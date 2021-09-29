Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSII   US1416191062

CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSII)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. : Announces First Patient Treated with ViperCross™ Peripheral Support Catheter

09/29/2021 | 04:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI) (NASDAQ: CSII), a medical device company developing and commercializing innovative interventional treatment systems for patients with peripheral and coronary artery disease, announced today that the first patient has been successfully treated with its ViperCross peripheral support catheter.

Dr. Billy J. Kim, MD, The Surgical Clinic, Nashville, Tenn., treated the first patient with ViperCross.

Said Dr. Kim, “ViperCross offers the right balance of support and flexibility to successfully navigate tortuous anatomy and cross challenging lesions. In addition, ViperCross provides excellent guidewire support and facilitates easy guidewire exchange.”

Peripheral support catheters are used during peripheral vascular intervention (PVI) procedures for guidewire support to enable lesion crossing, as well as for guidewire exchanges. Physicians use support catheters in approximately 50% of PVIs, primarily in below-the-knee and complex interventions. When calcium is present, lesions can be challenging to cross with an interventional guidewire and often require advanced tools prior to vessel preparation and treatment.

Scott R. Ward, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of CSI, said, “With the commercial launch of ViperCross, CSI now offers a complete portfolio of products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease, including atherectomy, balloon catheters, guidewires, support catheters and embolic protection. Combined, these products advance our ability to help physicians improve outcomes for patients undergoing complex peripheral interventions.”

About Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., based in St. Paul, Minn., is a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. The company’s orbital atherectomy system treats calcified and fibrotic plaque in arterial vessels throughout the leg and heart and addresses many of the limitations associated with existing surgical, catheter and pharmacological treatment alternatives. For additional information, please visit www.csi360.com and connect on Twitter @csi360.

About Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD)

As many as 18 million Americans, most over age 65, suffer from PAD, which is caused by the accumulation of plaque in peripheral arteries reducing blood flow. Symptoms include leg pain when walking or at rest. Left untreated, PAD can lead to severe pain, immobility, non-healing wounds and eventually limb amputation. With risk factors such as diabetes and obesity on the rise, the prevalence of PAD is growing at double-digit rates.

Millions of patients with PAD may benefit from treatment with orbital atherectomy utilizing the Stealth 360® and Diamondback 360® Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy Systems, minimally invasive catheter systems developed and manufactured by CSI. These systems use a diamond-coated crown, attached to an orbiting shaft, which sands away plaque while preserving healthy vessel tissue — a critical factor in preventing reoccurrences. Balloon angioplasty and stents have significant shortcomings in treating hard, calcified lesions. Stents are prone to fractures and high recurrence rates, and treatment of hard, calcified lesions often leads to vessel damage and suboptimal results.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are provided under the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by that Act. For example, statements in this press release regarding the commercial introduction of ViperCross and the impact of this new product are forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to, the experience of physicians regarding the effectiveness and reliability of products sold by CSI; the reluctance of physicians, hospitals and other organizations to accept new products; the impact of competitive products and pricing; general economic conditions; and other factors detailed from time to time in CSI’s SEC reports, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. CSI encourages you to consider all of these risks, uncertainties and other factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this release. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, CSI's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this release. The forward-looking statements made in this release are made only as of the date of this release, and CSI undertakes no obligation to update them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

CSI®, Diamondback 360®, Stealth 360® and ViperCross™ are trademarks of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.

Product Disclosure:

Indications: The 018/035 ViperCross support catheters are intended to be used in conjunction with steerable guidewires to access discrete regions of the peripheral vasculature. The 014 ViperCross support catheters are intended to be used to access discrete regions of the peripheral and/or coronary vasculature. ViperCross catheters may be used to facilitate placement and exchange of guidewires and other interventional devices and to sub-selectively infuse/deliver diagnostic and therapeutic agents.

See the instructions for use for detailed information regarding the procedure, indications, contraindications, warnings, precautions, and potential adverse events. For further information call CSI at 1-877-274-0901 and/or consult CSI’s website at www.csi360.com.

Caution: Federal law (USA) restricts these devices to sale by or on the order of a physician.

The ViperCross received FDA 510(k) clearance.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS, INC.
04:41pCARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS, INC. : Announces First Patient Treated with ViperCross™ Peri..
BU
07:12aCARDIOVASCULAR : 2021 Stockholder Letter
PU
09/23CARDIOVASCULAR : Needham & Co Adjusts Cardiovascular Systems PT to $49 from $50, Keeps Buy..
MT
09/22CARDIOVASCULAR : Says Negative Impact of COVID-19 on Its Operations Might Result in Lower ..
MT
09/22CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08/30CARDIOVASCULAR : First Patients in Canada Treated With Cardiovascular Systems' Orbital Ath..
MT
08/30CARDIOVASCULAR : First Patients in Canada Treated With Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. Diamon..
BU
08/23Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. Announces Resignation of Edward Brown as Class I Director
CI
08/23CARDIOVASCULAR : Management Change/Compensation (Form 8-K)
PU
08/23CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 296 M - -
Net income 2022 -7,02 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -184x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 338 M 1 338 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,53x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,96x
Nbr of Employees 780
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 33,27 $
Average target price 45,13 $
Spread / Average Target 35,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott R. Ward Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey S. Points Chief Financial Officer
Ryan D. Egeland Chief Medical Officer
Rhonda J. Robb Chief Operating Officer
Sandra M. Sedo Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS, INC.-23.97%1 338
ABBOTT LABORATORIES8.45%210 504
MEDTRONIC PLC7.56%169 572
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-0.20%71 720
HOYA CORPORATION22.88%60 689
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.26.75%53 516