufacturing of medical and surgical products activity (masks, overalls, gloves, diagnostic products, products of aspiration and collection of liquids, radiology intervention, respiratory assistance, etc.).
The United States accounts for 97.7% of net sales.