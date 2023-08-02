Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq: CDIO), a pioneer of artificial intelligence-driven precision cardiovascular medicine tests, today announced that Australia’s Patent Office has issued a Notice of Allowance to the University of Iowa Research Foundation (“UIRF”) for Australian Patent Application No. 2017277666, titled “Compositions and Methods for Detecting Predisposition to Cardiovascular Disease.”

The patent was exclusively licensed to the Company from the University of Iowa Research Foundation (UIRF). It was co-invented by Cardio Diagnostics’ founders, Meesha Dogan, Ph.D., and Robert Philibert, MD, Ph.D., the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer of the Company, respectively.

"Securing this Australian patent is a significant step forward in enhancing our intellectual property portfolio globally," stated Dr. Dogan. "This solidifies our commitment to delivering vital cardiovascular screening, detecting, and monitoring solutions to patients in Australia and worldwide."

Marie Kerbeshian, Ph.D., Executive Director of UIRF, added, "We are dedicated to supporting pioneering research that can make a real difference to healthcare worldwide. Cardio Diagnostics exemplifies the groundbreaking innovations at the University of Iowa, and we are excited to see their AI-driven solutions prevent heart disease and save lives in Australia and globally."

This Australian patent complements its three other granted patents, in the U.S., Europe, and China, further strengthening Cardio Diagnostics’ robust intellectual property portfolio. The company remains committed to developing and protecting its innovative technologies that can improve cardiovascular health outcomes for patients globally.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics is an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company that makes cardiovascular disease prevention, detection, and management more accessible, personalized, and precise. The Company was formed to further develop and commercialize clinical tests by leveraging a proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven Integrated Genetic-Epigenetic Engine (“Core Technology”) for cardiovascular disease to become one of the leading medical technology companies for improving prevention, detection, and treatment of cardiovascular disease. For more information, please visit www.cardiodiagnosticsinc.com.

About the University of Iowa Research Foundation:

The University of Iowa Research Foundation is part of the University of Iowa Office of the Vice President for Research, which provides researchers and scholars with resources, guidance, and inspiration to secure funding, collaborate, innovate, and forge frontiers of discovery that benefit everyone. More at http://research.uiowa.edu and on Twitter: @DaretoDiscover.

Forward-Looking Statements

