Cardno : Dylan follows life interest with flexible graduate program

03/16/2022 | 11:51pm EDT
Engineering Graduate, Dylan Walsh, has always been interested in infrastructure. Commencing the Cardno, now Stantec graduate program in 2021, Dylan has made the most of career development opportunities working for a multidisciplinary professional services company.

Kick-starting his career with Traffic Engineering, Dylan had since landed a role where his interests lie, infrastructure and design.

Flexibility in the graduate program has enabled Dylan to join the civil design team, now working on greenfields development and civil infrastructure projects.

Celebrating his first year at Cardno, now Stantec, we've asked Dylan to give us his career highlights and tips for graduates.

One year in, Dylan's highlights:

  • Working with a great team - my team is very supportive and I'm gaining so much industry knowledge on the job
  • Contributing to meetings - I'm actively encouraged to provide input to both internal and external meetings, I really feel my input is valued
  • Team collaboration - my teammates always take the time to provide guidance when I need help
  • Working on a variety of projects I'm constantly working on different projects and facing new challenges

Civil Engineering Manager, Joe Lynch, said Dylan has made a seamless transition into the urban infrastructure business.

"We're stoked to have Dylan join our team. With his traffic engineering experience and interest in civil engineering, Dylan has hit the ground running. Dylan is eager to learn, builds relationships easily and is driven to develop his technical skills. He's a welcomed addition to the team and I'm looking forward to supporting Dylan shape his career." adds Joe.

Dylan's top five tips to make the most of every opportunity:

  1. Establish a Linkedin account reach out to people that work in the organisation where you want to work
  2. Discover your work interests and pursue something you enjoy doing
  3. Be a team player - actively contribute, welcome collaboration and be flexible
  4. Perfect your communications skills - this will really go a long way when working with your team and with clients
  5. Have a positive attitude - a bright outlook is contagious!

Dylan with Sharpie

Dylan Walsh is a Graduate Engineer - Urban Infrastructure, based in our Melbourne, Victoria office.

Cardno Limited published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


