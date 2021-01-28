Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cardtronics plc    CATM   GB00BYT18414

CARDTRONICS PLC

(CATM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CPAH, CATM, ANCN and GNBF Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

01/28/2021 | 05:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Alianza, Inc.  Under the terms of the agreement, CPAH shareholders will receive only $3.49 in cash for each share of CPAH common stock they own.  If you own CPAH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/cpah/

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ: CATM)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ: CATM) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. and Hudson Executive Capital LP.  Under the terms of the agreement, CATM shareholders will receive $35.00 in cash for each share of Cardtronics common stock that they hold.  If you own CATM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/catm/

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANCN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANCN) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Chemomab Ltd. ("Chemomab").  Under the terms of the agreement, ANCN will combine with Chemomab via a reverse-merger to create a publicly traded company.  Upon closing of the proposed transaction, ANCN shareholders will only own approximately 10% of the combined company, prior to additional PIPE financing.  If you own ANCN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  https://weisslawllp.com/ancn/

GNB Financial Services, Inc. (OTC Pink: GNBF)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GNB Financial Services, Inc. (OTC Pink: GNBF) in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with LINKBANCORP, Inc. ("LINKBANCORP").  Under the terms of the agreement, GNBF shareholders may elect to receive either $87.68 in cash or 7.3064 shares of LINKBANCORP stock for each GNBF share they own.   If you own GNBF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/gnbf/

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-cpah-catm-ancn-and-gnbf-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301217765.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about CARDTRONICS PLC
05:32pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds CPAH, CATM, ANCN and GNBF Shareholders ..
PR
01/26CARDTRONICS : 14A Proxy Statements
PU
01/26CARDTRONICS : Wells Fargo Downgrades Cardtronics to Equal-Weight From Overweight..
MT
01/25Equities End Mixed as Biden Faces Possible Bipartisan Resistance to $1.9 Tril..
MT
01/25SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Recover Slightly From Earlier Selling
MT
01/25SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Struggling to Begin New Week
MT
01/25NCR to Acquire Cardtronics in $2.5 Billion Deal to Bolster Revenue From Recur..
MT
01/25US Equities Mixed to Start Week as Investors Eye Federal Reserve Meeting, Dat..
MT
01/25CARDTRONICS : Jan 25, 2021 - Proxy Statement
PU
01/25SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Advance Premarket Monday
MT
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ