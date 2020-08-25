Cardtronics : Cactus Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results
08/25/2020 | 11:45am EDT
Aug 25, 2020
HOUSTON-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) ("Cactus" or the "Company") today announced nancial and operating results for the second quarter of 2020.
Second Quarter Highlights
Revenue of $66.5 million;
Income from operations of $8.9 million;
Net income of $9.1 million(1) and diluted earnings per Class A share of $0.11(1);
Net income, as adjusted(2) of $7.4 million and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted(2) of $0.10;
Adjusted EBITDA(3) and related margin(4) of $22.5 million and 33.8%, respectively;
Cash ow from operations of $57.4 million;
Cash balance of $270.7 million and no debt outstanding as of June 30, 2020; and
The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share.
Financial Summary
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2020
2020
2019
(in thousands)
Revenues
$
66,548
$
154,139
$
168,493
Income from operations
$
8,875
$
40,185
$
51,450
Operating income margin
13.3%
26.1%
30.5%
Net income(1)
$
9,095
$
33,098
$
40,750
Net income, as adjusted(2)
$
7,367
$
30,785
$
39,173
Adjusted EBITDA(3)
$
22,483
$
54,145
$
62,718
Adjusted EBITDA margin(4)
33.8%
35.1%
37.2%
Net income during the second quarter of 2020 is inclusive of $0.9 million in non-routine charges related to severance and $1.3 million in additional income related to the revaluation of the tax receivable agreement liability. Net income
during the rst quarter of 2020 is inclusive of $1.0 million in non-routine charges related to severance. Net income during the second quarter of 2019 is inclusive of $4.0 million of additional tax expense related to a valuation allowance accrual.
(2) Net income, as adjusted and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted are non-GAAP nancial measures. These gures assume Cactus, Inc. held all units in Cactus Wellhead, LLC ("Cactus LLC"), its operating subsidiary, at the beginning of
the period. Additional information regarding net income, as adjusted and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted and
the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP nancial measures are in the Supplemental Information tables.
(3)
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP nancial measure. See de nition of Adjusted EBITDA and the reconciliation of GAAP to
non-GAAP nancial measures in the Supplemental Information tables.
(4)
The percentage of Adjusted EBITDA to Revenues.
Scott Bender, President and CEO of Cactus, commented, "Given the unprecedented decline in oil eld activity, I am pleased with our results for the second quarter. The quarter highlighted the variable cost nature of the Company, which has now effected total payroll-related savings of an estimated $85 million on an annualized basis. Importantly, the second quarter highlighted the Company's ability to generate signi cant free cash ow, with cash growing by over $40 million during the period, net of nearly $7 million in dividends and associated distributions. Although market share(1) was volatile during the period, we recorded approximately 33% share as of June with a further expansion achieved by mid-July.
"While the overall U.S. rig count may trend lower in the near term, we believe that Cactus' rigs followed bottomed around mid- year assuming commodity prices hold near current levels. I am encouraged by the swift rebound in oil prices from April lows, which provides optimism for a potential improvement in completion activity versus late second quarter levels. Nonetheless, as total Company revenues for the third quarter are likely to be down sequentially, we will continue to manage our costs as appropriate."
Mr. Bender concluded, "Our cost structure is highly variable, our capital requirements are modest, and our management team is well aligned with our shareholders. Accordingly, returns and free cash ow remain our top priorities. This downturn provides us with the opportunity to further streamline our cost structure and emerge as a stronger company in a more favorable competitive environment."
(1) Additional information regarding market share and rigs followed is located in the Supplemental Information tables.
Revenue Categories
Product
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2020
2020
2019
(in thousands)
Product revenue
$
40,893
$
87,031
$
94,494
Gross pro t
$
14,931
$
30,896
$
36,977
Gross margin
36.5%
35.5%
39.1%
Second quarter 2020 product revenue decreased $46.1 million, or 53.0%, sequentially, as sales of wellhead and production related equipment decreased primarily due to lower drilling and completion activity from customers. Gross pro t decreased $16.0 million, or 51.7%, sequentially, with margins increasing 100 basis points. The second quarter of 2020 included approximately $3.1 million in credits related to tariff refunds.
Rental
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2020
2020
2019
(in thousands)
Rental revenue
$
11,535
$
36,163
$
39,576
Gross pro t
$
860
$
16,824
$
20,126
Gross margin
7.5%
46.5%
50.9%
Second quarter 2020 rental revenue decreased $24.6 million, or 68.1%, sequentially, as our customers signi cantly reduced completion activity during the quarter. Gross pro t decreased $16.0 million, or 94.9%, sequentially and margins decreased 3,900 basis points due to depreciation expense representing a higher percentage of revenue during the period.
Field Service and Other
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2020
2020
2019
(in thousands)
Field service and other revenue
$
14,120
$
30,945
$
34,423
Gross pro t
$
2,634
$
7,134
$
7,599
Gross margin
18.7%
23.1%
22.1%
Second quarter 2020 eld service and other revenue decreased $16.8 million, or 54.4%, sequentially, as lower customer activity drove a signi cant decrease in associated billable hours and ancillary services. Gross pro t decreased $4.5 million, or 63.1%, sequentially, with margins declining by 440 basis points sequentially as higher depreciation expense as a percent of revenue was partially offset by lower payroll-related expenses, improved labor utilization and rationalization of the eld service vehicle eet.
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses ("SG&A")
SG&A for the second quarter of 2020 was $8.7 million (13.1% of revenues), compared to $13.7 million (8.9% of revenues) for the rst quarter of 2020 and $13.3 million (7.9% of revenues) for the second quarter of 2019. The sequential decrease was primarily due to lower payroll expenses, which was partially offset by higher non-cashstock-based compensation. Separately, we recorded severance expenses of $0.9 million during the quarter associated with headcount reductions.
Liquidity, Capital Expenditures and Other
As of June 30, 2020, the Company had $270.7 million of cash and no bank debt outstanding. Operating cash ow was $57.4 million for the second quarter of 2020. During the second quarter, the Company made dividend payments and associated distributions of $6.8 million.
Net capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2020 were $8.2 million, driven largely by additions to the Company's eet of rental equipment ordered early in the year. The Company has lowered its full year 2020 net capital expenditures guidance to be in the range of $20 to $25 million.
During the second quarter, Cactus recognized $7.5 million in refunds pursuant to tariff exclusions granted by the U.S. Trade Representative. The refunds reduced inventory values by $4.0 million and cost of revenue by $3.5 million during the second quarter. Cactus has led for additional tariff refunds related to these exclusions.
Quarterly Dividend
The Board of Directors (the "Board") has approved the payment of a cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A common stock to be paid on September 17, 2020 to holders of record of Class A common stock at the close of business on August 31, 2020. A corresponding distribution of up to $0.09 per CW Unit has also been approved for holders of CW Units of Cactus Wellhead, LLC, which will have the same record and payment dates as applicable to the dividend declared with respect to the Company's Class A common stock.
Conference Call Details
The Company will host a conference call to discuss nancial and operational results tomorrow, Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time).
The call will be webcast on Cactus' website at www.CactusWHD.com. Institutional investors and analysts may participate by dialing (866) 670-2203. International parties may dial (630) 489-9861. The access code is 5634259. Please access the webcast or dial in for the call at least 10 minutes ahead of start time to ensure a proper connection.
An archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website shortly after the end of the call.
About Cactus, Inc.
Cactus designs, manufactures, sells and rents a range of highly engineered wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products are sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells and are utilized during the drilling, completion and production phases of its customers' wells. In addition, it provides eld services for all its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment. Cactus operates service centers in the United States, which are strategically located in the key oil and gas producing regions, including the Permian, SCOOP/STACK, Marcellus, Utica, Eagle Ford and Bakken, among other areas, and in Eastern Australia.
Cactus, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(in thousands, except per share data)
Revenues
Product revenue
$
40,893
$
94,494
$
127,924
$
181,134
Rental revenue
11,535
39,576
47,698
78,073
Field service and other revenue
14,120
34,423
45,065
68,161
Total revenues
66,548
168,493
220,687
327,368
Costs and expenses
Cost of product revenue
25,962
57,517
82,097
110,535
Cost of rental revenue
10,675
19,450
30,014
37,241
Cost of eld service and other revenue
11,486
26,824
35,297
53,730
Selling, general and administrative expenses
8,693
13,252
22,355
25,920
Severance expenses
857
-
1,864
-
Total costs and expenses
57,673
117,043
171,627
227,426
Income from operations
8,875
51,450
49,060
99,942
Interest income, net
223
93
633
116
Other income (expense), net
1,310
-
1,310
(1,042)
Income before income taxes
10,408
51,543
51,003
99,016
Income tax expense
1,313
10,793
8,810
9,820
Net income
$
9,095
$
40,750
$
42,193
$
89,196
Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest
3,067
19,342
17,182
40,981
Net income attributable to Cactus, Inc.
$
6,028
$
21,408
$
25,011
$
48,215
Earnings per Class A share - basic
$
0.13
$
0.46
$
0.53
$
1.13
Earnings per Class A share - diluted (a)
$
0.11
$
0.45
$
0.51
$
1.07
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
47,436
46,881
47,353
42,819
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (a)
75,367
47,145
75,347
75,326
Dilution for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 includes $3.4 million and $18.5 million, respectively, of additional pre-tax income attributable to non-controlling interest adjusted for a corporate effective tax rate of 26%, and 27.9 million weighted average shares of Class B common stock plus the dilutive effect of restricted stock unit awards. Dilution for the three months ended June 30, 2019 excludes 28.2 million shares of Class B common stock as the effect would be anti-dilutive. Dilution for the six months ended June 30, 2019 includes an additional $42.4 million of pre-tax income attributable to non-controlling interest adjusted for a corporate effective tax rate of 24%, and 32.2 million weighted average shares of Class B common stock plus the dilutive effect of restricted stock unit awards.
Cactus, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
December
June 30,
31,
2020
2019
(in thousands)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
270,673
$
202,603
Accounts receivable, net
46,824
87,865
Inventories
90,719
113,371
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
8,450
11,044
Total current assets
416,666
414,883
Property and equipment, net
157,145
161,748
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
22,500
26,561
Goodwill
7,824
7,824
Deferred tax asset, net
216,732
222,545
Other noncurrent assets
1,285
1,403
Total assets
$
822,152
$
834,964
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
13,288
$
40,957
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
13,925
22,067
Current portion of liability related to tax receivable agreement
21,402
14,630
Finance lease obligations, current portion
5,398
6,735
Operating lease liabilities, current portion
4,765
6,737
Total current liabilities
58,778
91,126
Deferred tax liability, net
718
1,348
Liability related to tax receivable agreement, net of current portion
194,101
201,902
Finance lease obligations, net of current portion
2,977
3,910
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
17,671
20,283
Total liabilities
274,245
318,569
Equity
547,907
516,395
Total liabilities and equity
$
822,152
$
834,964
Cactus, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
Six Months Ended June
30,
2020 2019
(in thousands)
Cash ows from operating activities
Net income
$
42,193
$
89,196
Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
21,500
18,257
Deferred nancing cost amortization
84
84
Stock-based compensation
4,204
3,568
Provision for expected credit losses
574
-
Inventory obsolescence
2,322
1,188
(Gain) loss on disposal of assets
(438)
1,403
Deferred income taxes
5,565
7,060
Gain from revaluation of liability related to tax receivable agreement
(1,310)
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
42,039
(20,696)
Inventories
17,076
(12,010)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
2,619
1,261
Accounts payable
(25,686)
1,691
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
(8,193)
7,316
Net cash provided by operating activities
102,549
98,318
Cash ows from investing activities
Capital expenditures and other
(18,902)
(29,924)
Proceeds from sale of assets
2,352
1,175
Net cash used in investing activities
(16,550)
(28,749)
Cash ows from nancing activities
Payments on nance leases
(3,265)
(3,723)
Dividends paid to Class A common stock shareholders
(8,568)
-
Distributions to members
(4,712)
(3,848)
Repurchase of shares
(1,385)
(1,516)
Net cash used in nancing activities
(17,930)
(9,087)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
1
(174)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
68,070
60,308
Cash and cash equivalents
Beginning of period
202,603
70,841
End of period
$
270,673
$
131,149
Cactus, Inc. - Supplemental Information
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures
Net income, as adjusted and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted
(unaudited)
Net income, as adjusted and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted are not measures of net income as determined by GAAP. Net income, as adjusted and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted are supplemental non-GAAP nancial measures that are used by management and external users of the Company's consolidated nancial statements. Cactus de nes net income, as adjusted as net income assuming Cactus, Inc. held all units in Cactus LLC, its operating subsidiary, at the beginning of the period, with the resulting additional income tax expense related to the incremental income attributable to Cactus, Inc. Net income, as adjusted, also includes certain other adjustments described below. Cactus de nes diluted
earnings per share, as adjusted as net income, as adjusted divided by weighted average shares outstanding, as adjusted.
The Company believes this supplemental information is useful for evaluating performance period over period.
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2020
2020
2019
(in thousands, except per share data)
Net income
$
9,095
$
33,098
$
40,750
Adjustments:
Severance expenses, pre-tax(1)
857
1,007
-
Other non-operating income, pre-tax(2)
(1,310)
-
-
Income tax expense differential (3)
(1,275)
(3,320)
(1,577)
Net income, as adjusted
$
7,367
$
30,785
$
39,173
Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted
$
0.10
$
0.41
$
0.52
Weighted average shares outstanding, as adjusted (4)
75,367
75,395
75,375
Represents non-routine charges related to severance bene ts.
Represents non-cash adjustments for the revaluation of the liability related to the tax receivable agreement.
Represents the increase in tax expense as though Cactus, Inc. owned 100% of Cactus LLC at the beginning of the period, calculated as the difference in tax expense recorded during each period and what would have been recorded, adjusted for pre-tax items listed above, based on a corporate effective tax rate of 26.0% on income before income taxes for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, and 24.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2019.
Re ects 47.4, 47.3, and 46.9 million weighted average shares of basic Class A common stock and 27.9, 28.0 and 28.2 million of additional shares for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively, as if the weighted average shares of Class B common stock were exchanged and canceled for Class A common stock at the beginning of the period, plus the effect of dilutive securities.
Cactus, Inc. - Supplemental Information
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
(unaudited)
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of net income as determined by GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental non-GAAP nancial measures that are used by management and external users of the Company's consolidated nancial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Cactus de nes EBITDA as net income excluding net interest, income tax and depreciation and amortization. Cactus de nes Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding the other items outlined below.
Cactus management believes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful because they allow management to more effectively evaluate the Company's operating performance and compare the results of its operations from period to period without regard to nancing methods or capital structure, or other items that impact comparability of nancial results from period to period. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to, or more meaningful than, net income or any other measure as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company's computations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Cactus presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because it believes they provide useful information regarding the factors and trends affecting the Company's business.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2020
2019
2020
2019
(in thousands)
(in thousands)
Net income
$
9,095
$
33,098
$
40,750
$
42,193
$
89,196
Interest income, net
(223)
(410)
(93)
(633)
(116)
Income tax expense
1,313
7,497
10,793
8,810
9,820
Depreciation and amortization
10,520
10,980
9,376
21,500
18,257
EBITDA
20,705
51,165
60,826
71,870
117,157
Severance expenses (1)
857
1,007
-
1,864
-
Other non-operating income (2)
(1,310)
-
-
(1,310)
-
Secondary offering related expenses
-
-
-
-
1,042
Stock-based compensation
2,231
1,973
1,892
4,204
3,568
Adjusted EBITDA
$
22,483
$
54,145
$
62,718
$
76,628
$
121,767
Represents non-routine charges related to severance bene ts.
Represents non-cash adjustments for the revaluation of the liability related to the tax receivable agreement.
Cactus, Inc. - Supplemental Information
Depreciation and Amortization by Category
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2020
2019
2020
2019
(in thousands)
(in thousands)
Cost of product revenue
$
863
$
1,028
$
762
$
1,891
$
1,527
Cost of rental revenue
7,121
7,342
5,966
14,463
11,483
Cost of eld service and other revenue
2,286
2,385
2,478
4,671
4,928
Selling, general and administrative expenses
250
225
170
475
319
Total depreciation and amortization
$
10,520
$
10,980
$
9,376
$
21,500
$
18,257
Cactus, Inc. - Supplemental Information
Estimated Market Share
(unaudited)
Market share represents the average number of active U.S. onshore rigs Cactus followed (which Cactus de nes as the number of active U.S. onshore drilling rigs to which it was the primary provider of wellhead products and corresponding services during drilling) as of mid-month for each of the three months in the applicable quarter divided by the Baker Hughes U.S. onshore rig count quarterly average. Cactus believes that comparing the total number of active U.S. onshore rigs to which it was providing its products and services at a given time to the number of active U.S. onshore rigs during the same period provides Cactus with a reasonable approximation of its market share with respect to wellhead products sold and the corresponding services it provides.
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2020
2020
2019
Cactus U.S. onshore rigs followed
112
251
283
Baker Hughes U.S. onshore rig count quarterly average