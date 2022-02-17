Cardno : ID's Parag Shiswawala Named to Board of the International Consortium of Government Financial Management

Cardno International Development is proud to announce that the International Consortium on Governmental Financial Management (ICGFM) has appointed Parag Shiswawala as Vice President of Membership & Sponsorship and a member of their Board of Directors.

As a Global Senior Principal and Practice Director, Parag has led Cardno ID's Public Finance Management (PFM) unit for more than seven years. He has over 30 years of professional experience in public finance, financial advisory and fiduciary services. He has lived in Africa, Asia, Europe, and North America, and has worked in over 30 countries. Today, Cardno ID is a leading provider of fiduciary services, due to Parag's leadership of the PFM unit and the effort of his team members.