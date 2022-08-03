Log in
    CSII   US1416191062

CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSII)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:23 2022-08-03 am EDT
16.43 USD   +4.95%
Cardiovascular : Company Overview

08/03/2022 | 09:19am EDT
Capital Markets Day - August 3, 2022

Company Overview

Scott R. Ward

Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Safe Harbor

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Report Act of 1995, which are provided under the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by that Act.

For example, statements in this presentation regarding CSI's strategy, goals, growth, future financial measurements, product development and introductions, geographic expansion, reimbursement expectations, acquisition of products in development, distributed products, clinical trials, future investments and financing needs, and market opportunities, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to, those described in CSI's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly and annual reports. CSI encourages you to consider all of these risks, uncertainties and other factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, CSI's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are made only as of the date of this presentation, and CSI undertakes no obligation to update them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Financial Disclaimers

Financial Information

This presentation includes calculations or figures that have been prepared internally and have not been reviewed or audited by CSI's independent registered accounting firm. Use of different methods for preparing, calculating or presenting information may lead to differences, which may be material.

Market Estimates

Unless noted otherwise, any references to market sizes, market share positions, and market growth rates are CSI internal estimates.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation also refers to certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for CSI's financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Regulatory Disclaimers

Product

Availability

Diamondback 360® Coronary Orbital Atherectomy System

FDA-approved. Available for

sale in the U.S.

Diamondback 360® Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System

FDA-cleared. Available for

sale in the U.S.

Diamondback 360® Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System -

FDA-cleared. Available for

Exchangeable Series

sale in the U.S.

Stealth 360® Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System

FDA-cleared. Available for

sale in the U.S.

Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System 2.00 Max Crown

FDA-cleared. Available under

(available with Diamondback 360®, Exchangeable Series, and

a Limited Market Release in

Stealth 360® Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy Systems)

the U.S.

ViperCath™ XC Peripheral Exchange Catheter

FDA-cleared. Available for

sale in the U.S.

Zilient® Peripheral Guidewire

FDA-cleared. Available for

sale in the U.S.

Jade® PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheter

FDA-cleared. Available for

sale in the U.S.

Sapphire® II PRO Balloon Dilatation Catheter

FDA-cleared. Available for

sale in the U.S.

Sapphire® NC 24 Coronary Dilatation Catheter

FDA-cleared. Available for

sale in the U.S.

Sapphire® NC Plus Coronary Dilatation Catheter

FDA-cleared. Available for

sale in the U.S.

Scoreflex® NC Scoring PTCA Catheter

FDA-approved. Available for

sale in the U.S.

Shepherd™ Peripheral Guidewire

FDA-cleared. Available for

sale in the U.S.

Product

Availability

Teleport® Microcatheter

FDA-cleared. Available for

sale in the U.S.

ViperCross™ Support Catheter

FDA-cleared. Available for

sale in the U.S.

Diamondback 360 Precision™ Coronary Orbital

Product is in development.

Atherectomy System

Not available for sale.

Next Gen Orbital Atherectomy System

Product is in development.

(Coronary and Peripheral)

Not available for sale.

Coronary Orbital Atherectomy System Guidance Platform

Product is in development.

Not available for sale.

Coronary Orbital Atherectomy System Crown Extensions

Product is in development.

(1.0mm Piloting)

Not available for sale.

Coronary Antegrade/Retrograde Microcatheters

Product is in development.

Not available for sale.

Coronary Dual Access Catheter

Product is in development.

Not available for sale.

Coronary Guide Extension Catheter

Product is in development.

Not available for sale.

Everolimus Drug Coated Balloon (Coronary and Peripheral)

Product is in development.

Not available for sale.

Intravascular Lithotripsy (Coronary and Peripheral)

Product is in development.

Not available for sale.

Thrombectomy Clot Retriever

Product is in development.

Not available for sale.

Thrombectomy Aspiration Catheter

Product is in development.

Not available for sale.

Next Gen WIRION® Embolic Protection System

Product is in development.

Not available for sale.

Percutaneous Ventricular Assist Device (pVAD)

Product is in development.

Not available for sale.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 13:18:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 237 M - -
Net income 2022 -35,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -17,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 638 M 638 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,70x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 780
Free-Float 96,9%
Managers and Directors
Scott R. Ward Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey S. Points Controller & Senior Director
Jeffery W. Chambers Chief Medical Officer
Sandra M. Sedo Chief Compliance Officer
Augustine J. Lawlor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS, INC.-16.67%638
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-22.81%190 222
MEDTRONIC PLC-9.90%123 849
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-1.12%69 276
HOYA CORPORATION-21.71%36 615
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH-20.00%36 271