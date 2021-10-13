Cardno : USAID Selects Cardno as Prime and Sub-Awardee for Global Architect-Engineer Services IDIQ Contract

Under the multiple award IDIQ, Cardno will provide planning, design, procurement support and construction oversight services that promote sustainable economic growth, increase educational opportunities, enhance food security, protect the environment, and address health challenges on behalf of USAID missions globally. Projects under the contract could also provide cross-cutting services such as environmental compliance, climate risk, gender equality and social inclusion (GESI), capacity building/training, and monitoring and evaluation. With a contract capacity of US$800M over a five-year ordering period, the IDIQ covers broad technical areas including: water and sanitation, environment, transportation, energy, telecommunications, and vertical structures/public space.

"This win was made possible by close collaboration of Cardno staff across our regions - International Development, Americas, and Asia Pacific - who, with our impressive list of teaming partners, will deliver multi-faceted project work for USAID-funded investments in [often] complex and challenging environments. Our team's robust project experience and technical expertise will help us support the value-driven work of USAID in a broad, integrated fashion."

-Corey Nelson, Cardno's Director of Communities, Infrastructure, and Environment

In addition to being selected as a prime contractor, Cardno will be a subcontractor to Green Powered Technology, which received one of six small business prime awards.

