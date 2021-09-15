Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Cardno Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CDD   AU000000CDD7

CARDNO LIMITED

(CDD)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cardno : Dick Kell AM receives FIDIC's Highest Honour

09/15/2021 | 12:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Congratulations to Richard (Dick) Kell AM who has been awarded the International Federation of Consulting Engineers' (FIDIC)Louis Prangey Award - the highest form of recognition for dedication to FIDIC and the engineering industry.

DickKellhas held roles with FIDIC throughout his career. In September 1999, he was elected to the executive committee of FIDIC for a four-year term and in 2003 was appointed President. In his six years at FIDIC, Dick sought to make changes that would improve the engineering profession into the future.

Cardno CEO and Managing Director, Susan Reisbord said 'I am thrilled that Dick has been named the winner of this prestigious award. His commitment to the engineering industry, Cardno, our clients, the communities we serve, his peers, colleagues and the next generation of engineers is inspiring. Congratulations Dick!'

Richard (Dick) Kell

Dick Kell has played a pivotal role in his over 60 years of service at Cardno and the engineering profession around the world. From working on local infrastructure to connecting communities through bridges in Papua New Guinea and producing a guide on HIV-AIDS prevention in construction, he has dedicated his career to making a difference in the engineering profession.

After more than 60 years at Cardno, the contribution Dick has made to the company and its people over the years is immeasurable. A thought leader and mentor for all, Dick has led some of the world's largest bridge developments, created lasting partnerships with clients and colleagues and continues to give back to communities every day.

Please join us in congratulating Dick Kell on this outstanding achievement.

About International Federation of Consulting Engineers' (FIDIC)

Founded in 1913, FIDIC is charged with promoting and implementing the consulting engineering industry's strategic goals on behalf of its Member Associations and to disseminate information and resources of interest to its members. Today, FIDIC membership covers over 100 countries of the world.

About the Louis Prangey Award

The Louis Prangey Award, the highest recognition for dedicated service to FIDIC, was named after the founding FIDIC President, Louis Prangey. The Louis Prangey Award was established to be presented to a person who has rendered significant service to the Federation and/or to the profession of independent consulting engineering, and who exemplifies the objectives of the Federation. The recipient is considered to be a role model for the consulting engineering industry.

For more information contact:

Jackie McPhee
Corporate Marketing Manager
Jackie.McPhee@cardno.com.au
+61 7 3369 9822

Disclaimer

Cardno Limited published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 04:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CARDNO LIMITED
12:32aCARDNO : Dick Kell AM receives FIDIC's Highest Honour
PU
09/13CARDNO : The Economics, Future & Opportunity of ESG Platforms for Global to Loca..
PU
09/09CARDNO : Chris Kline discusses meaningful ESG investments with the Environmental..
PU
09/05ADAPTING : when you're not designed to
PU
09/01CARDNO : Webinar evaluates safety, efficacy of children's hand sanitizer product..
PU
09/01CARDNO LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/26CARDNO : Announces FY21 Results
PU
08/26CARDNO : 2021 Full-Year Results Presentation
PU
08/26CARDNO : Appendix 4G - Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principle..
PU
08/26Cardno Limited Announces for the Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2021, Payable o..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 895 M 655 M 655 M
Net income 2021 32,7 M 23,9 M 23,9 M
Net Debt 2021 75,5 M 55,2 M 55,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
Yield 2021 5,67%
Capitalization 418 M 307 M 306 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,23x
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 41,6%
Chart CARDNO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cardno Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARDNO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Susan Reisbord Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Peter Anthony Barker Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Michael T. Alscher Non-Executive Chairman
Elena Schamp Chief Technology Officer
Steven Sherman Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARDNO LIMITED214.71%308
VINCI9.17%60 249
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED2.41%34 394
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED31.74%31 906
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED17.08%23 182
FERROVIAL, S.A.10.27%21 602