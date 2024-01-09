Cardinal Health, Inc. is specialized in the distribution of products and health services to pharmacies, hospitals and medical practices. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - distribution of pharmaceutical products (92.7%); - distribution of medical, surgical and laboratory products (7.3%). The group also develops a manufacturing of medical and surgical products activity (masks, overalls, gloves, diagnostic products, products of aspiration and collection of liquids, radiology intervention, respiratory assistance, etc.). The United States accounts for 97.7% of net sales.

Sector Pharmaceuticals