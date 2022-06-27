Care Property Invest / : Publication Sustainability Report 2021 Care Property Invest

Publication Sustainability Report 2021 Care Property Invest
Company Name
CARE PROPERTY INVEST
ISN
BE0974273055
Market
Euronext
Symbol
CPINV
Care Property Invest announces the publication of its Sustainability Report over the 2021 financial year. The links to the press releases can be found below:
Source
CARE PROPERTY INV.
Provider
Euronext
Disclaimer
Care Property Invest NV published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 16:44:07 UTC.