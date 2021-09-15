Cardno : Dick Kell AM receives FIDIC's Highest Honour

Congratulations to Richard (Dick) Kell AM who has been awarded the International Federation of Consulting Engineers' (FIDIC)Louis Prangey Award - the highest form of recognition for dedication to FIDIC and the engineering industry. DickKellhas held roles with FIDIC throughout his career. In September 1999, he was elected to the executive committee of FIDIC for a four-year term and in 2003 was appointed President. In his six years at FIDIC, Dick sought to make changes that would improve the engineering profession into the future.

Cardno CEO and Managing Director, Susan Reisbord said 'I am thrilled that Dick has been named the winner of this prestigious award. His commitment to the engineering industry, Cardno, our clients, the communities we serve, his peers, colleagues and the next generation of engineers is inspiring. Congratulations Dick!'

Dick Kell has played a pivotal role in his over 60 years of service at Cardno and the engineering profession around the world. From working on local infrastructure to connecting communities through bridges in Papua New Guinea and producing a guide on HIV-AIDS prevention in construction, he has dedicated his career to making a difference in the engineering profession. After more than 60 years at Cardno, the contribution Dick has made to the company and its people over the years is immeasurable. A thought leader and mentor for all, Dick has led some of the world's largest bridge developments, created lasting partnerships with clients and colleagues and continues to give back to communities every day. Please join us in congratulating Dick Kell on this outstanding achievement.

About International Federation of Consulting Engineers' (FIDIC) Founded in 1913, FIDIC is charged with promoting and implementing the consulting engineering industry's strategic goals on behalf of its Member Associations and to disseminate information and resources of interest to its members. Today, FIDIC membership covers over 100 countries of the world. About the Louis Prangey Award The Louis Prangey Award, the highest recognition for dedicated service to FIDIC, was named after the founding FIDIC President, Louis Prangey. The Louis Prangey Award was established to be presented to a person who has rendered significant service to the Federation and/or to the profession of independent consulting engineering, and who exemplifies the objectives of the Federation. The recipient is considered to be a role model for the consulting engineering industry.

