Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO), an AI-driven precision cardiovascular medicine company, announces that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued a notice of allowance to University of Iowa Research Foundation ("UIRF") for U.S. Application No. 17,857,723 titled Compositions and Methods for Detecting Predisposition to Cardiovascular Disease, which is exclusively licensed to the Company from UIRF, and that was co-invented by Cardio Diagnostics' founders, Meesha Dogan, Ph.D., and Robert Philibert, MD Ph.D., the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer of the Company, respectively. This is the second U.S. patent being issued in this patent family. Patents in this patent family have also been issued in the European Union, China, India, and Australia.

Among Escalating CVD Burden, Company Continues to Expand IP Portfolio

According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease (CVD) claims 2,552 lives daily in the United States, translating to a death every 34 seconds. Heart disease, which includes heart attacks, has been the leading cause of death in the United States for 100 years. On average, a heart attack occurs every 40 seconds in the U.S., with around 605,000 new and 200,000 recurrent heart attacks reported annually.

Unfortunately, an estimated 170,000 of these heart attacks are silent, occurring without significant symptoms. This can mean that many Americans with a silent event are not being identified as at high risk early enough, nor are they being identified after the event. These figures underscore the critical health burden posed by CVD and heart disease in the U.S., highlighting the urgent need for enhanced prevention, detection, management, and treatment strategies. The Company continues to expand the IP portfolio protections associated with its Integrated Epigenetic-Genetic Engine technology, which lies at the heart of its solutions to this growing burden. The Company's IP portfolio also encompasses its clinical blood tests, Epi+Gen CHDTM and PrecisionCHDTM, and software solutions, HeartRiskTM and CardioInnovate360TM.

Meesha Dogan, Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder of Cardio Diagnostics, stated, "The issuance of our latest patent helps us further protect our precision technology and solutions that harness the power of advanced genomics, advanced epigenomics, and artificial intelligence for the risk assessment, diagnosis, treatment, management and monitoring of cardiovascular disease. Our Precision Medicine solutions enable healthcare stakeholders, from patients, clinicians, and payors to employers, to make data-driven clinical, personal, and business decisions to get ahead of the human toll and financial burden of heart disease."

Solutions Built on Current IP Portfolio

Epi+Gen CHD: An integrated genetic-epigenetic blood test to assess the three-year risk for coronary heart disease (CHD) events, particularly heart attacks or sudden death associated with CHD.

PrecisionCHD: An integrated genetic-epigenetic blood test to aid in diagnosing coronary heart disease.

HeartRisk: A cardiovascular disease risk intelligence platform to enable data-driven multi-stakeholder collaborations among patients, innovative providers, health plans, employers, and governmental entities to drive transformative risk stratification in heart disease and enhance earlier prevention and interventions.

CardioInnovate360: A biopharma research solution that offers three pivotal capabilities: the identification of novel biomarkers and pathways critical in CVD pathogenesis, patient stratification for enhanced clinical trial efficacy, and the development of non-invasive, scalable post-market surveillance and companion diagnostic tests.

The Company's AI-driven integrated epigenetic-genetic technologies for cardiovascular disease are scalable, accessible, and highly sensitive. The Company's IP strategy is designed to enhance the global protections of its one-of-a-kind technology.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics is an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company that makes cardiovascular disease prevention, detection, and management more accessible, personalized, and precise. The Company was formed to further develop and commercialize clinical tests by leveraging a proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven Integrated Genetic-Epigenetic Engine ("Core Technology") for cardiovascular disease to become one of the leading medical technology companies for improving prevention, detection, and treatment of cardiovascular disease. For more information, please visit www.cardiodiagnosticsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will," "will likely result," "expected to," "will continue," "anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend," "goal," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Such uncertainties and risks include but are not limited to, our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, changes in laws or regulations, economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to stockholders, lack of capital, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth and demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, the Company's ability to compete, regulatory matters, protection of technology, the effects of competition and the ability of the Company to obtain future financing. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Current Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022, and Forms 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023, under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item IA thereof, and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

