Cardno experts join podcast to explore the definition of ESG services

Cardno delivers insight at the local, international, and global levels about issues relevant to many of the ESG frameworks and conversations taking place around the world.
The podcast panel discussion includes a focus on environment, biodiversity, climate, modern slavery, and human health.
Cardno's Global Senior Principal for Sustainability Chris Kline, Senior Strategy & Transformation Consultant Seth Yoskowitz, and Senior Supervising Health Scientist Natalie Egnot joined the team from strategic communications firm Antenna to discuss Cardno's full range of ESG services.
The Raising Your Antenna podcast covers a wide range of topics including:
How Cardno assists at all stages of solar and renewable projects
Climate change and economic development challenges in the developed world
Workplace safety and the importance of human health and science-based decision making for employers, and
The impact and risk of modern slavery within supply chains.
"This conversation really highlights the full approach we offer to keep stakeholders engaged on the factors that matter when examining how well organizations are performing in these spaces. Our team thanks Keith Zakheim for moderating the discussion and kudos to Antenna's ongoing efforts in making meaningful change leading to results that matter." - Global Senior Principal for Sustainability and ESG Chris Kline
ESG services at Cardno:
Governance and policy support to integrate sustainability into corporate culture and business operations
Environmental systems analysis
Health risk management assessment and support
Built asset resiliency, particularly focused on climate risk
Natural resources assessment, management, and restoration
Modern slavery support
Supply chain evaluation
Green house gas analysis, benchmarking, and target setting
For more information, contact:
Chris Kline
Global Senior Principal for Sustainability and ESG
Email: christopher.kline@cardno.com
Nancy Cline
Vice President of Marketing & Communications
Email: nancy.cline@cardno.com
