    CPINV   BE0974273055

CARE PROPERTY INVEST NV/SA

(CPINV)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35 2022-06-27 am EDT
24.45 EUR   +1.66%
CARE PROPERTY INVEST / : Publication Sustainability Report 2021 Care Property Invest
PU
CARE PROPERTY INVEST / : Publication of a transparency notification
PU
CARE PROPERTY INVEST / : Publication Sustainability Report 2021 Care Property Invest
PU
Care Property Invest / : Publication Sustainability Report 2021 Care Property Invest

06/27/2022 | 12:45pm EDT
Publication Sustainability Report 2021 Care Property Invest
27 Jun 2022 18:03 CEST

Company Name

CARE PROPERTY INVEST

ISN

BE0974273055

Market

Euronext

Symbol

CPINV

Care Property Invest announces the publication of its Sustainability Report over the 2021 financial year. The links to the press releases can be found below:

  • Press release in English
Source

CARE PROPERTY INV.

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

Care Property Invest NV published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 16:44:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 51,9 M 54,7 M 54,7 M
Net income 2022 58,4 M 61,6 M 61,6 M
Net Debt 2022 537 M 566 M 566 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,7x
Yield 2022 3,89%
Capitalization 647 M 683 M 683 M
EV / Sales 2022 22,8x
EV / Sales 2023 22,3x
Nbr of Employees 24
Free-Float 100,0%
Managers and Directors
Peter van Heukelom CEO, Co-Managing Director & Executive Director
Filip van Zeebroeck CFO, Executive Director & Co-Managing Director
Marc Suykens Chairman
Valérie Jonkers COO, Executive Director & Co-Managing Director
Paul van Gorp Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARE PROPERTY INVEST NV/SA-6.60%683
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-22.74%27 254
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-20.64%27 007
INVITATION HOMES INC.-21.68%21 672
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-24.80%19 915
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-22.47%19 799