Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Cardno Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CDD   AU000000CDD7

CARDNO LIMITED

(CDD)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cardno experts join podcast to explore the definition of ESG services

10/31/2021 | 06:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Cardno delivers insight at the local, international, and global levels about issues relevant to many of the ESG frameworks and conversations taking place around the world.
The podcast panel discussion includes a focus on environment, biodiversity, climate, modern slavery, and human health.

Cardno's Global Senior Principal for Sustainability Chris Kline, Senior Strategy & Transformation Consultant Seth Yoskowitz, and Senior Supervising Health Scientist Natalie Egnot joined the team from strategic communications firm Antenna to discuss Cardno's full range of ESG services.

Listen to the podcast

Cardno leaders participate in ESG discussion on Raising Your Antenna podcast.

The Raising Your Antenna podcast covers a wide range of topics including:

  • How Cardno assists at all stages of solar and renewable projects
  • Climate change and economic development challenges in the developed world
  • Workplace safety and the importance of human health and science-based decision making for employers, and
  • The impact and risk of modern slavery within supply chains.
"This conversation really highlights the full approach we offer to keep stakeholders engaged on the factors that matter when examining how well organizations are performing in these spaces. Our team thanks Keith Zakheim for moderating the discussion and kudos to Antenna's ongoing efforts in making meaningful change leading to results that matter." - Global Senior Principal for Sustainability and ESG Chris Kline
ESG services at Cardno:
  • Governance and policy support to integrate sustainability into corporate culture and business operations
  • Environmental systems analysis
  • Health risk management assessment and support
  • Built asset resiliency, particularly focused on climate risk
  • Natural resources assessment, management, and restoration
  • Modern slavery support
  • Supply chain evaluation
  • Green house gas analysis, benchmarking, and target setting

Learn More about Cardno's ESG Services

ESG In The News

For more information, contact:

Chris Kline
Global Senior Principal for Sustainability and ESG
Email: christopher.kline@cardno.com

Nancy Cline
Vice President of Marketing & Communications
Email: nancy.cline@cardno.com

Disclaimer

Cardno Limited published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 22:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CARDNO LIMITED
06:17pCardno experts join podcast to explore the definition of ESG services
PU
10/27SUPPORTING GENDER RESPONSIVE BUDGETI : the Governance for Development approach
PU
10/27Clarification to ASX announcement of 21 October 2021
PU
10/26Air Quality Expert, Tim Kelly, Joins Ashland, Virginia, Office
PU
10/25MIKE JORGENSEN : lifelong learning
PU
10/24CARDNO : Notice of Annual General Meeting, Notice and Access Letter and Proxy Form
PU
10/22STANTEC : DBRS Views Stantec's Deal to Buy Certain Assets of Cardno as 'favourable develop..
MT
10/22STANTEC : DBRS Morningstar Comments on Stantec's Acquisition of Cardno
AQ
10/21STANTEC : buying Cardno's North American and Asia Pacific engineering business
AQ
10/21Toronto Stocks Slide; Rogers Shares Fall on Lower 3Q Profit
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 895 M 673 M 673 M
Net income 2021 32,7 M 24,5 M 24,5 M
Net Debt 2021 75,5 M 56,7 M 56,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
Yield 2021 5,67%
Capitalization 592 M 444 M 445 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,23x
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 41,6%
Chart CARDNO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cardno Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARDNO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Susan Reisbord Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Peter Anthony Barker Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Michael T. Alscher Non-Executive Chairman
Elena Schamp Chief Technology Officer
Steven Sherman Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARDNO LIMITED345.59%444
VINCI13.53%61 341
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED37.22%33 102
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-6.24%30 517
FERROVIAL, S.A.20.62%23 154
POWER CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION OF CHINA, LTD111.60%19 413