Cardtronics : Cactus Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results 0 08/25/2020 | 11:45am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Aug 25, 2020 HOUSTON-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) ("Cactus" or the "Company") today announced nancial and operating results for the second quarter of 2020. Second Quarter Highlights Revenue of $66.5 million; Income from operations of $8.9 million; Net income of $9.1 million(1) and diluted earnings per Class A share of $0.11(1); Net income, as adjusted(2) of $7.4 million and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted(2) of $0.10; Adjusted EBITDA(3) and related margin(4) of $22.5 million and 33.8%, respectively; Cash ow from operations of $57.4 million; Cash balance of $270.7 million and no debt outstanding as of June 30, 2020; and The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share. Financial Summary Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 (in thousands) Revenues $ 66,548 $ 154,139 $ 168,493 Income from operations $ 8,875 $ 40,185 $ 51,450 Operating income margin 13.3% 26.1% 30.5% Net income(1) $ 9,095 $ 33,098 $ 40,750 Net income, as adjusted(2) $ 7,367 $ 30,785 $ 39,173 Adjusted EBITDA(3) $ 22,483 $ 54,145 $ 62,718 Adjusted EBITDA margin(4) 33.8% 35.1% 37.2% Net income during the second quarter of 2020 is inclusive of $0.9 million in non-routine charges related to severance and $1.3 million in additional income related to the revaluation of the tax receivable agreement liability. Net income during the rst quarter of 2020 is inclusive of $1.0 million in non-routine charges related to severance. Net income during the second quarter of 2019 is inclusive of $4.0 million of additional tax expense related to a valuation allowance accrual. (2) Net income, as adjusted and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted are non-GAAP nancial measures. These gures assume Cactus, Inc. held all units in Cactus Wellhead, LLC ("Cactus LLC"), its operating subsidiary, at the beginning of the period. Additional information regarding net income, as adjusted and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted and the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP nancial measures are in the Supplemental Information tables. (3) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP nancial measure. See de nition of Adjusted EBITDA and the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP nancial measures in the Supplemental Information tables. (4) The percentage of Adjusted EBITDA to Revenues. Scott Bender, President and CEO of Cactus, commented, "Given the unprecedented decline in oil eld activity, I am pleased with our results for the second quarter. The quarter highlighted the variable cost nature of the Company, which has now effected total payroll-related savings of an estimated $85 million on an annualized basis. Importantly, the second quarter highlighted the Company's ability to generate signi cant free cash ow, with cash growing by over $40 million during the period, net of nearly $7 million in dividends and associated distributions. Although market share(1) was volatile during the period, we recorded approximately 33% share as of June with a further expansion achieved by mid-July. "While the overall U.S. rig count may trend lower in the near term, we believe that Cactus' rigs followed bottomed around mid- year assuming commodity prices hold near current levels. I am encouraged by the swift rebound in oil prices from April lows, which provides optimism for a potential improvement in completion activity versus late second quarter levels. Nonetheless, as total Company revenues for the third quarter are likely to be down sequentially, we will continue to manage our costs as appropriate." Mr. Bender concluded, "Our cost structure is highly variable, our capital requirements are modest, and our management team is well aligned with our shareholders. Accordingly, returns and free cash ow remain our top priorities. This downturn provides us with the opportunity to further streamline our cost structure and emerge as a stronger company in a more favorable competitive environment." (1) Additional information regarding market share and rigs followed is located in the Supplemental Information tables. Revenue Categories Product Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 (in thousands) Product revenue $ 40,893 $ 87,031 $ 94,494 Gross pro t $ 14,931 $ 30,896 $ 36,977 Gross margin 36.5% 35.5% 39.1% Second quarter 2020 product revenue decreased $46.1 million, or 53.0%, sequentially, as sales of wellhead and production related equipment decreased primarily due to lower drilling and completion activity from customers. Gross pro t decreased $16.0 million, or 51.7%, sequentially, with margins increasing 100 basis points. The second quarter of 2020 included approximately $3.1 million in credits related to tariff refunds. Rental Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 (in thousands) Rental revenue $ 11,535 $ 36,163 $ 39,576 Gross pro t $ 860 $ 16,824 $ 20,126 Gross margin 7.5% 46.5% 50.9% Second quarter 2020 rental revenue decreased $24.6 million, or 68.1%, sequentially, as our customers signi cantly reduced completion activity during the quarter. Gross pro t decreased $16.0 million, or 94.9%, sequentially and margins decreased 3,900 basis points due to depreciation expense representing a higher percentage of revenue during the period. Field Service and Other Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 (in thousands) Field service and other revenue $ 14,120 $ 30,945 $ 34,423 Gross pro t $ 2,634 $ 7,134 $ 7,599 Gross margin 18.7% 23.1% 22.1% Second quarter 2020 eld service and other revenue decreased $16.8 million, or 54.4%, sequentially, as lower customer activity drove a signi cant decrease in associated billable hours and ancillary services. Gross pro t decreased $4.5 million, or 63.1%, sequentially, with margins declining by 440 basis points sequentially as higher depreciation expense as a percent of revenue was partially offset by lower payroll-related expenses, improved labor utilization and rationalization of the eld service vehicle eet. Selling, General and Administrative Expenses ("SG&A") SG&A for the second quarter of 2020 was $8.7 million (13.1% of revenues), compared to $13.7 million (8.9% of revenues) for the rst quarter of 2020 and $13.3 million (7.9% of revenues) for the second quarter of 2019. The sequential decrease was primarily due to lower payroll expenses, which was partially offset by higher non-cashstock-based compensation. Separately, we recorded severance expenses of $0.9 million during the quarter associated with headcount reductions. Liquidity, Capital Expenditures and Other As of June 30, 2020, the Company had $270.7 million of cash and no bank debt outstanding. Operating cash ow was $57.4 million for the second quarter of 2020. During the second quarter, the Company made dividend payments and associated distributions of $6.8 million. Net capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2020 were $8.2 million, driven largely by additions to the Company's eet of rental equipment ordered early in the year. The Company has lowered its full year 2020 net capital expenditures guidance to be in the range of $20 to $25 million. During the second quarter, Cactus recognized $7.5 million in refunds pursuant to tariff exclusions granted by the U.S. Trade Representative. The refunds reduced inventory values by $4.0 million and cost of revenue by $3.5 million during the second quarter. Cactus has led for additional tariff refunds related to these exclusions. Quarterly Dividend The Board of Directors (the "Board") has approved the payment of a cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A common stock to be paid on September 17, 2020 to holders of record of Class A common stock at the close of business on August 31, 2020. A corresponding distribution of up to $0.09 per CW Unit has also been approved for holders of CW Units of Cactus Wellhead, LLC, which will have the same record and payment dates as applicable to the dividend declared with respect to the Company's Class A common stock. Conference Call Details The Company will host a conference call to discuss nancial and operational results tomorrow, Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time). The call will be webcast on Cactus' website at www.CactusWHD.com. Institutional investors and analysts may participate by dialing (866) 670-2203. International parties may dial (630) 489-9861. The access code is 5634259. Please access the webcast or dial in for the call at least 10 minutes ahead of start time to ensure a proper connection. An archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website shortly after the end of the call. About Cactus, Inc. Cactus designs, manufactures, sells and rents a range of highly engineered wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products are sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells and are utilized during the drilling, completion and production phases of its customers' wells. In addition, it provides eld services for all its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment. Cactus operates service centers in the United States, which are strategically located in the key oil and gas producing regions, including the Permian, SCOOP/STACK, Marcellus, Utica, Eagle Ford and Bakken, among other areas, and in Eastern Australia. Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of Cactus' control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identi ed by the use of forward-looking terminology including "may," "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "potential," "will," "hope" or other similar words and include the Company's expectation of future performance contained herein. These statements discuss future expectations, contain projections of results of operations or of nancial condition, or state other "forward-looking" information. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which can be affected by assumptions used or by known risks or uncertainties. Consequently, no forward-looking statements can be guaranteed. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other factors noted in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, any Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the other documents that the Company les with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The risk factors and other factors noted therein could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Cactus, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands, except per share data) Revenues Product revenue $ 40,893 $ 94,494 $ 127,924 $ 181,134 Rental revenue 11,535 39,576 47,698 78,073 Field service and other revenue 14,120 34,423 45,065 68,161 Total revenues 66,548 168,493 220,687 327,368 Costs and expenses Cost of product revenue 25,962 57,517 82,097 110,535 Cost of rental revenue 10,675 19,450 30,014 37,241 Cost of eld service and other revenue 11,486 26,824 35,297 53,730 Selling, general and administrative expenses 8,693 13,252 22,355 25,920 Severance expenses 857 - 1,864 - Total costs and expenses 57,673 117,043 171,627 227,426 Income from operations 8,875 51,450 49,060 99,942 Interest income, net 223 93 633 116 Other income (expense), net 1,310 - 1,310 (1,042) Income before income taxes 10,408 51,543 51,003 99,016 Income tax expense 1,313 10,793 8,810 9,820 Net income $ 9,095 $ 40,750 $ 42,193 $ 89,196 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest 3,067 19,342 17,182 40,981 Net income attributable to Cactus, Inc. $ 6,028 $ 21,408 $ 25,011 $ 48,215 Earnings per Class A share - basic $ 0.13 $ 0.46 $ 0.53 $ 1.13 Earnings per Class A share - diluted (a) $ 0.11 $ 0.45 $ 0.51 $ 1.07 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 47,436 46,881 47,353 42,819 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (a) 75,367 47,145 75,347 75,326 Dilution for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 includes $3.4 million and $18.5 million, respectively, of additional pre-tax income attributable to non-controlling interest adjusted for a corporate effective tax rate of 26%, and 27.9 million weighted average shares of Class B common stock plus the dilutive effect of restricted stock unit awards. Dilution for the three months ended June 30, 2019 excludes 28.2 million shares of Class B common stock as the effect would be anti-dilutive. Dilution for the six months ended June 30, 2019 includes an additional $42.4 million of pre-tax income attributable to non-controlling interest adjusted for a corporate effective tax rate of 24%, and 32.2 million weighted average shares of Class B common stock plus the dilutive effect of restricted stock unit awards. Cactus, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) December June 30, 31, 2020 2019 (in thousands) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 270,673 $ 202,603 Accounts receivable, net 46,824 87,865 Inventories 90,719 113,371 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,450 11,044 Total current assets 416,666 414,883 Property and equipment, net 157,145 161,748 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 22,500 26,561 Goodwill 7,824 7,824 Deferred tax asset, net 216,732 222,545 Other noncurrent assets 1,285 1,403 Total assets $ 822,152 $ 834,964 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 13,288 $ 40,957 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 13,925 22,067 Current portion of liability related to tax receivable agreement 21,402 14,630 Finance lease obligations, current portion 5,398 6,735 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 4,765 6,737 Total current liabilities 58,778 91,126 Deferred tax liability, net 718 1,348 Liability related to tax receivable agreement, net of current portion 194,101 201,902 Finance lease obligations, net of current portion 2,977 3,910 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 17,671 20,283 Total liabilities 274,245 318,569 Equity 547,907 516,395 Total liabilities and equity $ 822,152 $ 834,964 Cactus, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 (in thousands) Cash ows from operating activities Net income $ 42,193 $ 89,196 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 21,500 18,257 Deferred nancing cost amortization 84 84 Stock-based compensation 4,204 3,568 Provision for expected credit losses 574 - Inventory obsolescence 2,322 1,188 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets (438) 1,403 Deferred income taxes 5,565 7,060 Gain from revaluation of liability related to tax receivable agreement (1,310) - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 42,039 (20,696) Inventories 17,076 (12,010) Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,619 1,261 Accounts payable (25,686) 1,691 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (8,193) 7,316 Net cash provided by operating activities 102,549 98,318 Cash ows from investing activities Capital expenditures and other (18,902) (29,924) Proceeds from sale of assets 2,352 1,175 Net cash used in investing activities (16,550) (28,749) Cash ows from nancing activities Payments on nance leases (3,265) (3,723) Dividends paid to Class A common stock shareholders (8,568) - Distributions to members (4,712) (3,848) Repurchase of shares (1,385) (1,516) Net cash used in nancing activities (17,930) (9,087) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1 (174) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 68,070 60,308 Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 202,603 70,841 End of period $ 270,673 $ 131,149 Cactus, Inc. - Supplemental Information Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures Net income, as adjusted and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted (unaudited) Net income, as adjusted and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted are not measures of net income as determined by GAAP. Net income, as adjusted and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted are supplemental non-GAAP nancial measures that are used by management and external users of the Company's consolidated nancial statements. Cactus de nes net income, as adjusted as net income assuming Cactus, Inc. held all units in Cactus LLC, its operating subsidiary, at the beginning of the period, with the resulting additional income tax expense related to the incremental income attributable to Cactus, Inc. Net income, as adjusted, also includes certain other adjustments described below. Cactus de nes diluted earnings per share, as adjusted as net income, as adjusted divided by weighted average shares outstanding, as adjusted. The Company believes this supplemental information is useful for evaluating performance period over period. Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 (in thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 9,095 $ 33,098 $ 40,750 Adjustments: Severance expenses, pre-tax(1) 857 1,007 - Other non-operating income, pre-tax(2) (1,310) - - Income tax expense differential (3) (1,275) (3,320) (1,577) Net income, as adjusted $ 7,367 $ 30,785 $ 39,173 Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted $ 0.10 $ 0.41 $ 0.52 Weighted average shares outstanding, as adjusted (4) 75,367 75,395 75,375 Represents non-routine charges related to severance bene ts. Represents non-cash adjustments for the revaluation of the liability related to the tax receivable agreement. Represents the increase in tax expense as though Cactus, Inc. owned 100% of Cactus LLC at the beginning of the period, calculated as the difference in tax expense recorded during each period and what would have been recorded, adjusted for pre-tax items listed above, based on a corporate effective tax rate of 26.0% on income before income taxes for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, and 24.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Re ects 47.4, 47.3, and 46.9 million weighted average shares of basic Class A common stock and 27.9, 28.0 and 28.2 million of additional shares for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively, as if the weighted average shares of Class B common stock were exchanged and canceled for Class A common stock at the beginning of the period, plus the effect of dilutive securities. Cactus, Inc. - Supplemental Information Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of net income as determined by GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental non-GAAP nancial measures that are used by management and external users of the Company's consolidated nancial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Cactus de nes EBITDA as net income excluding net interest, income tax and depreciation and amortization. Cactus de nes Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding the other items outlined below. Cactus management believes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful because they allow management to more effectively evaluate the Company's operating performance and compare the results of its operations from period to period without regard to nancing methods or capital structure, or other items that impact comparability of nancial results from period to period. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to, or more meaningful than, net income or any other measure as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company's computations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Cactus presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because it believes they provide useful information regarding the factors and trends affecting the Company's business. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) (in thousands) Net income $ 9,095 $ 33,098 $ 40,750 $ 42,193 $ 89,196 Interest income, net (223) (410) (93) (633) (116) Income tax expense 1,313 7,497 10,793 8,810 9,820 Depreciation and amortization 10,520 10,980 9,376 21,500 18,257 EBITDA 20,705 51,165 60,826 71,870 117,157 Severance expenses (1) 857 1,007 - 1,864 - Other non-operating income (2) (1,310) - - (1,310) - Secondary offering related expenses - - - - 1,042 Stock-based compensation 2,231 1,973 1,892 4,204 3,568 Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,483 $ 54,145 $ 62,718 $ 76,628 $ 121,767 Represents non-routine charges related to severance bene ts. Represents non-cash adjustments for the revaluation of the liability related to the tax receivable agreement. Cactus, Inc. - Supplemental Information Depreciation and Amortization by Category (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) (in thousands) Cost of product revenue $ 863 $ 1,028 $ 762 $ 1,891 $ 1,527 Cost of rental revenue 7,121 7,342 5,966 14,463 11,483 Cost of eld service and other revenue 2,286 2,385 2,478 4,671 4,928 Selling, general and administrative expenses 250 225 170 475 319 Total depreciation and amortization $ 10,520 $ 10,980 $ 9,376 $ 21,500 $ 18,257 Cactus, Inc. - Supplemental Information Estimated Market Share (unaudited) Market share represents the average number of active U.S. onshore rigs Cactus followed (which Cactus de nes as the number of active U.S. onshore drilling rigs to which it was the primary provider of wellhead products and corresponding services during drilling) as of mid-month for each of the three months in the applicable quarter divided by the Baker Hughes U.S. onshore rig count quarterly average. Cactus believes that comparing the total number of active U.S. onshore rigs to which it was providing its products and services at a given time to the number of active U.S. onshore rigs during the same period provides Cactus with a reasonable approximation of its market share with respect to wellhead products sold and the corresponding services it provides. Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 Cactus U.S. onshore rigs followed 112 251 283 Baker Hughes U.S. onshore rig count quarterly average 378 763 963 Market share 29.6% 32.9% 29.4% Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Cactus Inc. published this content on 25 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2020 15:44:02 UTC 0 All news about CARDTRONICS PLC 11:45a CARDTRONICS : Cactus Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results PU 08:31a Cardtronics to Present at BMO Virtual Technology Summit GL 08/20 Cardtronics takes over management of Triodos Bank's ATM network GL 08/17 KeyBank and Cardtronics Expand Customer Access to Surcharge-Free ATMs through.. GL 08/12 CARDTRONICS : Cactus 2Q 2020 Earnings Call Transcript PU 08/06 Cardtronics Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results GL 07/29 CARDTRONICS : Cactus Announces Second Quarter Results PU 07/15 Cardtronics Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conferenc.. GL 07/09 PlainsCapital Bank Partners with Cardtronics to Expand Surcharge-Free ATM Acc.. GL 06/30 Cardtronics Announces New Term Loan GL

Financials (USD) Sales 2020 1 102 M - - Net income 2020 -5,44 M - - Net Debt 2020 635 M - - P/E ratio 2020 -267x Yield 2020 - Capitalization 1 010 M 1 010 M - EV / Sales 2020 1,49x EV / Sales 2021 1,27x Nbr of Employees 1 987 Free-Float 98,5% Chart CARDTRONICS PLC Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends CARDTRONICS PLC Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 9 Average target price 33,33 $ Last Close Price 22,70 $ Spread / Highest target 98,2% Spread / Average Target 46,8% Spread / Lowest Target 10,1% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Edward Hamilton West Chief Executive Officer & Director Mark S. Rossi Non-Executive Chairman Stuart Mackinnon Chief Information Officer & EVP-Technology Gary W. Ferrera Chief Financial Officer Dan Antilley Chief Information Security Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) CARDTRONICS PLC -49.16% 1 010 CINTAS CORPORATION 20.92% 33 674 TELEPERFORMANCE 19.64% 18 024 RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC 19.03% 13 011 UNITED RENTALS 6.12% 12 756 INTERTEK GROUP PLC 2.05% 12 560