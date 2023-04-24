Advanced search
    CDLX   US14161W1053

CARDLYTICS, INC.

(CDLX)
04:00:00 2023-04-24 pm EDT
6.060 USD   -6.77%
04:22p Cardlytics Announces Timing of Its First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
GL
04/12Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Cardlytics to $6 From $5, Keeps Underweight Rating
MT
04/04Cardlytics Raises Q1 Guidance; Shares Surge 22% Pre-Bell
MT
Cardlytics Announces Timing of Its First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

04/24/2023 | 04:22pm EDT
ATLANTA, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardlytics, Inc., (NASDAQ: CDLX), an advertising platform in banks’ digital channels, today announced that its first quarter ended March 31, 2023 financial results will be released on Thursday, May 4, 2023, after market close. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 PM (ET) / 2:00 PM (PT) to discuss the company’s financial results.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Cardlytics Investor Relations website at http://ir.cardlytics.com/. A live dial-in will be available after registering at this link. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of this conference call will be available through 8:00 PM ET on May 11, 2023 on the Cardlytics Investor Relations website at http://ir.cardlytics.com/.

About Cardlytics
Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) is a digital advertising platform. We partner with financial institutions to run their rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen relationships. In turn, we have a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. We use these insights to help marketers identify, reach, and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in Palo Alto, Los Angeles, New York, and London. Learn more at www.cardlytics.com.

Contacts:

Public Relations:
Robert Robinson
pr@cardlytics.com

Investor Relations:
Robert Robinson
ir@cardlytics.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 314 M - -
Net income 2023 -98,9 M - -
Net cash 2023 59,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,25x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 219 M 219 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
EV / Sales 2024 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 501
Free-Float 95,8%
Managers and Directors
Karim Temsamani Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew C. Christiansen Chief Financial Officer
John V. Balen Chairman
Manohar Reddy Dendi Engineering Director
Peter Chan Chief Technology Officer
