CARDIOCOMM : TO BRING ECG MONITORING TO REMOTE PATIENT AND COVID-19 MONITORING PLATFORMS

TORONTO, ONTARIO - CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (TSX VENTURE: EKG) ('CardioComm' or the 'Company'), a leading global medical provider of consumer heart monitoring and electrocardiogram ('ECG') acquisition and management software solutions, is pleased to confirm it has entered into a technology integration agreement with LiveCare Corp. ('LiveCare') and a Value-Added Reseller and Distribution Agreement with Alliance Tele-Med ('Alliance'), to provide integrated ECG monitoring through the LiveCare Link+ device and telemedicine platform. CardioComm confirms integration of their FDA and Health Canada cleared GEMS™ ECG management software, the wireless HeartCheck™ CardiBeat ECG monitor and access to the SMART Monitoring ECG reading service into the Link+ platform has been completed. Under the agreement, the GEMS™ Mobile app technology was embedded into the Link+ gateway device allowing ECGs to be transferred through the Link+ platform to the CardioComm SMART Monitoring ECG reading service. Once an ECG report is completed, the report findings are then securely transmitted to the Link+ platform and from there to the Link+ platform's remote patient monitoring teams. Link+ is a patented smart home gateway that integrates multiple key medical bio-sign monitoring devices in a patient's home through a proprietary, touch-free device which is always connected to the 4G network. There is no need for patients to connect to any specific Wi-Fi network for the Link+ to fully operate and, once activated, the Link+ transmits data directly to LiveCare's HIPAA compliant cloud. The Link+ is fully reimbursable through Medicare, Medicaid and many commercial insurance plans using multiple CPT codes. Through the addition of the GEMS™ technology into the Link+ gateway device, the Link+ device will be capable of recognizing multiple ECG devices with up to 12 leads of ECG recording and provide Link+ customers with more options in choosing a device of their preference. The HeartCheck™ CardiBeat will be the recommended device for remote ECG patient monitoring given its availability in Canada, the US and Europe. All recorded ECGs will be passed through CardioComm's SMART Monitoring ECG triaging service. ECG reports confirming the presence or absence of an arrhythmia will be provided to Link+ users. The Link+ platform with ECG monitoring sales and marketing will be undertaken exclusively by Alliance with a focus on monitoring patients with or suspected to have COVID-19. Sales into the US is where the primary marketing efforts are targeted for 2021. CardioComm will see revenue from the sales of the HeartCheck™ CardiBeat ECG devices as well as from ECG triaging service fees. To learn more about CardioComm's products and for further updates regarding HeartCheck™ ECG device integrations please visit the Company's websites at www.cardiocommsolutions.com and www.theheartcheck.com.

CardioComm Solutions' patented and proprietary technology is used in products for recording, viewing, analyzing and storing electrocardiograms for diagnosis and management of cardiac patients. Products are sold worldwide through a combination of an external distribution network and a North American-based sales team. CardioComm Solutions has earned the ISO 13485:2016 MDSAP certification, is HIPAA compliant and holds clearances from the European Union (CE Mark), the USA (FDA) and Canada (Health Canada).

LiveCare's mission is to improve patient outcomes, lower healthcare costs, and reduce hospital readmissions by developing technology to assist patients and providers during the critical transitional care period. LiveCare's technology improves patient compliance with post-discharge medical protocols and enhances engagement between patients and providers. With a team of experienced professionals working in research and development, sales, and other capacities, LiveCare is putting the needs of patients and providers at the forefront as it moves the RPM market forward from its corporate headquarters in New York City.

Alliance Tele-Med is a US-based Value-Added Wholesaler & Reseller of state-of-the-art remote patient monitoring (RPM) technology and care management services solutions for domestic and international healthcare delivery organizations and their patients. The company engages with healthcare and life sciences organizations such as Independent and Hospital-Owned Medical Practices, Independent Hospitals and Health Systems, Accountable Care Organizations (ACO'S), Independent Physician Associations (IPA's), Provider Networks, large Employer Groups and Third Party Administrators, Clinics, FQHC and Regional Health Centers, Senior 'Aging in Place' Companies and Facilities such as Assisted Living Facilities, Nursing Homes, Skilled Nursing Facilities, Home Health Companies, pharmaceutical companies, and Clinical Research Organizations (CRO's).

