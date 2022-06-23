Care Property Invest / : Acquisition of the assisted living complex ‘Klapgat' in Haacht (BE) by means of a contribution in kind

PRESS RELEASE Free translation, the Dutch version prevails REGULATED INFORMATION INSIDE INFORMATION Thursday 23 June 2022 After trading hours - Under embargo until 17h45 CARE PROPERTY INVEST Public limited liability company (société anonyme/naamloze vennootschap), Public Regulated Real Estate Company (Société Immobilière Réglementée (SIR) / Gereglementeerde Vastgoedvennootschap (GVV)) under Belgian Law Registered Office: 3 Horstebaan, 2900 Schoten Companies Registration No. 0456.378.070 (LPR Antwerp) (the "Company") Acquisition of the assisted living complex 'Klapgat' in Haacht (BE) by means of a contribution in kind Schoten, Belgium - Thursday 23 June 2022 Care Property Invest announces the agreement under suspensory conditions for the acquisition of the 'Klapgat' project in Haacht. This newly built project, which was completed and opened its doors on 30 September 2020, comprises 53 assisted living apartments and a local service centre. The effective acquisition of the entire project by Care Property Invest is expected in Q3 of 2022 and will take place by means of a contribution in kind of all the shares in Igor Haacht NV, the company that owns the real estate of this project, into the capital of Care Property Invest. The total contribution value is estimated to be €13.9 million. The project will be operated by Thuis Leven vzw on the basis of a new long-term leasehold agreement of the 'triple net' type with a minimum duration of 30 years (renewable and annually indexable). Quote Peter Van Heukelom, CEO of Care Property Invest: 'With the acquisition of the Klapgat project, we are continuing the geographical expansion of our Flemish healthcare real estate portfolio. Including this investment, our portfolio consists of 141 effectively acquired projects.' Care Property Invest nv/SA Horstebaan 3 T +32 3 222 94 94 2900 Schoten E info@carepropertyinvest.be BE 0456 378 070 - LPR Antwerp www.carepropertyinvest.be Public RREC under Belgian law

The operator The project is operated by Thuis Leven vzw, founded in 2021. The vision of Thuis Leven is that people should be able to live at home for as long as possible, but with appropriate support. It is a young non-profit organisation, but one with great ambitions and strongly backed by its owners. Overview sheet Haacht - Klapgat Date of signing: 22 June 2022 Address: Klapgat 6-8, 3150 Haacht, Belgium Operator: Thuis Leven vzw Capacity: 53 assisted living apartments and 1 local service centre Project: The group of assisted living apartments will accommodate 61 residents in 8 two-bedroom assisted living apartments and 45 one-bedroom assisted living apartments. The project includes a local service centre with a brasserie and several multifunctional rooms, which is expected to open its doors in late 2022. Location: In a residential area, at walking distance from the bustling centre of Haacht, where various banks, shops and restaurants are located. The project is easily accessible by car (via the N21 and N26) and by public transport thanks to bus stops just 250 and 400 metres away. Sustainability: The project was built according to a modern design, using innovative techniques (e.g. with a view to maximum energy efficiency) and sustainable, high-quality materials, and can therefore be considered state-of-the-art. Year of construction/ 2020 renovation: Transaction: Acquisition of 100% of the shares in Igor Haacht NV (by means of a contribution in kind) Type of contract: New long-term leasehold agreement of the 'triple net' type with a minimum duration of 30 years (renewable and annually indexable). Total investment value: Approximately €13.9 million. Financing: Loan capital The transaction Subject to the fulfilment of the suspensory conditions, this new addition to the portfolio will be realised by means of a contribution in kind of 100% of the shares in Igor Haacht NV into the capital of Care Property Invest within the framework of the authorised capital. The conventional contribution value of this project amounts to approximately €13.9 million. The contribution of all shares of Igor Haacht NV will be remunerated by new shares of Care Property Invest. The issue price of the new shares will be equal to the average of Care Property Invest's volume weighted average share price (VWAP) of 5 trading days prior to the date of contribution (not including the date of contribution), less a customary market discount. The contribution in kind is expected, subject to the fulfilment of a number of customary suspensory conditions, including obtaining the approval of the FSMA for this contribution and the resulting amendment of the articles of association, to take place in Q3 of 2022. Care Property Invest aims to have the new shares, with coupon no. 16 and following attached, listed on Euronext Brussels as soon as possible after the issue of the new shares. • • • Care Property Invest would like to reconfirm its desire to expand its real estate portfolio in the future with health care infrastructure in Belgium, The Netherlands, Spain, Ireland as well as elsewhere in the European Economic Area. • • • Care Property Invest nv/SA Horstebaan 3 T +32 3 222 94 94 2900 Schoten E info@carepropertyinvest.be BE 0456 378 070 - LPR Antwerp www.carepropertyinvest.be Public RREC under Belgian law

Caution regarding forecasts This press release contains forecasts involving risks and uncertainties, amongst others statements regarding plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of Care Property Invest. Readers are cautioned that such forecasts involve known and unknown risks and are subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties which are mostly beyond Care Property Invest's control.If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialise or should, if applied, basic assumptions prove incorrect, the final results may significantly deviate from the anticipated, expected, estimated or projected results. Consequently, Care Property Invest cannot assume any responsibility for the accuracy of these forecasts.