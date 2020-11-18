Care Property Invest / : Repurchase of own shares

PRESS RELEASE Free translation, the Dutch version prevails 18 November 2020 - 8h00, before trading hours Regulated information CARE PROPERTY INVEST Public limited liability company (société anonyme/naamloze vennootschap), Public Regulated Real Estate Company (Société Immobilière Réglementée (SIR) / Gereglementeerde Vastgoedvennootschap (GVV)) under Belgian Law Registered Office: 3 Horstebaan, 2900 Schoten Companies Registration No. 0456.378.070 (LPR Antwerp) (the "Company") Care Property Invest announces the repurchase of its own shares Schoten, Belgium - 18 November 2020 Care Property Invest NV announces that the board of directors has decided to start a share buy-back programme for a total amount of up to 180,000 EUR to acquire up to 6,000 shares, and this within the limits of the (renewed) authorisation to buy back own shares, as granted by the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on 15 June 2020. The purpose of the buy-back programme is to enable Care Property Invest to meet its obligations arising from share purchase plans for the benefit of the executive management of Care Property Invest. Care Property Invest acknowledges the need to have an active and committed management that is also responsible for the further expansion and integration of the investments made. Based on previous experience and current market practices and trends, the nomination and remuneration committee and the board of directors are also convinced that the engagement and involvement of the management increases if it can participate in the capital of Care Property Invest NV, thus aligning the interests of the management with those of the Company and its shareholders. This method of remuneration is therefore in line with the principles of good corporate governance pursued by the Company. After all, linking an appropriate part of the remuneration package to performance is also explicitly included in the Corporate Governance Code. Care Property Invest applies the provisions and guidelines of this Code in full to its long-term incentive plan. The buy-back programme will be carried out by an independent broker in accordance with the applicable regulations regarding the purchase of own shares. Care Property Invest will start the buy-back programme on 18 November 2020 for a period ending on 30 November 2020 at the latest. Care Property Invest will inform the market of the progress of the buy-back programme in accordance with the applicable regulations. Care Property Invest NV/SA Horstebaan 3 T +32 3 222 94 94 2900 Schoten F +32 3 222 94 95 BE 0456 378 070 - LPR Antwerp E info@carepropertyinvest.be Public RREC under Belgian law www.carepropertyinvest.be

Caution regarding prospects This press release contains prospects that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements about the plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of Care Property Invest. Readers should note that such prospects involve known and unknown risks and are subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, which Care Property Invest largely does not control. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties should arise or if the basic assumptions used prove to be incorrect, the final results may differ significantly from the projected, expected, estimated or extrapolated results. Consequently, Care Property Invest does not accept any responsibility for the accuracy of these forecasts. Communication of November 18, 2020 to the FSMA in accordance with Article 37 of the Law of 12 May 2014 on regulated real estate companies In accordance with Article 37, § 2, 4th paragraph of the Law of 12 May 2014 on regulated real estate companies (the RREC Law) in conjunction with Article 8 of the Royal Decree of 13 July 2014 on regulated real estate companies, Care Property Invest discloses the following information in the context of the planned transaction. In accordance with article 37, § 1 of the RREC Law, we hereby inform you that the effective leaders Peter Van Heukelom, Filip Van Zeebroeck and Valérie Jonkers act as beneficiaries of the Plans or (may) derive financial benefits from it. The Plan aims to further strengthen the active involvement of the management by further aligning their interests with the long-term shareholders' interests, as well as to perpetuate the continuity of the management. The management is responsible for the further expansion and integration of the investments of the Company. Based on previous experiences and current market practices and trends, the board of directors is also convinced that the engagement and involvement of the management increases if it can participate in the capital of the Company. In this respect, the Plans were established to allow certain key persons within the Company to purchase a certain number of shares under certain conditions. With these Plans, the Board of Directors aims to motivate and inspire loyalty among the beneficiaries. The Company will buy back its own shares in order to transfer them under and according to the rules of the Plans. In accordance with Article 37, § 2 of the RREC Law, the board of directors therefore concludes that the Plans are in the interest of the Company. This information will be made public in accordance with Article 37, § 2, 4th paragraph of the RREC Law in conjunction with Article 8 of the Royal Decree of 13 July 2014 on regulated real estate companies in the press release on the transaction at the time of the announcement of the purchase of own shares to be decided by the board of directors. The information referred to in Article 37, § 2 of the RREC Law shall also be explained in the annual financial report for the financial year 2020 and in the report of the statutory auditor. Care Property Invest NV/SA Horstebaan 3 T +32 3 222 94 94 2900 Schoten F +32 3 222 94 95 BE 0456 378 070 - LPR Antwerp E info@carepropertyinvest.be Public RREC under Belgian law www.carepropertyinvest.be

For any additional information, please contact: Filip Van Zeebroeck CFO -Executive Director filip.vanzeebroeck@carepropertyinvest.be T +32 3 222 94 94 - F +32 3 222 94 95 - M +32 494 91 10 93 Horstebaan 3, 2900 Schoten info@carepropertyinvest.be www.carepropertyinvest.be About Care Property Invest Care Property Invest NV is a Public Regulated Real Estate Company (Public SIR/GVV) under Belgian law. Based on a solid organisation, Care Property Invest helps healthcare entrepreneurs to undertake property projects by offering real estate tailored to the end user that is both qualitative and socially responsible. For its shareholders, Care Property Invest strives for a stable long-term rate of return. This year, Care Property Invest's share celebrates its 24th anniversary on Euronext Brussels. The share is listed under the name of CPINV and has the following ISIN-Code:BE0974273055. As from December 2016, the share is a constituent of the Belgium Bel Mid Index and the Company has become a member of EPRA. In September 2020, the Company received its fourth EPRA BPR Gold Award. As from 1 November 2019, the share is also a constituent of the Euronext Next 150 Index. All further information regarding the Company can be found on our website, www.carepropertyinvest.be. Here we will keep you informed on a dedicated page about the (possible) impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on the business activities of Care Property Invest. Care Property Invest NV/SA Horstebaan 3 T +32 3 222 94 94 2900 Schoten F +32 3 222 94 95 BE 0456 378 070 - LPR Antwerp E info@carepropertyinvest.be Public RREC under Belgian law www.carepropertyinvest.be

