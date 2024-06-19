18 Jun 2024 22:24 CEST
CARE PROPERTY INVEST
Care Property Invest kondigt aan een op 7 juni 2024 gedateerde transparantiekennisgeving te hebben ontvangen van Ameriprise Financial.
De link naar het persbericht vindt u hieronder:
Lees dit persbericht in het Nederlands
persbericht-openbaarmaking-transparantiekennisgeving-ameriprise-financial-20230321-nl0.pdf
CARE PROPERTY INV.
Euronext
CARE PROPERTY INVEST
BE0974273055
CPINV
Euronext
