SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Podcast explores many levels of ESG with Cardno's Chris Kline

11/07/2021 | 05:18pm EST
As guest for the Sustainable Nation podcast, Global Senior Principal for Sustainability and ESG Chris Kline shares his perspective in wide-ranging discussion on ESG factors.

Sustainable Nation podcast discusses projects focused on delivering ESG insight

On the podcast, Cardno's Chris Kline answers questions about the work Cardno performs for a variety of clients in the ESG space and tackles topical questions around specific industries and how ESG factors present in real-life projects.

The Sustainable Nation podcast conversation includes the following discussions:

  • Cardno's commitment to ESG and how we are sharing it internally and externally
  • ESG challenges within specific industries
  • The definitions of sustainability and ESG
  • The investment community's demand for ESG accountability

Listen to the podcast

"This was a deep conversation into the real-world questions being asked right now around ESG needs and accountability", states Cardno's Chris Kline. "Governments, corporations, investors around the world are asking these questions and companies like Cardno can provide answers and clarity. I want to thank Sustridge CEO Josh Prigge for leading important conversations about ESG reporting and what this work looks like at the project level."
ESG services at Cardno:
  • Governance and policy support to integrate sustainability into corporate culture and business operations
  • Environmental systems analysis
  • Health risk management assessment and support
  • Built asset resiliency, particularly focused on climate risk
  • Natural resources assessment, management, and restoration
  • Modern slavery support
  • Supply chain evaluation
  • Green house gas analysis, benchmarking, and target setting

Learn More about Cardno's ESG Services

ESG In The News

For more information, contact:

Chris Kline
Global Senior Principal for Sustainability and ESG
Email: christopher.kline@cardno.com

Nancy Cline
Vice President of Marketing & Communications | Americas Region
Email: nancy.cline@cardno.com

Disclaimer

Cardno Limited published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2021 22:17:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 895 M 662 M 662 M
Net income 2021 32,7 M 24,2 M 24,2 M
Net Debt 2021 75,5 M 55,8 M 55,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
Yield 2021 5,67%
Capitalization 603 M 447 M 446 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,23x
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 41,6%
Chart CARDNO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cardno Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARDNO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Susan Reisbord Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Peter Anthony Barker Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Michael T. Alscher Non-Executive Chairman
Elena Schamp Chief Technology Officer
Steven Sherman Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARDNO LIMITED354.41%447
VINCI17.45%63 158
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED48.24%36 130
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-7.44%30 155
FERROVIAL, S.A.22.63%23 104
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.30.90%18 587