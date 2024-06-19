Openbaarmaking van een transparantiekennisgeving

18 Jun 2024 22:24 CEST

Issuer

CARE PROPERTY INVEST

Care Property Invest kondigt aan een op 7 juni 2024 gedateerde transparantiekennisgeving te hebben ontvangen van Ameriprise Financial.

De link naar het persbericht vindt u hieronder:

Lees dit persbericht in het Nederlands

persbericht-openbaarmaking-transparantiekennisgeving-ameriprise-financial-20230321-nl0.pdf

