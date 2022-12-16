Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRDL   CA14161Y2006

CARDIOL THERAPEUTICS INC.

(CRDL)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  01:00 2022-12-16 pm EST
0.9100 CAD   -7.14%
12:27pCardiol Therapeutics begins Phase II study of CardiolRx for treatment of recurrent pericarditis
AQ
12:27pCardiol Therapeutics begins Phase II study of CardiolRx for treatment of recurrent pericarditis
EQ
12/13Cardiol Therapeutics Commences Multi-center Phase II Pilot Study of CardiolRx for the Treatment of Recurrent Pericarditis
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cardiol Therapeutics begins Phase II study of CardiolRx for treatment of recurrent pericarditis

12/16/2022 | 12:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Cardiol Therapeutics
Cardiol Therapeutics begins Phase II study of CardiolRx for treatment of recurrent pericarditis

16.12.2022 / 18:26 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

0.jpg
Contact Details

Proactive Canada

Proactive Canada

+1 604-688-8158

na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com


News Source: News Direct

16.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Cardiol Therapeutics
United States
ISIN: CA14161Y2006
EQS News ID: 1515789

 
End of News EQS News Service

1515789  16.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1515789&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about CARDIOL THERAPEUTICS INC.
12:27pCardiol Therapeutics begins Phase II study of CardiolRx for treatment of recurrent peri..
AQ
12:27pCardiol Therapeutics begins Phase II study of CardiolRx for treatment of recurrent peri..
EQ
12/13Cardiol Therapeutics Commences Multi-center Phase II Pilot Study of CardiolRx for the T..
AQ
12/12Cardiol Therapeutics : The Cleveland Clinic and the Mayo Clinic Study Sites have been Init..
PU
12/12Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. Announces the Initiation of a Phase II Open-Label Pilot Study..
CI
12/12Cardiol Therapeutics Commences Multi-Center Phase II Pilot Study of CardiolRx(TM) for t..
NE
11/15Cardiol Therapeutics Receives Nasdaq Deficiency Notice Regarding Minimum Bid Price Requ..
AQ
11/10Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month..
CI
11/08Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Study Results Demonstrating Protective Effects of Cardio..
AQ
11/07Cardiol Therapeutics : Results Demonstrate Significant Reduction in Pericardial Effusion a..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CARDIOL THERAPEUTICS INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -33,0 M -24,2 M -24,2 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,87x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 62,4 M 45,8 M 45,8 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart CARDIOL THERAPEUTICS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARDIOL THERAPEUTICS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,98 CAD
Average target price 2,75 CAD
Spread / Average Target 181%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David G. Elsley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher J. Waddick Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Guillermo Torre-Amione Chairman
Andrew Hamer Chief Medical Officer, Head-Research & Development
Bernard Lim Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARDIOL THERAPEUTICS INC.-57.94%46
MODERNA, INC.-17.73%79 621
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-26.13%38 710
LONZA GROUP AG-39.82%36 615
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.37.93%28 219
SEAGEN INC.-16.94%23 841