CARE PROPERTY INVEST NV/SA

(CPINV)
Care Property Invest / : Interim statement from the board of directors 3rd quarter 2020

11/28/2020 | 09:33pm EST
Interim Statement from the board of directors 3rd quarter 2020

Free translation. The Dutch version will prevail.

PRESS RELEASE

REGULATED INFORMATION

4 November 2020 - After trading hours Under embargo until 17h45

CARE PROPERTY INVEST

Public limited liability company (société anonyme/naamloze vennootschap), Public Regulated Real Estate Company (Société Immobilière Réglementée (SIR) / Gereglementeerde Vastgoedvennootschap (GVV) under Belgian Law Registered Office: 3 Horstebaan, 2900 Schoten

Companies Registration No. 0456.378.070 (LPR Antwerp)

(the 'Company')

INTERIM STATEMENT FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

3RD QUARTER 2020 - 30 SEPTEMBER 2020

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

KEY FIGURE

30 Sept. 2020

31 Dec. 2019

30 Sept. 2019

Evolution

FAIR VALUE PROPERTY PORTFOLIO

€804 m

€644 m

+25%

MARKET CAPITALISATION

€667 m

€602 m

+11%

OCCUPANCY RATE

100%

100%

100%

=

DEBT RATIO

46.73%

49.32%

-5%

COST OF BORROWED FUNDS

2.13%

2.35%

-9%

ADJUSTED EPRA EARNINGS

€16.8 m

€13.9 m

+21%

ADJUSTED EPRA EARNINGS PER SHARE

€0.7361

€0.6828

+8%

EPS (GUIDANCE)

€0.96

DPS (GUIDANCE)

€0.80

Care Property Invest NV/SA

Horstebaan 3

2900 Schoten

BE 0456 378 070

T +32 3 222 94 94

RPR Antwerp

F +32 3 222 94 95

Public RREC under Belgian law

E info@carepropertyinvest.be

www.carepropertyinvest.be

Care Property Invest NV/SA | 3

Press release | Regulated information

1. Operational activities during the 3rd quarter of 2020

1.1 Leasing activities and real estate portfolio

During the third quarter of the 2020 financial year, Care Property Invest was able to effectively add 1 investment property to its Spanish portfolio. This concerns more specifically the 'Emera Carabanchel' project, located in Carabanchel (Madrid).

1.1.1 PROJECTS 3RD QUARTER 2020 IN THE NETHERLANDS 1.1.1.1 EXISTING PROJECTS UNDER DEVELOPMENT

Investment properties

Tilburg - Margaritha Maria Kerk

ACQUISITION DATE

26 March 2019

ADDRESS:

Ringbaan West 300, 5025 VB Tilburg, The Netherlands

• OPERATOR

Korian Holding Nederland B.V.

CAPACITY:

32 care apartments

LOCATION:

The project is located in a pleasant residential area, centrally located in the municipality of Tilburg, on the triangle of the Zorgvlied,

Rooi Harten and Korvel districts. 'Kromhoutpark', a pharmacy and several supermarkets, are located close to the project.

• YEAR OF CONSTRUCTION/

Completion expected in the first quarter of 2021

RENOVATION:

  • TYPE OF CONTRACT: New long-term leasehold agreement of the 'triple net' type (renewable and annually indexable) with a duration of at least 20 years
  • TOTAL INVESTMENT VALUE: Approximately €7.7 million
  • TRANSACTION:Acquisition through its Dutch subsidiary, Care Property Invest.NL3 B.V.

FINANCING:

Debt financing

Middelburg - Sterrenwacht

ACQUISITION DATE

12 June 2019

ADDRESS:

Herengracht 50-52, 4331 PX Middelburg, The Netherlands

• OPERATOR

Korian Holding Nederland B.V.

CAPACITY:

25 care studios

LOCATION:

On the edge of the city centre of Middelburg and is idyllically located, right on the Middelburg Herengracht.

• YEAR OF CONSTRUCTION/

Year of construction approximately 1930, completion expected Q2 2021

RENOVATION:

  • TYPE OF CONTRACT: New long-term leasehold agreement of the 'triple net' type (renewable and annually indexable) with a duration of at least 20 years
  • TOTAL INVESTMENT VALUE: Approximately €5.7 million
  • TRANSACTION:Acquisition through its Dutch subsidiary, Care Property Invest.NL3 B.V.

FINANCING:

Debt financing

Zeist - Villa Wulperhorst

• ACQUISITION DATE 6 August 2019

  • ADDRESS:3709 JP Zeist, Tiendweg 6-8, The Netherlands

• OPERATOR

Valuas zorggroep

  • CAPACITY: Care residence with a total of maximum 44 rooms

In Zeist, a municipality centrally located in the province of Utrecht, within the wooded area of the Utrechtse Heuvelrug. With the

LOCATION:centre of Zeist 2.5 kilometres away, the project explicitly focuses on tranquillity and nature experience. Utrecht itself is about 11 kilometres away.

  • YEAR OF CONSTRUCTION/ The renovation and construction works for the manor have started and will probably be completed by the end of 2020. The

RENOVATION:

redevelopment of the coach house has also started and is expected to be completed in early 2021.

  • TYPE OF CONTRACT: New long-term leasehold agreement of the 'triple net' type (renewable and annually indexable) with a duration of at least 25 years
  • TOTAL INVESTMENT VALUE: Approximately €13,1 million

Through its Dutch subsidiary Care Property Invest.NL2 B.V, the Company acquired 100% of the properties on the estate, together

TRANSACTION:

with the associated permits and certifications required for the renovation of the manor and the construction of the adjoining

coach house, from Stichting Utrechts Landschap and simultaneously entered into two turnkey agreements with the developer in

charge of the redevelopment of 'Villa Wulperhorst'.

FINANCING:

Debt financing

Care Property Invest NV/SA | 4

Press release | Regulated information

Hillegom - St. Josephkerk

ACQUISITION DATE

27 September 2019 The Netherlands

ADDRESS:

Monseigneur van Leeuwelaan 1 & 3, 2182 EM Hillegom en Hoofstraat 141, 2181 EM Hillegom, Nederland

• OPERATOR

Korian Holding Nederland B.V.

CAPACITY:

38 care apartments

LOCATION:

The project is centrally located along the main road that crosses Hillegom lengthways. The 'Van Nispenpark' and various

facilities are located close to the project.

• YEAR OF CONSTRUCTION/

Construction works have started in early 2020 and the provisional delivery is planned for the end of 2021.

RENOVATION:

TYPE OF CONTRACT:

New long-term leasehold agreement of the 'triple net' type (renewable and annually indexable) with a duration of at least 20 years

TOTAL INVESTMENT VALUE: Approximately €9.1 million

TRANSACTION:

Acquisition through its Dutch subsidiary, Care Property Invest.NL5 B.V.

FINANCING:

Debt financing

Zutphen - De Gouden Leeuw

ACQUISITION DATE

19 December 2019

ADDRESS:

De Clercqstraat 58, 7201 EC Zutphen, The Netherlands

• OPERATOR

Woonzorgvoorziening de Gouden Leeuw Zutphen B.V. (part of the 'De Gouden Leeuw Groep')

CAPACITY:

29 care apartments and care hotel with 7 studios

The project will be one of three buildings within the high-end residential project 'De Veste' and is located near the

LOCATION:

Coehoornsingel, next to a historic fortress canal and the stately buildings that characterize the neighbourhood. The centre of

Zutphen, with numerous restaurants, supermarkets, shops and banks, lies within walking distance.

• YEAR OF CONSTRUCTION/

Construction works have started in April 2019 and the provisional delivery is planned in the second semester of 2021.

RENOVATION:

TYPE OF CONTRACT:

New long-term leasehold agreement of the 'triple net' type (renewable and annually indexable) with a duration of at least 25 years

TOTAL INVESTMENT VALUE: Approximately €11.7 million

TRANSACTION:

Acquisition through its Dutch subsidiary, Care Property Invest.NL4 B.V.

FINANCING:

Debt financing

Nijmegen - De Orangerie

ACQUISITION DATE

23 October 2018

ADDRESS:

Malvert 5002 en 5004, 6538 DM Nijmegen, The Netherlands

• OPERATOR

Korian Holding Nederland B.V.

CAPACITY:

68 care apartments

LOCATION:

In the greenest neighbourhood of the city named Dukenburg. The neighborhood is known for its quiet character and is loved by

both young and old alike.

• YEAR OF CONSTRUCTION/

Completion foreseen for the end of 2020

RENOVATION:

TYPE OF CONTRACT:

New long-term leasehold agreement of the 'triple net' type (renewable and annually indexable) with a duration of at least 20 years

TOTAL INVESTMENT VALUE: Approximately €10.6 million.

TRANSACTION:

Acquisition through its Dutch subsidiary, Care Property Invest.NL B.V.

FINANCING:

Debt financing

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Care Property Invest NV published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2020 02:32:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 36,8 M 44,1 M 44,1 M
Net income 2020 20,7 M 24,7 M 24,7 M
Net Debt 2020 314 M 376 M 376 M
P/E ratio 2020 30,3x
Yield 2020 3,08%
Capitalization 658 M 787 M 787 M
EV / Sales 2020 26,4x
EV / Sales 2021 24,8x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart CARE PROPERTY INVEST NV/SA
Duration : Period :
Care Property Invest NV/SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARE PROPERTY INVEST NV/SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 33,75 €
Last Close Price 27,30 €
Spread / Highest target 31,9%
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter van Heukelom Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Mark Suykens Chairman
Valérie Jonkers Chief Operating Officer
Filip van Zeebroeck Chief Financial Officer & Compliance Officer
Dirk van den Broeck Executive Director & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARE PROPERTY INVEST NV/SA-7.46%787
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-7.65%14 909
UNITE GROUP-21.55%5 246
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC-11.32%885
