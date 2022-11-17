Cardio Diagnostics Named to Fast Company's Second Annual List of the Next Big Things in Tech

List Recognizes Tech Breakthroughs Across Industries That Promise to Transform the Future

Cardio Diagnostics (Nasdaq: CDIO), a precision cardiovascular disease company, today announced that it has been named to Fast Company’s second annual Next Big Things in Tech list, honoring technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of industries—from agriculture and environment to productivity and artificial intelligence.

This year, 83 technologies developed by established companies, startups or research teams are highlighted for their cutting-edge advancements and potential to impact consumers, businesses and society overall. While not all of the technological developments are available in the market yet, each one is reaching key milestones in order to have a proven impact in the next five years. Fast Company also recognized 41 honorable mentions.

Cardio Diagnostics is a biotechnology company that makes cardiovascular disease prevention and early detection more accessible, personalized, and precise. The company’s scientific and clinical studies have shown that an approach, which combines the emerging science of epigenetics and genetics, high-throughput computing, and AI, can close the current gap in our ability to clinically and precisely identify those at risk for heart disease.

“AI is playing an increasingly important role in healthcare, as it can be used to help identify and treat diseases,” said CTO Tim Dogan, PhD. “We are so honored at Cardio Diagnostics to have our heart disease solutions at the intersection of high-performance computing, machine learning, and integrated epigenetics-genetics recognized.”

“Technology breakthroughs and cutting-edge advancements promise to be the solution to some of the world’s most pressing issues. Fast Company is excited to highlight some of the organizations, of all sizes and industry backgrounds, whose technology advancements today will lead to a better tomorrow,” says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

Click here to see the final list.

The Winter 2022/2023 issue of Fast Company is available online now and will hit newsstands on December 6.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics is a biotechnology company that makes cardiovascular disease prevention and early detection more accessible, personalized, and precise. The Company was formed to further develop and commercialize a proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven Integrated Genetic-Epigenetic EngineTM (“Core Technology”) for cardiovascular disease to become one of the leading medical technology companies for enabling improved prevention, early detection, and assists in the treatment of cardiovascular disease. For more information, please visit www.cardiodiagnosticsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "should," "believe," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s expectations with respect to future performance, development and commercialization of products and services, the potential benefits and impact of the Company’s products and services, potential regulatory approvals, and the size and potential growth of current or future markets for the Company’s products and services. Forward-looking statements are statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and are not intended to serve as, and they must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the success, cost and timing of the Company’s product development and commercialization activities, including the degree that Epi+Gen CHD™, Cardio’s initial test, is accepted and adopted by patients, healthcare professionals and participants in other key channels; the impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s business; the inability to maintain the listing of the Company’s common stock on Nasdaq; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the inability of the Company to raise financing in the future; the inability of the Company to obtain and maintain regulatory clearance or approval for its tests, and any related restrictions and limitations of any cleared or approved product; the inability of the Company to identify, in-license or acquire additional technology; the inability of the Company to maintain its existing or future license, manufacturing, supply and distribution agreements; the inability of the Company to compete with other companies currently marketing or engaged in the development of products and services that could serve the same or similar functions as the Company’s products and services; the size and growth potential of the markets for the Company’s products and services, and its ability to serve those markets, either alone or in partnership with others; the pricing of the Company’s products and services and reimbursement for medical tests conducted using the Company’s products and services; the Company’s estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; the Company’s financial performance; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions readers that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive and cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005435/en/