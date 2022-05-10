Log in
    CDLX   US14161W1053

CARDLYTICS, INC.

(CDLX)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/10 04:00:01 pm EDT
29.42 USD   +3.77%
05:13pCardlytics Announces Stock Repurchase Program
GL
05:12pCardlytics Announces Stock Repurchase Program
AQ
05/03Craig-Hallum Adjusts Cardlytics' Price Target to $50 from $70, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
Cardlytics Announces Stock Repurchase Program

05/10/2022 | 05:13pm EDT
ATLANTA, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) (the “Company”), a digital advertising platform, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the repurchase of up to an aggregate of $40.0 million of its Common Stock.

“We believe that the repurchase program is a good investment of available funds and underscores our commitment to enhancing shareholder value,” said Cardlytics CFO, Andy Christiansen.

The repurchases will be made from time to time on the open market at prevailing market prices or in negotiated transactions off the market. The repurchase program is expected to continue through the end of the current fiscal year unless extended or shortened by the Board of Directors.

The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of ordinary shares, and the repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time at the Company’s discretion.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) is a digital advertising platform. We partner with financial institutions to run their rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen relationships. In turn, we have a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. We use these insights to help marketers identify, reach, and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in London, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Austin, Detroit and Visakhapatnam. Learn more at www.cardlytics.com.

Investor Relations:
Robert Robinson
Corporate Development & IR
ir@cardlytics.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 352 M - -
Net income 2022 -60,8 M - -
Net cash 2022 173 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -16,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 967 M 967 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,26x
EV / Sales 2023 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 698
Free-Float 96,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 28,35 $
Average target price 57,00 $
Spread / Average Target 101%
EPS Revisions
