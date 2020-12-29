Care Property Invest / : Acquisition and redevelopment of a villa into a residential care residence in Vught - NL

0PRESS RELEASE

NL - ACQUISITION AND REDEVELOPMENT OF A VILLA INTO

A RESIDENTIAL CARE RESIDENCE IN VUGHT

Schoten, Belgium - 29 December 2020

Care Property Invest announces the acquisition of 'Villa Vught', a spacious villa that will be redeveloped into a luxurious care residence. The project is located right in the center of Vught and will consist of 19 care studios and 2 spacious care apartments.

Today, the Company acquired the buildings and the land of this project through its Dutch subsidiary, Care Property Invest.NL6. Simultaneously, the Company also entered into a separate turnkey agreement with the developer, Vrijborg Vastgoedontwikkeling B.V., for the redevelopment of this care residence, based on an extensive program of requirements and guidelines agreed upon between Care Property Invest.NL6 B.V. and the future operator of this care residence, being a subsidiary of the Valuas Zorggroep. The provisional delivery of the project is expected in the first half of 2022.

'Villa Vught' will be operated by a subsidiary of the Valuas Zorggroep on the basis of a new long-term rental agreement of the 'triple net' type with a minimum duration of 25 years (renewable), which will be indexed annually.

The total investment value for this project is estimated to be approximately €6.2 million.

Quote Peter Van Heukelom, CEO of Care Property Invest:

'Care Property Invest is further expanding its Dutch residential care portfolio with its 17th residential care project. This is another good example of how we can completely change the social function of an existing building through its redevelopment and transform it into a cozy home for the elderly in which personalised care is at the heart of the project. With 'Villa Vught' we are also happy to continue our successful cooperation with the Valuas Zorggroep. Including this project, the total number of residential care projects in our portfolio amounts to 128.'

