Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO), a leader in AI-powered precision cardiovascular medicine, today announced the launch of its redesigned website at CDIO.AI. This new site emphasizes the Company's AI-first approach and innovative scalable solutions for the prevention, detection and management of cardiovascular disease, which is the leading cause of death globally. This site also streamlines access to critical information and resources for investors, partners, patients, providers, and other key stakeholders.

The redesigned website provides a significantly enhanced user experience, ensuring that each stakeholder group can easily navigate and find relevant information. Investors will find streamlined access to financial reports, stock information, and corporate governance details. Patients can access clear, concise information about Cardio Diagnostics' tests and how to obtain them, while healthcare providers benefit from simplified resources for ordering tests and interpreting results. The site also features dedicated content for payers and employers, outlining the value proposition of Cardio Diagnostics' solutions for population health management, improving outcomes, and reducing costs as well as information for researchers and pharmaceutical companies on collaboration opportunities.

Cardio Diagnostics' redesigned website, CDIO.AI, highlights three core solutions, among others, which exemplify the Company's AI-driven approach to cardiovascular care. The Epi+Gen CHD test is an AI-driven test that assesses the three-year risk for a coronary heart disease event, including a heart attack. By analyzing a panel of genetic and epigenetic biomarkers, this test offers a highly sensitive and accessible method for earlier heart attack risk prediction. The PrecisionCHD test combines epigenetics, genetics, and artificial intelligence to detect coronary heart disease, and to manage ongoing stable ischemic heart disease, addressing the limitations of traditional detection methods and providing a more accessible and highly sensitive diagnostic tool for coronary heart disease. The Actionable Clinical Intelligence (ACI) platform integrates the results of these tests with a patient's unique biomarkers and clinical information, delivering deeper, actionable insights to clinicians. This enables personalized, data-driven decisions for heart disease management and prevention, ultimately improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs.

AI-First

By emphasizing AI-driven innovation and improving the user journey for all stakeholders, the redesigned website clarifies Cardio Diagnostics' position as a leader in the future of precision cardiovascular medicine. The site now better reflects the company's mission to transform cardiovascular care through AI-driven precision diagnostics and personalized prevention strategies, ultimately improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs.

Tim Dogan, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer and a member of the founding team, commented on the launch: "The new CDIO.AI website is a testament to our commitment to innovation and user-centric design. As the architect of our AI solutions, I am proud to see our vision come to life in a way that makes our advanced technologies more accessible and understandable to all stakeholders. This new site not only highlights our technological capabilities but also underscores our dedication to improving cardiovascular health through precision medicine."

The new website also features a resource center, offering a library of educational materials, scientific publications, and solutions documents. Healthcare providers will find a streamlined test ordering process, allowing them to easily order the Epi+Gen CHD and PrecisionCHD tests, ensuring quick and efficient access to these groundbreaking solutions. For investors, the site includes a dedicated investor relations portal, providing easy access to financial information, SEC filings, and shareholder resources, making it simpler for investors to stay informed about the Company's progress.

Meesha Dogan, Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder of Cardio Diagnostics, expressed her enthusiasm for the new website: "Our new website at CDIO.AI is a clear statement of our identity as an AI-first precision medicine company, dedicated to harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to transform cardiovascular health outcomes. We've reimagined our digital presence to not only showcase our AI-driven solutions but also to provide a seamless experience for everyone interacting with our brand."

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics is an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company that makes cardiovascular disease prevention, detection, and management more accessible, personalized, and precise. The Company was formed to further develop and commercialize clinical tests by leveraging a proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven Integrated Genetic-Epigenetic Engine ("Core Technology") for cardiovascular disease to become one of the leading medical technology companies for improving prevention, detection, and treatment of cardiovascular disease. For more information, please visit www.CDIO.AI.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will", "will likely result," "expected to," "will continue," "anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend," "goal," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Such uncertainties and risks include but are not limited to, our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, changes in laws or regulations, economic conditions, dependence on results are discussed in the Current Report on Form 10-K for the period ended in December 31, 2023 and Form 10-Q for the period ended in March 31, 2024, under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item IA thereof, and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240729334849/en/