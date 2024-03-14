Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO), an AI-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, announces that the Company will showcase its groundbreaking HeartRiskTM and Actionable Clinical IntelligenceTM platforms at the American College of Cardiology’s 73rd Annual Scientific Session (ACC.24), taking place in Atlanta, GA, from April 6-8, 2024. Cardio Diagnostics' mission is in lockstep with this year's ACC.24 conference theme, "Advancing Cardiovascular Care for All." By harnessing cutting-edge technology at the intersection of genomics, epigenomics, and artificial intelligence, the Company is advancing precision medicine in cardiology and improving the standard of cardiovascular medicine available to patients.

Innovations on Display at ACC.24

All attendees including providers, provider organizations and potential industry partners will be able to learn more about Cardio Diagnostics' HeartRisk and Actionable Clinical Intelligence platforms at booth 3605. The booth will feature live demonstrations and informative presentations that delve into the features and benefits of HeartRisk and Actionable Clinical Intelligence V.3, offering a hands-on experience with these transformative technologies.

HeartRisk: HeartRisk is a cardiovascular risk intelligence platform customized to provide actionable insights to risk-bearing provider organizations and value-based cardiology groups to help better manage their shared-risk and value-based contracts by identifying and stratifying at-risk populations, and understanding the drivers of heart disease, ensuring quality measures and ratings are met. With HeartRisk, organizations have a new tool to support cost-containment initiatives and realize the value of risk-based contracts while better managing cardiovascular disease in their patient populations at scale.

Actionable Clinical Intelligence V.3: Building upon the success of its predecessor, which debuted at ACC in 2023, Actionable Clinical Intelligence V.3 takes precision medicine to new heights. Actionable Clinical Intelligence (ACI) is coupled to Cardio Diagnostics’ clinical blood tests, Epi+Gen CHD and PrecisionCHD, to provide deeper and actionable insights to providers about factors contributing to their patient’s coronary heart disease. At the heart of ACI is the ability for providers to measure the impact of lifestyle and therapeutic interventions on the underlying heart disease. Providers who are now better able to understand and monitor changes in heart attack risk and the progression of coronary heart disease with ACI, can be better equipped to implement personalized and dynamic prevention and treatment strategies for their patients.

"We are thrilled to be a part of ACC.24 and contribute to the advancement of precision cardiovascular medicine," said Meesha Dogan Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder of Cardio Diagnostics. "Our new innovative solutions, HeartRisk and Actionable Clinical Intelligence V.3, can potentially revolutionize how healthcare professionals approach cardiovascular disease prevention, detection and management. We look forward to engaging with the cardiovascular community and demonstrating how our technology can make a meaningful difference in patient lives and drive value for healthcare providers, provider organizations, payers and strategic partners."

Engage with Us

The Company’s executive team will be onsite to discuss how Cardio Diagnostics’ solutions can be seamlessly integrated into clinical practice to help improve patient outcomes and streamline care processes. Additionally, prior to the conference on April 4th, 2024, the Company will host an intimate invite-only networking event connecting healthcare leaders from Vizient member organizations. Those interested in attending should email support@cardiodiagnosticsinc.com. Attendees will have a chance to discuss how their respective organizations are rethinking cardiovascular care, and the role of innovation and precision medicine converging to enhance patient health and outcomes.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics is an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company that makes cardiovascular disease prevention, detection, and management more accessible, personalized, and precise. The Company was formed to further develop and commercialize clinical tests by leveraging a proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven Integrated Genetic-Epigenetic Engine ("Core Technology") for cardiovascular disease to become one of the leading medical technology companies for improving prevention, detection, and treatment of cardiovascular disease. For more information, please visit www.cardiodiagnosticsinc.com.

