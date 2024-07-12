Oakville, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2024) - Mr. Daniel Grima announces that he has acquired an aggregate of 29,526,146 common shares of CardioComm Solutions, Inc. ("EKG" or the "Company") pursuant to debt settlement transactions between the Company and Mr. Grima personally, as well as between the Company and Xemxija Holdings Inc. ("Xemxija"), Mr. Grima's holding company. Under a debt settlement agreement dated as of May 31, 2024 between the Company and Mr. Grima, Mr. Grima acquired 27,442,571 shares at a price of $0.01 per share as consideration for settling $274,425.71 of debt owed by the Company to Mr. Grima. In addition, under a debt settlement agreement dated as of May 31, 2024 between the Company and Xemxija, Xemxija acquired 2,083,575 shares at a price of $0.01 per share as consideration for settling $20,835.75 of debt owed by the Company to Xemxija.

Prior to the transactions, Mr. Grima held directly or indirectly (through Xemxija) an aggregate of 6,910,555 shares, representing approximately 4.57% of the issued and outstanding shares. Following the transactions, Mr. Grima holds an aggregate of 36,436,702 shares, representing approximately 18.87% of the issued and outstanding shares.

The shares were acquired by Mr. Grima for investment purposes. Depending upon the circumstances, Mr. Grima may, from time to time, acquire additional securities or related financial instruments of EKG or dispose of all or a portion of the securities or related financial instruments of EKG previously acquired. Other than the foregoing, Mr. Grima does not have plans or any future intentions which relate to or would result in any of the other foregoing matters.

Daniel Grima

