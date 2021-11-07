Podcast explores many levels of ESG with Cardno's Chris Kline

As guest for the Sustainable Nation podcast, Global Senior Principal for Sustainability and ESG Chris Kline shares his perspective in wide-ranging discussion on ESG factors.
Sustainable Nation podcast discusses projects focused on delivering ESG insight
On the podcast, Cardno's Chris Kline answers questions about the work Cardno performs for a variety of clients in the ESG space and tackles topical questions around specific industries and how ESG factors present in real-life projects.
The Sustainable Nation podcast conversation includes the following discussions:
-
Cardno's commitment to ESG and how we are sharing it internally and externally
-
ESG challenges within specific industries
-
The definitions of sustainability and ESG
-
The investment community's demand for ESG accountability
"This was a deep conversation into the real-world questions being asked right now around ESG needs and accountability", states Cardno's Chris Kline. "Governments, corporations, investors around the world are asking these questions and companies like Cardno can provide answers and clarity. I want to thank Sustridge CEO Josh Prigge for leading important conversations about ESG reporting and what this work looks like at the project level."
ESG services at Cardno:
-
Governance and policy support to integrate sustainability into corporate culture and business operations
-
Environmental systems analysis
-
Health risk management assessment and support
-
Built asset resiliency, particularly focused on climate risk
-
Natural resources assessment, management, and restoration
-
Modern slavery support
-
Supply chain evaluation
-
Green house gas analysis, benchmarking, and target setting
For more information, contact:
Chris Kline
Global Senior Principal for Sustainability and ESG
Email: christopher.kline@cardno.com
Nancy Cline
Vice President of Marketing & Communications | Americas Region
Email: nancy.cline@cardno.com
