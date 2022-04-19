Cardlytics Announces Timing of Its First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

ATLANTA, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardlytics, Inc., (NASDAQ: CDLX), an advertising platform in banks’ digital channels, today announced that its first quarter ended March 31, 2022 financial results will be released on Monday, May 2, 2022, after market close. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 PM (ET) / 2:00 PM (PT) to discuss the company’s financial results.



A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Cardlytics Investor Relations website at http://ir.cardlytics.com/.

A live dial-in will be available at (866) 385-4179 (domestic) or (210) 874-7775 (international). The conference ID number is 8338158. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of this conference call will be available through 8:00 PM ET on May 9, 2022 at (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international). The replay passcode is 8338158.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) is a digital advertising platform. We partner with financial institutions to run their rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen relationships. In turn, we have a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. We use these insights to help marketers identify, reach, and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in London, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Austin, Detroit and Visakhapatnam. Learn more at www.cardlytics.com.

Contacts:

Public Relations:

Angie Amberg

Head of Brand Marketing & Communications

aamberg@cardlytics.com

Investor Relations:

Robert Robinson

Corporate Development & IR

ir@cardlytics.com