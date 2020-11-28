Care Property Invest / : Interim statement from the board of directors 3rd quarter 2020

Interim Statement from the board of directors 3rd quarter 2020

INTERIM STATEMENT FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

4 November 2020 - After trading hours Under embargo until 17h45

1. Operational activities during the 3rd quarter of 2020

1.1 Leasing activities and real estate portfolio

During the third quarter of the 2020 financial year, Care Property Invest was able to effectively add 1 investment property to its Spanish portfolio. This concerns more specifically the 'Emera Carabanchel' project, located in Carabanchel (Madrid).

1.1.1 PROJECTS 3RD QUARTER 2020 IN THE NETHERLANDS 1.1.1.1 EXISTING PROJECTS UNDER DEVELOPMENT

Investment properties

Tilburg - Margaritha Maria Kerk

• ACQUISITION DATE 26 March 2019 • ADDRESS: Ringbaan West 300, 5025 VB Tilburg, The Netherlands • OPERATOR Korian Holding Nederland B.V. • CAPACITY: 32 care apartments • LOCATION: The project is located in a pleasant residential area, centrally located in the municipality of Tilburg, on the triangle of the Zorgvlied, Rooi Harten and Korvel districts. 'Kromhoutpark', a pharmacy and several supermarkets, are located close to the project. • YEAR OF CONSTRUCTION/ Completion expected in the first quarter of 2021 RENOVATION:

TYPE OF CONTRACT: New long-term leasehold agreement of the 'triple net' type (renewable and annually indexable) with a duration of at least 20 years

New long-term leasehold agreement of the 'triple net' type (renewable and annually indexable) with a duration of at least 20 years TOTAL INVESTMENT VALUE: Approximately €7.7 million

Approximately €7.7 million TRANSACTION: Acquisition through its Dutch subsidiary, Care Property Invest.NL3 B.V.

• FINANCING: Debt financing

Middelburg - Sterrenwacht

• ACQUISITION DATE 12 June 2019 • ADDRESS: Herengracht 50-52, 4331 PX Middelburg, The Netherlands • OPERATOR Korian Holding Nederland B.V. • CAPACITY: 25 care studios • LOCATION: On the edge of the city centre of Middelburg and is idyllically located, right on the Middelburg Herengracht. • YEAR OF CONSTRUCTION/ Year of construction approximately 1930, completion expected Q2 2021 RENOVATION:

TYPE OF CONTRACT: New long-term leasehold agreement of the 'triple net' type (renewable and annually indexable) with a duration of at least 20 years

New long-term leasehold agreement of the 'triple net' type (renewable and annually indexable) with a duration of at least 20 years TOTAL INVESTMENT VALUE: Approximately €5.7 million

Approximately €5.7 million TRANSACTION: Acquisition through its Dutch subsidiary, Care Property Invest.NL3 B.V.

• FINANCING: Debt financing

Zeist - Villa Wulperhorst

• ACQUISITION DATE 6 August 2019

ADDRESS: 3709 JP Zeist, Tiendweg 6-8, The Netherlands

• OPERATOR Valuas zorggroep

CAPACITY: Care residence with a total of maximum 44 rooms

In Zeist, a municipality centrally located in the province of Utrecht, within the wooded area of the Utrechtse Heuvelrug. With the

• LOCATION:centre of Zeist 2.5 kilometres away, the project explicitly focuses on tranquillity and nature experience. Utrecht itself is about 11 kilometres away.

YEAR OF CONSTRUCTION/ The renovation and construction works for the manor have started and will probably be completed by the end of 2020. The

RENOVATION: redevelopment of the coach house has also started and is expected to be completed in early 2021.

TYPE OF CONTRACT: New long-term leasehold agreement of the 'triple net' type (renewable and annually indexable) with a duration of at least 25 years

New long-term leasehold agreement of the 'triple net' type (renewable and annually indexable) with a duration of at least 25 years TOTAL INVESTMENT VALUE: Approximately €13,1 million