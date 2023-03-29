Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSII   US1416191062

CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSII)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:51:36 2023-03-29 pm EDT
19.87 USD   +0.03%
03:15pCardiovascular Systems Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. - CSII
BU
02/13Cardiovascular Systems Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. - CSII
BU
02/09CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. - CSII

03/29/2023 | 03:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (“CSI”) (NasdaqGS: CSII) to Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of CSI will receive $20.00 in cash for each share of CSI that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-csii/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com..


© Business Wire 2023
All news about CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS, INC.
03:15pCardiovascular Systems Investor Aler : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
BU
02/13Cardiovascular Systems Investor Aler : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
BU
02/09CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
02/09Wall St dips as Treasury yields rise after auction
RE
02/09Wall St dips as Treasury yields rise after auction
RE
02/09Wall St dips as Treasury yields rise; Disney hits 5-month high
RE
02/09Top Midday Gainers
MT
02/09Wall St dips as Alphabet extends fall; Disney hits 5-month high
RE
02/09Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Mixed Premarket Thursday
MT
02/09Csii Alert : Monsey Law Firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Investigating Sale of Cardiovascular S..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 257 M - -
Net income 2023 -26,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -29,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 838 M 838 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,26x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,96x
Nbr of Employees 725
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 19,86 $
Average target price 20,60 $
Spread / Average Target 3,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott R. Ward Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey S. Points Controller & Senior Director
Jeffery W. Chambers Chief Medical Officer
Andrew P. O'Brien Vice President-Information Technology
John M. Hastings Executive Vice President-Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS, INC.45.82%838
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-11.55%168 772
MEDTRONIC PLC2.30%105 782
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-5.14%68 486
DEXCOM, INC.0.51%43 980
HOYA CORPORATION9.88%37 859
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer