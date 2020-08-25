Log in
Cardtronics : Cactus Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

08/25/2020 | 11:45am EDT

Aug 25, 2020

HOUSTON-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) ("Cactus" or the "Company") today announced nancial and operating results for the second quarter of 2020.

Second Quarter Highlights

Revenue of $66.5 million;

Income from operations of $8.9 million;

Net income of $9.1 million(1) and diluted earnings per Class A share of $0.11(1);

Net income, as adjusted(2) of $7.4 million and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted(2) of $0.10;

Adjusted EBITDA(3) and related margin(4) of $22.5 million and 33.8%, respectively;

Cash ow from operations of $57.4 million;

Cash balance of $270.7 million and no debt outstanding as of June 30, 2020; and

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share.

Financial Summary

Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

2020

2020

2019

(in thousands)

Revenues

$

66,548

$

154,139

$

168,493

Income from operations

$

8,875

$

40,185

$

51,450

Operating income margin

13.3%

26.1%

30.5%

Net income(1)

$

9,095

$

33,098

$

40,750

Net income, as adjusted(2)

$

7,367

$

30,785

$

39,173

Adjusted EBITDA(3)

$

22,483

$

54,145

$

62,718

Adjusted EBITDA margin(4)

33.8%

35.1%

37.2%

  1. Net income during the second quarter of 2020 is inclusive of $0.9 million in non-routine charges related to severance and $1.3 million in additional income related to the revaluation of the tax receivable agreement liability. Net income

during the rst quarter of 2020 is inclusive of $1.0 million in non-routine charges related to severance. Net income during the second quarter of 2019 is inclusive of $4.0 million of additional tax expense related to a valuation allowance accrual.

(2) Net income, as adjusted and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted are non-GAAP nancial measures. These gures assume Cactus, Inc. held all units in Cactus Wellhead, LLC ("Cactus LLC"), its operating subsidiary, at the beginning of

the period. Additional information regarding net income, as adjusted and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted and

the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP nancial measures are in the Supplemental Information tables.

(3)

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP nancial measure. See de nition of Adjusted EBITDA and the reconciliation of GAAP to

non-GAAP nancial measures in the Supplemental Information tables.

(4)

The percentage of Adjusted EBITDA to Revenues.

Scott Bender, President and CEO of Cactus, commented, "Given the unprecedented decline in oil eld activity, I am pleased with our results for the second quarter. The quarter highlighted the variable cost nature of the Company, which has now effected total payroll-related savings of an estimated $85 million on an annualized basis. Importantly, the second quarter highlighted the Company's ability to generate signi cant free cash ow, with cash growing by over $40 million during the period, net of nearly $7 million in dividends and associated distributions. Although market share(1) was volatile during the period, we recorded approximately 33% share as of June with a further expansion achieved by mid-July.

"While the overall U.S. rig count may trend lower in the near term, we believe that Cactus' rigs followed bottomed around mid- year assuming commodity prices hold near current levels. I am encouraged by the swift rebound in oil prices from April lows, which provides optimism for a potential improvement in completion activity versus late second quarter levels. Nonetheless, as total Company revenues for the third quarter are likely to be down sequentially, we will continue to manage our costs as appropriate."

Mr. Bender concluded, "Our cost structure is highly variable, our capital requirements are modest, and our management team is well aligned with our shareholders. Accordingly, returns and free cash ow remain our top priorities. This downturn provides us with the opportunity to further streamline our cost structure and emerge as a stronger company in a more favorable competitive environment."

(1) Additional information regarding market share and rigs followed is located in the Supplemental Information tables.

Revenue Categories

Product

Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

2020

2020

2019

(in thousands)

Product revenue

$

40,893

$

87,031

$

94,494

Gross pro t

$

14,931

$

30,896

$

36,977

Gross margin

36.5%

35.5%

39.1%

Second quarter 2020 product revenue decreased $46.1 million, or 53.0%, sequentially, as sales of wellhead and production related equipment decreased primarily due to lower drilling and completion activity from customers. Gross pro t decreased $16.0 million, or 51.7%, sequentially, with margins increasing 100 basis points. The second quarter of 2020 included approximately $3.1 million in credits related to tariff refunds.

Rental

Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

2020

2020

2019

(in thousands)

Rental revenue

$

11,535

$

36,163

$

39,576

Gross pro t

$

860

$

16,824

$

20,126

Gross margin

7.5%

46.5%

50.9%

Second quarter 2020 rental revenue decreased $24.6 million, or 68.1%, sequentially, as our customers signi cantly reduced completion activity during the quarter. Gross pro t decreased $16.0 million, or 94.9%, sequentially and margins decreased 3,900 basis points due to depreciation expense representing a higher percentage of revenue during the period.

Field Service and Other

Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

2020

2020

2019

(in thousands)

Field service and other revenue

$

14,120

$

30,945

$

34,423

Gross pro t

$

2,634

$

7,134

$

7,599

Gross margin

18.7%

23.1%

22.1%

Second quarter 2020 eld service and other revenue decreased $16.8 million, or 54.4%, sequentially, as lower customer activity drove a signi cant decrease in associated billable hours and ancillary services. Gross pro t decreased $4.5 million, or 63.1%, sequentially, with margins declining by 440 basis points sequentially as higher depreciation expense as a percent of revenue was partially offset by lower payroll-related expenses, improved labor utilization and rationalization of the eld service vehicle eet.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses ("SG&A")

SG&A for the second quarter of 2020 was $8.7 million (13.1% of revenues), compared to $13.7 million (8.9% of revenues) for the rst quarter of 2020 and $13.3 million (7.9% of revenues) for the second quarter of 2019. The sequential decrease was primarily due to lower payroll expenses, which was partially offset by higher non-cashstock-based compensation. Separately, we recorded severance expenses of $0.9 million during the quarter associated with headcount reductions.

Liquidity, Capital Expenditures and Other

As of June 30, 2020, the Company had $270.7 million of cash and no bank debt outstanding. Operating cash ow was $57.4 million for the second quarter of 2020. During the second quarter, the Company made dividend payments and associated distributions of $6.8 million.

Net capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2020 were $8.2 million, driven largely by additions to the Company's eet of rental equipment ordered early in the year. The Company has lowered its full year 2020 net capital expenditures guidance to be in the range of $20 to $25 million.

During the second quarter, Cactus recognized $7.5 million in refunds pursuant to tariff exclusions granted by the U.S. Trade Representative. The refunds reduced inventory values by $4.0 million and cost of revenue by $3.5 million during the second quarter. Cactus has led for additional tariff refunds related to these exclusions.

Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors (the "Board") has approved the payment of a cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A common stock to be paid on September 17, 2020 to holders of record of Class A common stock at the close of business on August 31, 2020. A corresponding distribution of up to $0.09 per CW Unit has also been approved for holders of CW Units of Cactus Wellhead, LLC, which will have the same record and payment dates as applicable to the dividend declared with respect to the Company's Class A common stock.

Conference Call Details

The Company will host a conference call to discuss nancial and operational results tomorrow, Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

The call will be webcast on Cactus' website at www.CactusWHD.com. Institutional investors and analysts may participate by dialing (866) 670-2203. International parties may dial (630) 489-9861. The access code is 5634259. Please access the webcast or dial in for the call at least 10 minutes ahead of start time to ensure a proper connection.

An archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website shortly after the end of the call.

About Cactus, Inc.

Cactus designs, manufactures, sells and rents a range of highly engineered wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products are sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells and are utilized during the drilling, completion and production phases of its customers' wells. In addition, it provides eld services for all its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment. Cactus operates service centers in the United States, which are strategically located in the key oil and gas producing regions, including the Permian, SCOOP/STACK, Marcellus, Utica, Eagle Ford and Bakken, among other areas, and in Eastern Australia.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of Cactus' control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements can be identi ed by the use of forward-looking terminology including "may," "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "potential," "will," "hope" or other similar words and include the Company's expectation of future performance contained herein. These statements discuss future expectations, contain projections of results of operations or of nancial condition, or state other "forward-looking" information. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which can be affected by assumptions used or by known risks or uncertainties. Consequently, no forward-looking statements can be guaranteed. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other factors noted in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K,

any Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the other documents that the Company

les with the Securities and Exchange

Commission. The risk factors and other factors noted therein could cause actual results to differ materially from those

contained in any forward-looking statement.

Cactus, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(in thousands, except per share data)

Revenues

Product revenue

$

40,893

$

94,494

$

127,924

$

181,134

Rental revenue

11,535

39,576

47,698

78,073

Field service and other revenue

14,120

34,423

45,065

68,161

Total revenues

66,548

168,493

220,687

327,368

Costs and expenses

Cost of product revenue

25,962

57,517

82,097

110,535

Cost of rental revenue

10,675

19,450

30,014

37,241

Cost of eld service and other revenue

11,486

26,824

35,297

53,730

Selling, general and administrative expenses

8,693

13,252

22,355

25,920

Severance expenses

857

-

1,864

-

Total costs and expenses

57,673

117,043

171,627

227,426

Income from operations

8,875

51,450

49,060

99,942

Interest income, net

223

93

633

116

Other income (expense), net

1,310

-

1,310

(1,042)

Income before income taxes

10,408

51,543

51,003

99,016

Income tax expense

1,313

10,793

8,810

9,820

Net income

$

9,095

$

40,750

$

42,193

$

89,196

Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest

3,067

19,342

17,182

40,981

Net income attributable to Cactus, Inc.

$

6,028

$

21,408

$

25,011

$

48,215

Earnings per Class A share - basic

$

0.13

$

0.46

$

0.53

$

1.13

Earnings per Class A share - diluted (a)

$

0.11

$

0.45

$

0.51

$

1.07

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

47,436

46,881

47,353

42,819

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (a)

75,367

47,145

75,347

75,326

  1. Dilution for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 includes $3.4 million and $18.5 million, respectively, of additional pre-tax income attributable to non-controlling interest adjusted for a corporate effective tax rate of 26%, and 27.9 million weighted average shares of Class B common stock plus the dilutive effect of restricted stock unit awards. Dilution for the three months ended June 30, 2019 excludes 28.2 million shares of Class B common stock as the effect would be anti-dilutive. Dilution for the six months ended June 30, 2019 includes an additional $42.4 million of pre-tax income attributable to non-controlling interest adjusted for a corporate effective tax rate of 24%, and 32.2 million weighted average shares of Class B common stock plus the dilutive effect of restricted stock unit awards.

Cactus, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

December

June 30,

31,

2020

2019

(in thousands)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

270,673

$

202,603

Accounts receivable, net

46,824

87,865

Inventories

90,719

113,371

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

8,450

11,044

Total current assets

416,666

414,883

Property and equipment, net

157,145

161,748

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

22,500

26,561

Goodwill

7,824

7,824

Deferred tax asset, net

216,732

222,545

Other noncurrent assets

1,285

1,403

Total assets

$

822,152

$

834,964

Liabilities and Equity

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

$

13,288

$

40,957

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

13,925

22,067

Current portion of liability related to tax receivable agreement

21,402

14,630

Finance lease obligations, current portion

5,398

6,735

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

4,765

6,737

Total current liabilities

58,778

91,126

Deferred tax liability, net

718

1,348

Liability related to tax receivable agreement, net of current portion

194,101

201,902

Finance lease obligations, net of current portion

2,977

3,910

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

17,671

20,283

Total liabilities

274,245

318,569

Equity

547,907

516,395

Total liabilities and equity

$

822,152

$

834,964

Cactus, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended June

30,

2020 2019

(in thousands)

Cash ows from operating activities

Net income

$

42,193

$

89,196

Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities

Depreciation and amortization

21,500

18,257

Deferred nancing cost amortization

84

84

Stock-based compensation

4,204

3,568

Provision for expected credit losses

574

-

Inventory obsolescence

2,322

1,188

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets

(438)

1,403

Deferred income taxes

5,565

7,060

Gain from revaluation of liability related to tax receivable agreement

(1,310)

-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

42,039

(20,696)

Inventories

17,076

(12,010)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

2,619

1,261

Accounts payable

(25,686)

1,691

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

(8,193)

7,316

Net cash provided by operating activities

102,549

98,318

Cash ows from investing activities

Capital expenditures and other

(18,902)

(29,924)

Proceeds from sale of assets

2,352

1,175

Net cash used in investing activities

(16,550)

(28,749)

Cash ows from nancing activities

Payments on nance leases

(3,265)

(3,723)

Dividends paid to Class A common stock shareholders

(8,568)

-

Distributions to members

(4,712)

(3,848)

Repurchase of shares

(1,385)

(1,516)

Net cash used in nancing activities

(17,930)

(9,087)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

1

(174)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

68,070

60,308

Cash and cash equivalents

Beginning of period

202,603

70,841

End of period

$

270,673

$

131,149

Cactus, Inc. - Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures

Net income, as adjusted and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted

(unaudited)

Net income, as adjusted and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted are not measures of net income as determined by GAAP. Net income, as adjusted and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted are supplemental non-GAAP nancial measures that are used by management and external users of the Company's consolidated nancial statements. Cactus de nes net income, as adjusted as net income assuming Cactus, Inc. held all units in Cactus LLC, its operating subsidiary, at the beginning of the period, with the resulting additional income tax expense related to the incremental income attributable to Cactus, Inc. Net income, as adjusted, also includes certain other adjustments described below. Cactus de nes diluted

earnings per share, as adjusted as net income, as adjusted divided by weighted average shares outstanding, as adjusted.

The Company believes this supplemental information is useful for evaluating performance period over period.

Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

2020

2020

2019

(in thousands, except per share data)

Net income

$

9,095

$

33,098

$

40,750

Adjustments:

Severance expenses, pre-tax(1)

857

1,007

-

Other non-operating income, pre-tax(2)

(1,310)

-

-

Income tax expense differential (3)

(1,275)

(3,320)

(1,577)

Net income, as adjusted

$

7,367

$

30,785

$

39,173

Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted

$

0.10

$

0.41

$

0.52

Weighted average shares outstanding, as adjusted (4)

75,367

75,395

75,375

  1. Represents non-routine charges related to severance bene ts.
  2. Represents non-cash adjustments for the revaluation of the liability related to the tax receivable agreement.
  3. Represents the increase in tax expense as though Cactus, Inc. owned 100% of Cactus LLC at the beginning of the period, calculated as the difference in tax expense recorded during each period and what would have been recorded, adjusted for pre-tax items listed above, based on a corporate effective tax rate of 26.0% on income before income taxes for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, and 24.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2019.
  4. Re ects 47.4, 47.3, and 46.9 million weighted average shares of basic Class A common stock and 27.9, 28.0 and 28.2 million of additional shares for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively, as if the weighted average shares of Class B common stock were exchanged and canceled for Class A common stock at the beginning of the period, plus the effect of dilutive securities.

Cactus, Inc. - Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(unaudited)

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of net income as determined by GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental non-GAAP nancial measures that are used by management and external users of the Company's consolidated nancial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Cactus de nes EBITDA as net income excluding net interest, income tax and depreciation and amortization. Cactus de nes Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding the other items outlined below.

Cactus management believes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful because they allow management to more effectively evaluate the Company's operating performance and compare the results of its operations from period to period without regard to nancing methods or capital structure, or other items that impact comparability of nancial results from period to period. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to, or more meaningful than, net income or any other measure as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company's computations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Cactus presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because it believes they provide useful information regarding the factors and trends affecting the Company's business.

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

(in thousands)

(in thousands)

Net income

$

9,095

$

33,098

$

40,750

$

42,193

$

89,196

Interest income, net

(223)

(410)

(93)

(633)

(116)

Income tax expense

1,313

7,497

10,793

8,810

9,820

Depreciation and amortization

10,520

10,980

9,376

21,500

18,257

EBITDA

20,705

51,165

60,826

71,870

117,157

Severance expenses (1)

857

1,007

-

1,864

-

Other non-operating income (2)

(1,310)

-

-

(1,310)

-

Secondary offering related expenses

-

-

-

-

1,042

Stock-based compensation

2,231

1,973

1,892

4,204

3,568

Adjusted EBITDA

$

22,483

$

54,145

$

62,718

$

76,628

$

121,767

  1. Represents non-routine charges related to severance bene ts.
  2. Represents non-cash adjustments for the revaluation of the liability related to the tax receivable agreement.

Cactus, Inc. - Supplemental Information

Depreciation and Amortization by Category

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

(in thousands)

(in thousands)

Cost of product revenue

$

863

$

1,028

$

762

$

1,891

$

1,527

Cost of rental revenue

7,121

7,342

5,966

14,463

11,483

Cost of eld service and other revenue

2,286

2,385

2,478

4,671

4,928

Selling, general and administrative expenses

250

225

170

475

319

Total depreciation and amortization

$

10,520

$

10,980

$

9,376

$

21,500

$

18,257

Cactus, Inc. - Supplemental Information

Estimated Market Share

(unaudited)

Market share represents the average number of active U.S. onshore rigs Cactus followed (which Cactus de nes as the number of active U.S. onshore drilling rigs to which it was the primary provider of wellhead products and corresponding services during drilling) as of mid-month for each of the three months in the applicable quarter divided by the Baker Hughes U.S. onshore rig count quarterly average. Cactus believes that comparing the total number of active U.S. onshore rigs to which it was providing its products and services at a given time to the number of active U.S. onshore rigs during the same period provides Cactus with a reasonable approximation of its market share with respect to wellhead products sold and the corresponding services it provides.

Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

2020

2020

2019

Cactus U.S. onshore rigs followed

112

251

283

Baker Hughes U.S. onshore rig count quarterly average

378

763

963

Market share

29.6%

32.9%

29.4%

Disclaimer

Cactus Inc. published this content on 25 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2020 15:44:02 UTC
