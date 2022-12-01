Cardlytics to Present at the 2022 Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

Advanced search
    CDLX   US14161W1053

CARDLYTICS, INC.

(CDLX)
2022-12-01
4.440 USD   -1.11%
12/01/2022 | 04:06pm EST
ATLANTA, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardlytics, Inc., (NASDAQ: CDLX), a digital advertising platform, today announced it will present at the 2022 Raymond James Technology Investors Conference.

Cardlytics Chief Executive Officer, Karim Temsamani, will present on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 9:45 a.m. EST via live webcast. The webcast will be available on the Cardlytics Investor Relations website at http://ir.cardlytics.com/, with an archive posted after the presentation for a limited time.

About Cardlytics
Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) is a digital advertising platform. We partner with financial institutions to run their rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen relationships. In turn, we have a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. We use these insights to help marketers identify, reach, and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in Palo Alto, Los Angeles, New York, and London. Learn more at www.cardlytics.com.

Contacts:

Public Relations:
Monica McDonald
mmcdonald@cardlytics.com

Investor Relations:
Robert Robinson
ir@cardlytics.com


