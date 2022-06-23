Care Property Invest / : Favourable tax ruling in Spain

Free translation. The Dutch version will prevail.

Care Property Invest is pleased to announce that it has obtained a favourable ruling from the Spanish tax authorities stating that, as a Belgian GVV/SIR, it is equivalent to a Spanish SOCIMI (i.e. a Spanish REIT). Obtaining this ruling is the first step for Care Property Invest's Spanish subsidiaries to apply for SOCIMI status in Spain. Care Property Invest expects its subsidiaries in Spain to make such an application before the end of September 2022, after some limited formal changes are made in its legal corporate structure in Spain, as a result of which the SOCIMI regime will be applicable (retroactively) on the entire financial year 2022.

The SOCIMI status implies a tax favourable regime similar to other REIT regimes and will increase the yield of the portfolio currently held by Care Property Invest in this market. In addition, it will create a level playing field with other investors in the Spanish healthcare real estate market, thus boosting the further expansion of its portfolio in Spain.

Quote Peter Van Heukelom, CEO of Care Property Invest:

'By obtaining this ruling, Care Property Invest has taken the most important hurdle towards the SOCIMI status for the Spanish branch of its portfolio. This milestone will already benefit the further expansion of its portfolio in Spain. Care Property Invest is making it a priority to obtain the SOCIMI status this year, which will have a positive impact on the return on its investments in Spain. Care Property Invest thanks Xior Student Housing and Osborne & Clarke for their cooperation.'

