Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.    CSII

CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSII)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cardiovascular : First Patient in Europe Treated With Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. Diamondback 360® Coronary Orbital Atherectomy System

02/08/2021 | 04:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI®) (NASDAQ: CSII), a medical device company developing and commercializing innovative interventional treatment systems for patients with peripheral and coronary artery disease, announced today that the first patient in Europe has been treated with its Diamondback 360® Coronary Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS).

Professor Nicolas Van Mieghem, Director of Interventional Cardiology, Thoraxcenter, Erasmus University Medical Center, Rotterdam, The Netherlands, who successfully treated the first European patient, said, “Patients with calcific coronary artery disease have poor clinical results. Diamondback 360® Coronary OAS streamlines treatment with a unique mechanism to successfully modify severe calcium and optimize stent performance. I’m confident European physicians will like this fascinating technology to help treat their patients with calcific coronary artery disease.”

Orbital atherectomy has demonstrated clinical advantages compared to historical rotational atherectomy data, including lower rates of target lesion revascularization and persistent slow flow/no reflow. CSI’s ORBIT II and COAST clinical studies demonstrated that OAS is safe and effective in treating patients with de novo severely calcified coronary lesions. Two real-world studies with approximately 1000 patients have reinforced Diamondback’s safety, high procedural success and long term clinical success.

CSI received CE Mark for the Diamondback 360® Coronary OAS in January 2021. Diamondback is FDA approved and has been sold in the United States since 2013.

Scott Ward, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of CSI, said, “We are excited to announce the first commercial use of the Diamondback 360® Coronary OAS in Europe. The introduction of this device gives physicians in Europe an effective treatment option for this difficult-to-treat patient population. We are prepared to launch the product leveraging streaming platforms to train and support physicians and their cath lab teams remotely until travel may resume.”

About Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., based in St. Paul, Minn., is a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. The company’s orbital atherectomy system treats calcified and fibrotic plaque in arterial vessels throughout the leg and heart and addresses many of the limitations associated with existing surgical, catheter and pharmacological treatment alternatives. For additional information, please visit www.csi360.com and connect on Twitter @csi360.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are provided under the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by that Act. For example, statements in this press release regarding the commercial launch of the Diamondback 360® Coronary OAS in Europe (including the timing, scope and methods thereof), and the benefits of this product, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to, the reluctance of physicians, hospitals and other organizations to accept new products; the effectiveness of these products; the efforts of us and our distribution partners in launching this product; the impact of competitive products and pricing; approval of products for reimbursement and the level of reimbursement; general economic conditions; international trade developments; the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the impact and scope thereof on CSI, our distribution partners, the supply chain, and physicians and facilities in Europe, including government actions related to the COVID-19 outbreak, material delays and cancellations of procedures, delayed spending by healthcare providers, and distributor and supply chain disruptions; and other factors detailed from time to time in CSI’s SEC reports, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. CSI encourages you to consider all of these risks, uncertainties and other factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this release. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, CSI's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this release. The forward-looking statements made in this release are made only as of the date of this release, and CSI undertakes no obligation to update them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

U.S. Diamondback 360® Coronary Orbital Atherectomy System

Indications: The Diamondback 360® Coronary Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS) is a percutaneous orbital atherectomy system indicated to facilitate stent delivery in patients with coronary artery disease (CAD) who are acceptable candidates for PTCA or stenting due to de novo, severely calcified coronary artery lesions.

Contraindications: The OAS is contraindicated when the ViperWire® guide wire cannot pass across the coronary lesion or the target lesion is within a bypass graft or stent. The OAS is contraindicated when the patient is not an appropriate candidate for bypass surgery, angioplasty, or atherectomy therapy, or has angiographic evidence of thrombus, or has only one open vessel, or has angiographic evidence of significant dissection at the treatment site and for women who are pregnant or children.

Warnings/Precautions: Performing treatment in excessively tortuous vessels or bifurcations may result in vessel damage; The OAS was only evaluated in severely calcified lesions, A temporary pacing lead may be necessary when treating lesions in the right coronary and circumflex arteries; On-site surgical back-up should be included as a clinical consideration; Use in patients with an ejection fraction (EF) of less than 25% has not been evaluated.

See the instructions for use for detailed information regarding the procedure, indications, contraindications, warnings, precautions, and potential adverse events. For further information call CSI at 1-877-274-0901 and/or consult CSI’s website at www.csi360.com.

Caution: Federal law (USA) restricts these devices to sale by or on the order of a physician.

The Diamondback 360® Coronary OAS is FDA PMA approved.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS, INC.
10:06aCARDIOVASCULAR : First Patient in Europe Treated With Cardiovascular Systems, In..
BU
02/04CARDIOVASCULAR : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
02/04CARDIOVASCULAR : Needham Adjusts Price Target on Cardiovascular Systems to $50 F..
MT
02/03CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/03CARDIOVASCULAR : Fiscal Year 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call
PU
02/03CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
02/03CARDIOVASCULAR : Earnings Flash (CSII) CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS Posts Q2 Revenue $..
MT
02/03CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS, INC. : Reports Fiscal 2021 Second-quarter Financial Resu..
BU
02/01CARDIOVASCULAR : Collaborates with Chansu Vascular to Develop Novel Drug-Coated ..
MT
02/01CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 258 M - -
Net income 2021 -9,65 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -179x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 668 M 1 668 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,46x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,46x
Nbr of Employees 779
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 47,00 $
Last Close Price 41,50 $
Spread / Highest target 32,5%
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Scott R. Ward Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey S. Points Chief Financial Officer
Ryan D. Egeland Chief Medical Officer
Rhonda J. Robb Chief Operating Officer
Sandra M. Sedo Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS, INC.-2.74%1 668
ABBOTT LABORATORIES13.28%212 513
MEDTRONIC PLC1.08%159 369
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY1.78%74 000
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.16.11%48 923
HOYA CORPORATION-8.44%45 664
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ