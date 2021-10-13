Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Cardno Limited
  News
  Summary
    CDD   AU000000CDD7

CARDNO LIMITED

(CDD)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Cardno : USAID Selects Cardno as Prime and Sub-Awardee for Global Architect-Engineer Services IDIQ Contract

10/13/2021
Under the multiple award IDIQ, Cardno will provide planning, design, procurement support and construction oversight services that promote sustainable economic growth, increase educational opportunities, enhance food security, protect the environment, and address health challenges on behalf of USAID missions globally. Projects under the contract could also provide cross-cutting services such as environmental compliance, climate risk, gender equality and social inclusion (GESI), capacity building/training, and monitoring and evaluation.

With a contract capacity of US$800M over a five-year ordering period, the IDIQ covers broad technical areas including: water and sanitation, environment, transportation, energy, telecommunications, and vertical structures/public space.

"This win was made possible by close collaboration of Cardno staff across our regions - International Development, Americas, and Asia Pacific - who, with our impressive list of teaming partners, will deliver multi-faceted project work for USAID-funded investments in [often] complex and challenging environments. Our team's robust project experience and technical expertise will help us support the value-driven work of USAID in a broad, integrated fashion."
-Corey Nelson, Cardno's Director of Communities, Infrastructure, and Environment

In addition to being selected as a prime contractor, Cardno will be a subcontractor to Green Powered Technology, which received one of six small business prime awards.

About Cardno: Cardno is a professional infrastructure and environmental services company, with specialist expertise in the development and improvement of physical and social infrastructure for communities around the world. Cardno's team includes leading professionals who plan, design, manage and deliver sustainable projects and community programs. Cardno is an international company, listed on the Australian Securities Exchange [ASX: CDD]. www.cardno.com

About Cardno's International Development Division: Cardno's International Development team operates from bases in Australia, Indonesia, Kenya, Myanmar, the Philippines, Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste, the United Kingdom, and the United States. With a nearly 40-year history of serving the U.S. Government's foreign assistance objectives, Cardno's International Development team provides specialized professional services associated with the planning, design, implementation, evaluation and monitoring of development programs across a range of physical, economic, and social infrastructure sectors. We serve a range of clients, including the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the Australian aid program (DFAT), the European Commission, the U.K.'s Foreign Development and Commonwealth Office (FCDO), the World Bank Group, the Global Fund, the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), Asian Development Bank (ADB), African Development Bank (AfDB) and U.N. Agencies. We also work directly with partner governments, private clients, non-government organizations and communities. www.cardno.com/internationaldevelopment

Disclaimer

Cardno Limited published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 06:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 895 M 657 M 657 M
Net income 2021 32,7 M 24,0 M 24,0 M
Net Debt 2021 75,5 M 55,4 M 55,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
Yield 2021 5,67%
Capitalization 494 M 364 M 363 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,23x
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 41,6%
Chart CARDNO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cardno Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARDNO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Susan Reisbord Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Peter Anthony Barker Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Michael T. Alscher Non-Executive Chairman
Elena Schamp Chief Technology Officer
Steven Sherman Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARDNO LIMITED272.06%364
VINCI11.52%60 300
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED33.42%31 964
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-4.02%31 410
FERROVIAL, S.A.15.31%22 263
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED3.98%19 905