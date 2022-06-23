Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Belgium
  Euronext Bruxelles
  Care Property Invest NV/SA
  News
  Summary
    CPINV   BE0974273055

CARE PROPERTY INVEST NV/SA

(CPINV)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35 2022-06-23 am EDT
24.15 EUR    0.00%
CARE PROPERTY INVEST / : Acquisition of the assisted living complex 'Klapgat' in Haacht (BE) by means of a contribution in kind
PU
CARE PROPERTY INVEST / : Favourable tax ruling in Spain
PU
CARE PROPERTY INVEST / : Result optional dividend
PU
Care Property Invest / : Favourable tax ruling in Spain

06/23/2022 | 11:56am EDT
Free translation. The Dutch version will prevail.

PRESS RELEASE

REGULATED INFORMATION

INSIDE INFORMATION

Thursday 23 June 2022

After trading hours - Under embargo until 17h45

CARE PROPERTY INVEST

Public limited liability company (société anonyme/naamloze vennootschap), Public Regulated Real Estate Company (Société Immobilière Réglementée (SIR) / Gereglementeerde Vastgoedvennootschap (GVV)) under Belgian Law

Office: 3 Horstebaan, 2900 Schoten

Companies Registration No. 0456.378.070 (LPR Antwerp)

(the "Company")

Obtaining of a favourable tax ruling in view of the SOCIMI status

Schoten, Belgium - Thursday 23 June 2022

Care Property Invest is pleased to announce that it has obtained a favourable ruling from the Spanish tax authorities stating that, as a Belgian GVV/SIR, it is equivalent to a Spanish SOCIMI (i.e. a Spanish REIT). Obtaining this ruling is the first step for Care Property Invest's Spanish subsidiaries to apply for SOCIMI status in Spain. Care Property Invest expects its subsidiaries in Spain to make such an application before the end of September 2022, after some limited formal changes are made in its legal corporate structure in Spain, as a result of which the SOCIMI regime will be applicable (retroactively) on the entire financial year 2022.

The SOCIMI status implies a tax favourable regime similar to other REIT regimes and will increase the yield of the portfolio currently held by Care Property Invest in this market. In addition, it will create a level playing field with other investors in the Spanish healthcare real estate market, thus boosting the further expansion of its portfolio in Spain.

Quote Peter Van Heukelom, CEO of Care Property Invest:

'By obtaining this ruling, Care Property Invest has taken the most important hurdle towards the SOCIMI status for the Spanish branch of its portfolio. This milestone will already benefit the further expansion of its portfolio in Spain. Care Property Invest is making it a priority to obtain the SOCIMI status this year, which will have a positive impact on the return on its investments in Spain. Care Property Invest thanks Xior Student Housing and Osborne & Clarke for their cooperation.'

Care Property Invest NV

Horstebaan 3

T +32 3 222 94 94

2900 Schoten

F +32 3 222 94 95

BE 0456 378 070 - LPR Antwerp

E info@carepropertyinvest.be

Public RREC under Belgian law

www.carepropertyinvest.be

For any additional information

Peter Van Heukelom CEO - Managing Director peter.vanheukelom@carepropertyinvest.be

  • +32 3 222 94 94 - F +32 3 222 94 95 - M +32 495 59 82 67 Horstebaan 3
    2900 Schoten info@carepropertyinvest.be www.carepropertyinvest.be

Filip Van Zeebroeck

CFO - Managing Director filip.vanzeebroeck@carepropertyinvest.be

  • +32 3 222 94 94 - F +32 3 222 94 95 - M +32 494 91 10 93 Horstebaan 3
    2900 Schoten info@carepropertyinvest.be www.carepropertyinvest.be

About Care Property Invest

Care Property Invest NV/SA is a Public Regulated Real Estate Company (public RREC) under Belgian law. The Company has been listed on Euronext Brussels for over 25 years and invests in high quality healthcare real estate for elderly and disabled people on the European market. Care Property Invest purchases, builds and renovates high-quality healthcare real estate (residential care centres, groups of assisted living apartments, residential complexes for people with a disability, etc.), fully tailored to the needs of the end user and then makes it available to solid healthcare operators on the basis of a long-term contract.

The Company has developed an international portfolio of 141 healthcare projects, spread across Belgium, The Netherlands, Spain and Ireland.

The market capitalisation of Care Property Invest amounted to approximately €655 million on 22/06/2022. The Company aims to create a stable share for its shareholders with a low risk profile and a stable and steadily growing dividend.

Ticker:

ISIN Code:

Index listings:

EPRA

Website

CPINV

BE0974273055

  • Belgium BEL Mid (Euronext Brussels)
  • Euronext Real Estate (Euronext Brussels)
  • GPR (Global Property Research) General Europe Index
  • GPR (Global Property Research) General Europe Quoted Index (excl. open-end bank funds) EPRA member since December 2016.
    In September 2021, the Company received its fifth EPRA BPR Gold Award.
    All further information can be found on our website, www.carepropertyinvest.be.

Care Property Invest NV

Horstebaan 3

T +32 3 222 94 94

2900 Schoten

F +32 3 222 94 95

BE 0456 378 070 - LPR Antwerp

E info@carepropertyinvest.be

Public RREC under Belgian law

www.carepropertyinvest.be

Disclaimer

Care Property Invest NV published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 15:55:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
