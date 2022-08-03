Cardiovascular : Company Overview

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Report Act of 1995, which are provided under the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by that Act.
For example, statements in this presentation regarding CSI's strategy, goals, growth, future financial measurements, product development and introductions, geographic expansion, reimbursement expectations, acquisition of products in development, distributed products, clinical trials, future investments and financing needs, and market opportunities, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to, those described in CSI's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly and annual reports. CSI encourages you to consider all of these risks, uncertainties and other factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, CSI's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are made only as of the date of this presentation, and CSI undertakes no obligation to update them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.
Financial Disclaimers
Financial Information
This presentation includes calculations or figures that have been prepared internally and have not been reviewed or audited by CSI's independent registered accounting firm. Use of different methods for preparing, calculating or presenting information may lead to differences, which may be material.
Market Estimates
Unless noted otherwise, any references to market sizes, market share positions, and market growth rates are CSI internal estimates.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This presentation also refers to certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for CSI's financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Regulatory Disclaimers
Product
Availability
Diamondback 360® Coronary Orbital Atherectomy System
FDA-approved. Available for
sale in the U.S.
Diamondback 360® Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System
FDA-cleared. Available for
sale in the U.S.
Diamondback 360® Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System -
FDA-cleared. Available for
Exchangeable Series
sale in the U.S.
Stealth 360® Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System
FDA-cleared. Available for
sale in the U.S.
Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System 2.00 Max Crown
FDA-cleared. Available under
(available with Diamondback 360®, Exchangeable Series, and
a Limited Market Release in
Stealth 360® Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy Systems)
the U.S.
ViperCath™ XC Peripheral Exchange Catheter
FDA-cleared. Available for
sale in the U.S.
Zilient® Peripheral Guidewire
FDA-cleared. Available for
sale in the U.S.
Jade® PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheter
FDA-cleared. Available for
sale in the U.S.
Sapphire® II PRO Balloon Dilatation Catheter
FDA-cleared. Available for
sale in the U.S.
Sapphire® NC 24 Coronary Dilatation Catheter
FDA-cleared. Available for
sale in the U.S.
Sapphire® NC Plus Coronary Dilatation Catheter
FDA-cleared. Available for
sale in the U.S.
Scoreflex® NC Scoring PTCA Catheter
FDA-approved. Available for
sale in the U.S.
Shepherd™ Peripheral Guidewire
FDA-cleared. Available for
sale in the U.S.
Product
Availability
Teleport® Microcatheter
FDA-cleared. Available for
sale in the U.S.
ViperCross™ Support Catheter
FDA-cleared. Available for
sale in the U.S.
Diamondback 360 Precision™ Coronary Orbital
Product is in development.
Atherectomy System
Not available for sale.
Next Gen Orbital Atherectomy System
Product is in development.
(Coronary and Peripheral)
Not available for sale.
Coronary Orbital Atherectomy System Guidance Platform
Product is in development.
Not available for sale.
Coronary Orbital Atherectomy System Crown Extensions
Product is in development.
(1.0mm Piloting)
Not available for sale.
Coronary Antegrade/Retrograde Microcatheters
Product is in development.
Not available for sale.
Coronary Dual Access Catheter
Product is in development.
Not available for sale.
Coronary Guide Extension Catheter
Product is in development.
Not available for sale.
Everolimus Drug Coated Balloon (Coronary and Peripheral)
Product is in development.
Not available for sale.
Intravascular Lithotripsy (Coronary and Peripheral)
Product is in development.
Not available for sale.
Thrombectomy Clot Retriever
Product is in development.
Not available for sale.
Thrombectomy Aspiration Catheter
Product is in development.
Not available for sale.
Next Gen WIRION® Embolic Protection System
Product is in development.
Not available for sale.
Percutaneous Ventricular Assist Device (pVAD)
Product is in development.
Not available for sale.
