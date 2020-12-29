Care Property Invest / : Acquisition and redevelopment of a villa into a residential care residence in Vught - NL

0PRESS RELEASE
Free translation, the Dutch version prevails
REGULATED INFORMATION 29 December 2020 After trading hours - Under embargo until 18h00 Inside information
CARE PROPERTY INVEST
Public limited liability company (société anonyme/naamloze vennootschap), Public Regulated Real Estate Company (Société Immobilière Réglementée (SIR) / Gereglementeerde Vastgoedvennootschap (GVV)) under Belgian Law Registered Office: 3 Horstebaan, 2900 Schoten
Companies Registration No. 0456.378.070 (LPR Antwerp)
(the "Company")
NL - ACQUISITION AND REDEVELOPMENT OF A VILLA INTO
A RESIDENTIAL CARE RESIDENCE IN VUGHT
Schoten, Belgium - 29 December 2020
Care Property Invest announces the acquisition of 'Villa Vught', a spacious villa that will be redeveloped into a luxurious care residence. The project is located right in the center of Vught and will consist of 19 care studios and 2 spacious care apartments.
Today, the Company acquired the buildings and the land of this project through its Dutch subsidiary, Care Property Invest.NL6. Simultaneously, the Company also entered into a separate turnkey agreement with the developer, Vrijborg Vastgoedontwikkeling B.V., for the redevelopment of this care residence, based on an extensive program of requirements and guidelines agreed upon between Care Property Invest.NL6 B.V. and the future operator of this care residence, being a subsidiary of the Valuas Zorggroep. The provisional delivery of the project is expected in the first half of 2022.
'Villa Vught' will be operated by a subsidiary of the Valuas Zorggroep on the basis of a new long-term rental agreement of the 'triple net' type with a minimum duration of 25 years (renewable), which will be indexed annually.
The total investment value for this project is estimated to be approximately €6.2 million.
Quote Peter Van Heukelom, CEO of Care Property Invest:
'Care Property Invest is further expanding its Dutch residential care portfolio with its 17th residential care project. This is another good example of how we can completely change the social function of an existing building through its redevelopment and transform it into a cozy home for the elderly in which personalised care is at the heart of the project. With 'Villa Vught' we are also happy to continue our successful cooperation with the Valuas Zorggroep. Including this project, the total number of residential care projects in our portfolio amounts to 128.'
About Valuas Zorggroep B.V.
Since 2011, Valuas Zorggroep has specialised in small-scale and innovative residential care concepts in elderly care. Its ambition is to continue to grow as a highly valued, small-scale residential care provider for vulnerable and care-dependent elderly people, in which the quality of its services is always of the utmost importance. It strives to express this quality in all aspects of residential housing. Valuas Zorggroep currently operates 9 projects and has a number of them under development.
This care residence will be operated on the basis of a new, annually indexable long-term rental agreement of the 'triple net' type with a duration of minimum 25 years (renewable).
The property
• • •
Care Property Invest would like to reconfirm its desire to expand its real estate portfolio in the future with health care
infrastructure in Belgium, The Netherlands, Spain, as well as elsewhere in the European Economic Area.
• • •
Caution regarding forecasts
This press release contains forecasts involving risks and uncertainties, amongst others statements regarding plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of Care Property Invest. Readers are cautioned that such forecasts involve known and unknown risks and are subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties which are mostly beyond Care Property Invest's control.If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialise or should, if applied, basic assumptions prove incorrect, the final results may significantly deviate from the anticipated, expected, estimated or projected results. Consequently, Care Property Invest cannot assume any responsibility for the accuracy of these forecasts.
For any additional information, please contact:
Valérie Jonkers
COO -Executive director valerie.jonkers@carepropertyinvest.be
-
+32 3 222 94 94 - F +32 3 222 94 95 - M +32 499 28 01 43 Horstebaan 3
2900 Schoten info@carepropertyinvest.be www.carepropertyinvest.be
Alexander Watson Investment Manager alexander.watson@carepropertyinvest.be
-
+32 3 222 94 94 - F +32 3 222 94 95 - M +32 495 21 42 21 Horstebaan 3
2900 Schoten info@carepropertyinvest.be www.carepropertyinvest.be
Peter Van Heukelom CEO- Executive director peter.vanheukelom@carepropertyinvest.be
-
+32 3 222 94 94 - F +32 3 222 94 95 - M +32 495 59 82 67 Horstebaan 3
2900 Schoten info@carepropertyinvest.be www.carepropertyinvest.be
About Care Property Invest
Care Property Invest NV is a Public Regulated Real Estate Company (Public SIR/GVV) under Belgian law. Based on a solid organisation, Care Property Invest helps healthcare entrepreneurs to undertake property projects by offering real estate tailored to the end user that is both qualitative and socially responsible. For its shareholders, Care Property Invest strives for a stable long-term rate of return.
This year, Care Property Invest's share celebrates its 24th anniversary on Euronext Brussels. The share is listed under the name of CPINV and has the following ISIN-Code:BE0974273055. As from December 2016, the share is a constituent of the Belgium Bel Mid Index and the Company has become a member of EPRA.
In September 2020, the Company received its fourth EPRA BPR Gold Award. As from 1 November 2019, the share is also a constituent of the Euronext Next 150 Index.
All further information regarding the Company can be found on our website, www.carepropertyinvest.be. Here we will keep you informed on a dedicated page about the (possible) impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on the business activities of Care Property Invest.
