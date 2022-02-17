Cardno : ID's Parag Shiswawala Named to Board of the International Consortium of Government Financial Management
02/17/2022 | 05:12pm EST
Global Senior Principal and Practice Director, Parag Shiswawala
Cardno International Development is proud to announce that the International Consortium on Governmental Financial Management (ICGFM) has appointed Parag Shiswawala as Vice President of Membership & Sponsorship and a member of their Board of Directors.
As a Global Senior Principal and Practice Director, Parag has led Cardno ID's Public Finance Management (PFM) unit for more than seven years. He has over 30 years of professional experience in public finance, financial advisory and fiduciary services. He has lived in Africa, Asia, Europe, and North America, and has worked in over 30 countries. Today, Cardno ID is a leading provider of fiduciary services, due to Parag's leadership of the PFM unit and the effort of his team members.
Parag Shiswawala - "I am honored and excited to serve ICGFM in this new role and look forward to collaborating with PFM practitioners worldwide. One of the major contributors behind Cardno ID's PFM success is the commitment and excellent performance of our colleagues. These values are an integral part of our professional conduct, and we will seamlessly replicate this as well for ICGFM."
About ICGFM: A 501(c)(3) non-profit membership association, ICGFM is unique in the financial management community. Established in 1978, a distinguished and international group of financial management professionals from government and academia recognized the need for the various financial practitioners to engage in dialogue about their perspectives for improving government financial management. ICGFM became, and remains, the first "umbrella" organization whose members include government entities, private firms, professional associations and university departments as well as individuals devoted to improving financial management.
ICGFM fosters strong and effective stewardship of public funds and assets that earns and sustains the trust of citizens around the world. Through advocacy, education, and awareness, ICGFM promotes best practices in public financial management globally.
Cardno Limited published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 22:08:04 UTC.