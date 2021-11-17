Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Care Property Invest NV/SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPINV   BE0974273055

CARE PROPERTY INVEST NV/SA

(CPINV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Care Property Invest / : Acquisition of a residential care centre with assisted living apartments in Lier (BE) via a contribution in kind

11/17/2021 | 07:27am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Acquisition of a residential care centre with assisted living apartments in Lier (BE) via a contribution in kind
Subscribe

17 Nov 2021 08:15 CET

Company Name

CARE PROPERTY INVEST

ISN

BE0974273055

Market

Euronext

Symbol

CPINV

Following the press release published on 17 June 2020, Care Property Invest announces the acquisition of the residential care complex 'Dungelhoeff' in Lier. The link to the full press release can be found below:

Source

CARE PROPERTY INV.

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

Care Property Invest NV published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 07:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CARE PROPERTY INVEST NV/SA
07:37aCARE PROPERTY INVEST / : Trade in Care Property Invest shares suspended.
PU
07:27aCARE PROPERTY INVEST / : Trade in Care Property Invest shares suspended
PU
07:27aCARE PROPERTY INVEST / : Acquisition of a residential care centre with assisted living apa..
PU
11/09Publication of a transparency notification
PU
11/09Publication Interim Statement from the Board of Directors 3rd quarter 2021
PU
09/09CARE PROPERTY INVEST / : adds a residential care centre to its Belgian portfolio
PU
09/09CARE PROPERTY INVEST / : adds a residential care centre to its Belgian portfolio
PU
09/01Care Property Invest Nv Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, ..
CI
09/01CARE PROPERTY INVEST / : Presentation HY 2021
PU
09/01CARE PROPERTY INVEST / : Publication half-yearly financial report 2021 Care Property Inves..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 42,9 M 48,5 M 36,1 M
Net income 2021 54,0 M 61,0 M 45,4 M
Net Debt 2021 343 M 388 M 289 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,5x
Yield 2021 3,51%
Capitalization 676 M 772 M 569 M
EV / Sales 2021 23,8x
EV / Sales 2022 24,5x
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart CARE PROPERTY INVEST NV/SA
Duration : Period :
Care Property Invest NV/SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARE PROPERTY INVEST NV/SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 26,20 €
Average target price 34,63 €
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter van Heukelom Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Filip van Zeebroeck Chief Financial Officer & Compliance Officer
Mark Suykens Chairman
Valérie Jonkers Chief Operating Officer
Paul van Gorp Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARE PROPERTY INVEST NV/SA-1.86%772
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.50.78%34 240
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL48.45%33 001
INVITATION HOMES INC.36.40%24 402
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES, INC.62.68%23 730
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.45.59%22 876