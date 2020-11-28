Care Property Invest / : Interim statement from the board of directors 3rd quarter 2020
11/28/2020
Interim Statement from the board of directors 3rd quarter 2020
Free translation. The Dutch version will prevail.
4 November 2020
CARE PROPERTY INVEST
Public Regulated Real Estate Company (Société Immobilière Réglementée (SIR) / Gereglementeerde Vastgoedvennootschap (GVV) under Belgian Law
1. Operational activities during the 3rd quarter of 2020
1.1 Leasing activities and real estate portfolio
During the third quarter of the 2020 financial year, Care Property Invest was able to effectively add 1 investment property to its Spanish portfolio. This concerns more specifically the 'Emera Carabanchel' project, located in Carabanchel (Madrid).
1.1.1 PROJECTS 3RD QUARTER 2020 IN THE NETHERLANDS 1.1.1.1 EXISTING PROJECTS UNDER DEVELOPMENT
Investment properties
Tilburg - Margaritha Maria Kerk
•
ACQUISITION DATE
26 March 2019
•
ADDRESS:
Ringbaan West 300, 5025 VB Tilburg, The Netherlands
• OPERATOR
Korian Holding Nederland B.V.
•
CAPACITY:
32 care apartments
• LOCATION:
The project is located in a pleasant residential area, centrally located in the municipality of Tilburg, on the triangle of the Zorgvlied,
Rooi Harten and Korvel districts. 'Kromhoutpark', a pharmacy and several supermarkets, are located close to the project.
• YEAR OF CONSTRUCTION/
Completion expected in the first quarter of 2021
RENOVATION:
TYPE OF CONTRACT: New long-term leasehold agreement of the 'triple net' type (renewable and annually indexable) with a duration of at least 20 years
TOTAL INVESTMENT VALUE: Approximately €7.7 million
TRANSACTION:Acquisition through its Dutch subsidiary, Care Property Invest.NL3 B.V.
• FINANCING:
Debt financing
Middelburg - Sterrenwacht
•
ACQUISITION DATE
12 June 2019
•
ADDRESS:
Herengracht 50-52, 4331 PX Middelburg, The Netherlands
• OPERATOR
Korian Holding Nederland B.V.
•
CAPACITY:
25 care studios
• LOCATION:
On the edge of the city centre of Middelburg and is idyllically located, right on the Middelburg Herengracht.
• YEAR OF CONSTRUCTION/
Year of construction approximately 1930, completion expected Q2 2021
RENOVATION:
TYPE OF CONTRACT: New long-term leasehold agreement of the 'triple net' type (renewable and annually indexable) with a duration of at least 20 years
TOTAL INVESTMENT VALUE: Approximately €5.7 million
TRANSACTION:Acquisition through its Dutch subsidiary, Care Property Invest.NL3 B.V.
• FINANCING:
Debt financing
Zeist - Villa Wulperhorst
• ACQUISITION DATE 6 August 2019
ADDRESS:3709 JP Zeist, Tiendweg 6-8, The Netherlands
• OPERATOR
Valuas zorggroep
CAPACITY: Care residence with a total of maximum 44 rooms
In Zeist, a municipality centrally located in the province of Utrecht, within the wooded area of the Utrechtse Heuvelrug. With the
•LOCATION:centre of Zeist 2.5 kilometres away, the project explicitly focuses on tranquillity and nature experience. Utrecht itself is about 11 kilometres away.
YEAR OF CONSTRUCTION/ The renovation and construction works for the manor have started and will probably be completed by the end of 2020. The
RENOVATION:
redevelopment of the coach house has also started and is expected to be completed in early 2021.
TYPE OF CONTRACT: New long-term leasehold agreement of the 'triple net' type (renewable and annually indexable) with a duration of at least 25 years
TOTAL INVESTMENT VALUE: Approximately €13,1 million
Through its Dutch subsidiary Care Property Invest.NL2 B.V, the Company acquired 100% of the properties on the estate, together
•
TRANSACTION:
with the associated permits and certifications required for the renovation of the manor and the construction of the adjoining
coach house, from Stichting Utrechts Landschap and simultaneously entered into two turnkey agreements with the developer in
charge of the redevelopment of 'Villa Wulperhorst'.
•
FINANCING:
Debt financing
Hillegom - St. Josephkerk
•
ACQUISITION DATE
27 September 2019 The Netherlands
•
ADDRESS:
Monseigneur van Leeuwelaan 1 & 3, 2182 EM Hillegom en Hoofstraat 141, 2181 EM Hillegom, Nederland
• OPERATOR
Korian Holding Nederland B.V.
•
CAPACITY:
38 care apartments
•
LOCATION:
The project is centrally located along the main road that crosses Hillegom lengthways. The 'Van Nispenpark' and various
facilities are located close to the project.
• YEAR OF CONSTRUCTION/
Construction works have started in early 2020 and the provisional delivery is planned for the end of 2021.
RENOVATION:
•
TYPE OF CONTRACT:
New long-term leasehold agreement of the 'triple net' type (renewable and annually indexable) with a duration of at least 20 years
•TOTAL INVESTMENT VALUE: Approximately €9.1 million
•
TRANSACTION:
Acquisition through its Dutch subsidiary, Care Property Invest.NL5 B.V.
•
FINANCING:
Debt financing
Zutphen - De Gouden Leeuw
•
ACQUISITION DATE
19 December 2019
•
ADDRESS:
De Clercqstraat 58, 7201 EC Zutphen, The Netherlands
• OPERATOR
Woonzorgvoorziening de Gouden Leeuw Zutphen B.V. (part of the 'De Gouden Leeuw Groep')
•
CAPACITY:
29 care apartments and care hotel with 7 studios
The project will be one of three buildings within the high-end residential project 'De Veste' and is located near the
•
LOCATION:
Coehoornsingel, next to a historic fortress canal and the stately buildings that characterize the neighbourhood. The centre of
Zutphen, with numerous restaurants, supermarkets, shops and banks, lies within walking distance.
• YEAR OF CONSTRUCTION/
Construction works have started in April 2019 and the provisional delivery is planned in the second semester of 2021.
RENOVATION:
•
TYPE OF CONTRACT:
New long-term leasehold agreement of the 'triple net' type (renewable and annually indexable) with a duration of at least 25 years
•TOTAL INVESTMENT VALUE: Approximately €11.7 million
•
TRANSACTION:
Acquisition through its Dutch subsidiary, Care Property Invest.NL4 B.V.
•
FINANCING:
Debt financing
Nijmegen - De Orangerie
•
ACQUISITION DATE
23 October 2018
•
ADDRESS:
Malvert 5002 en 5004, 6538 DM Nijmegen, The Netherlands
• OPERATOR
Korian Holding Nederland B.V.
•
CAPACITY:
68 care apartments
•
LOCATION:
In the greenest neighbourhood of the city named Dukenburg. The neighborhood is known for its quiet character and is loved by
both young and old alike.
• YEAR OF CONSTRUCTION/
Completion foreseen for the end of 2020
RENOVATION:
•
TYPE OF CONTRACT:
New long-term leasehold agreement of the 'triple net' type (renewable and annually indexable) with a duration of at least 20 years
•TOTAL INVESTMENT VALUE: Approximately €10.6 million.
•
TRANSACTION:
Acquisition through its Dutch subsidiary, Care Property Invest.NL B.V.
•
FINANCING:
Debt financing
