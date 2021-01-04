Log in
CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS, INC.

CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSII)
Cardiovascular Systems :, Inc. to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

01/04/2021 | 04:08pm EST
On Wednesday, January 13, 2021, Cardiovascular Systems’ (NASDAQ: CSII) Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Ward, will participate in a fireside chat presentation at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

You may access the live audio webcast, as well as a replay on the company’s investor relations website, https://investors.csi360.com/events-and-presentations/events-calendar/default.aspx.

About Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., based in St. Paul, Minn., is a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. The company’s orbital atherectomy system treats calcified and fibrotic plaque in arterial vessels throughout the leg and heart and addresses many of the limitations associated with existing surgical, catheter and pharmacological treatment alternatives. For additional information, please visit www.csi360.com and connect on Twitter @csi360.


© Business Wire 2021
